If you like comic books, you've probably heard of the Batman collection. He is a vigilante superhero who fights crime in his hometown of Gotham using his inventions. Batman is wealthy and has access to technology that the average person cannot afford. Among his possessions is his Batsuit, which consists of a mask, an armoured body suit, and a cape. His cape is iconic, and he uses it for diversions. But the origin of his cape has remained a mystery, with fans asking, "the original inspiration for Batman's cape came from a sketch by whom?"

Batman in different costumes.

Batman is one of the most well-known comic-book superheroes of all time. Although he is a human with no superpowers, the superhero has dominated the niche. He uses will as his guide, and his abilities include precognition, reflexes, strength, and agility.

In addition to his abilities, the character is a superhero because of his unwavering moral compass, distinguishing him in the fictional American city of Gotham City, a metropolis plagued by crime, greed, and corruption.

What was the original inspiration for Batman's cape?

If you've seen the Batman movies or read the comics, you'll know he never fights crime without his suit. His iconic costume consists of a cape, cowl, gloves, briefs, and black or dark blue boots with a grey body. The Batcape, which he wears as a glider, protection veil, and concealer, is a prominent feature of his costume. But who created the design? And what was the original inspiration for Batman's cape?

Original inspiration for Batman's cape

Bob Kane, an American comic book writer, animator, and artist who co-created Batman with Bill Finger, suggested the bat-wing-like cape. As a child, Kane got inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci's sketch of an ornithopter flying device.

Batman's original design was different from what he is today. Bob Kane's first sketches depicted a superhero dressed in red tights and a domino mask that did not conceal his blonde hair. But did Batman wear a cape? No, not at all. Rather than a sweeping cape, the first character design featured two wings on his back that always remained upright.

What does Batman's cape look like?

Batman comic books.

Batman's cape currently resembles bat wings. It's a black cloth with bat-like scalloped edges. The design differs from the original, a wing-like structure inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's drawings. The suit's details have changed dramatically as different artists have been responsible for drawing it.

What is Batman's cape made from?

The material of the cape has changed between writers. Sometimes it is portrayed as bulletproof and fire-resistant. At times, the cloak is also depicted as being made of simple fabric that tears easily.

Batman's cape in the movies is made from a fictitious material called "memory cloth," which uses an electrical charge to stiffen it to allow gliding and then returns to a more fabric-like state.

For example, in the 2005 film, the cape was made of memory fibres that would form the shape of wings whenever Batman got exposed to electricity. That transformed the cloak into a wingsuit he wore throughout Christopher Nolan's trilogy. In Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, the cape and cowl are shown to be bulletproof after assailants attack him.

Batman, through the years

How has Batman evolved? The character has undergone numerous transformations since his debut in the Detective Comics' 27th issue on 30 March 1939.

Although Batman creator Bob Kane created the character to capitalise on the success of DC's Superman, Bill Finger significantly altered the concept from a generic superhero to something more bat-like.

Batman was initially a ruthless vigilante who frequently killed or injured criminals, but he later developed a strict moral code and a strong sense of justice.

1943 — 1957: Batman evolved as a character, initially carrying a gun, a concept the creators discarded. He went through various strange stages in the self-titled TV series from 1943 to 1949, a version in 1952, and the Rainbow Batman in 1957.

Batman in different costumes.

1960 — 1970: It wasn't until the 1960s that the character began to resemble the man we know today, with the addition of the yellow oval symbol with the black bat in the centre of his chest. Throughout the 1970s, the superhero didn't change much, but his costume did.

1980s: The 1980s saw the introduction of a new version of Batman. This version, The Dark Knight Returns, written by Frank Miller, would become extremely popular due to its dark and gritty character portrayal. This adaptation depicted a different tired, worn-out superhero who had worn the cowl for decades and was exhausted by the sheer weight of what it meant to be a vigilante.

1990s: Following the success of The Dark Knight, Batman: The Animated Series debuted in the 1990s, spawning a whole new generation of fans. The series lasted four seasons.

1990s — 2000s: Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the character's style evolved from all black to reintroducing elements of grey. In recent years, the superhero has appeared in the New 52 run of comics, the Arkham games by Rocksteady, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016.

If you were wondering, "where did the original inspiration for Batman's cape come from a sketch by whom?" you might be surprised to learn that Leonardo Da Vinci inspired it. The creators of Batman had a different vision of the vigilante superhero but changed their approach after being inspired by one of Da Vinci's works. As a result, the masked crusader has evolved into the man we know today.

