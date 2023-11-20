Who is Gemi Bordelon? Everything you need to know about Ben Bordelon's wife

If you are a fan of social media dance trends, you might have encountered the #GetTheGatChallenge. The challenge became popular in 2019 and 2020, with the most memorable one being the LSU Tigers version done at The White House. The TikTok video went viral, loved for the dance moves of a woman identified as Gemi Bordelon, who also happens to be Bordelon's wife. What is her story?

Gemi Bordelon with her sons (L) and (R) with her husband Ben Bordelon. Photo: @gemi.bordelon on Facebook (modified by author)

Gemi Bordelon is well known as the wife of Ben Bordelon, a former LSU Tigers football team player and former NFL player for the San Diego Chargers. However, she has also carved out her path to success and is reportedly a successful entrepreneur. Gemi also has a fun and fun-loving personality, as witnessed in her viral TikTok video.

Full name Gemi Bordelon Gender Female Date of birth 1 February 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Louisiana, USA Current residence Raceland, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Ben Children Three Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $750,000

Gemi Bordelon's biography

Gemi is an American businesswoman and celebrity wife. She was born on 1 February 1975 in Louisiana, USA. What is Gemi Bordelon's age? She is 48 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Gemi has American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

According to a 2014 Facebook post titled Glenbrook Class of 1994 – 20yr Reunion, Gemi shared her 20-year class reunion, indicating that she graduated from Glenbrook High School in 1994. She also reportedly attended Louisiana State University (LSU).

What is Gemi Bordelon's profession? She is reportedly a successful businesswoman. However, her business ventures are private knowledge.

Who is Gemi Bordelon's husband?

Gemi Bordelon's husband is Ben Bordelon. According to their daughter's Instagram post on 10 July 2016, in which she was celebrating her parents' 17th anniversary, Gemi Bordelon and her husband married sometime in 1999.

Ben is a former LSU Tigers football team player. He also played for the San Diego Chargers of the NFL. After his football career, he transitioned into the business world and joined Bollinger Shipyards, a company founded by his grandfather, Donald G. Bollinger.

He started as a Project Manager in 2000 and quickly became Executive Vice President of Repair and later Chief Operating Officer in 2013. In 2014, he succeeded his uncle Boysie as President and CEO.

Gemi Bordelon's children

The couple is blessed with three children—two boys and one girl. Gemi Bordelon's daughter is named Brooke Bordelon. She completed her studies at Louisiana State University in 2020. Brooke and Grant Gauthreaux tied the knot in 2022 at Elvis Chapel. Gauthreaux is a former LSU football player.

The Gemi Bordelon's White House video

Gemi gained internet fame when a TikTok video of her dancing at the White House went viral in 2020. The Gemi Bordelon dance video was recorded on 17 January 2020 when the Louisiana State University (LSU) football team visited the White House to celebrate after winning the national college football championship.

Before fans identified Gemi in the video, many people online believed that she could be an employee of the LSU team or perhaps a staff member at the White House. However, the mystery was solved when Brooke tweeted, "It would be my mother".

Who is Gemi Bordelon? She is an American businesswoman known for being the wife of former Louisiana State University (LSU) football player Ben Bordelon. What is Gemi Bordelon's age? She is 48 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 1 February 1975. What is Gemi Bordelon's connection to LSU? Gemi is the wife of former LSU Tigers football player Ben Bordelon. She gained attention when a TikTok video of her dancing to the song Get the Gat went viral in 2020. Where is Gemi Bordelon from? She is originally from Louisiana, USA. Who is Ben Bordelon? Ben is a former LSU Tigers football team player and former NFL player for the San Diego Chargers. When was the Gemi Bordelon LSU White House video? The LSU Tigers football team took the video on 17 January 2020.

Gemi Bordelon is the wife of Ben Bordelon, a former LSU Tigers football team player. She made headlines after a TikTok video of her dancing to the song Get the Gat went viral. Gemi's dance moves entertained viewers and highlighted her fun-loving personality and connection to the LSU community.

