Global site navigation

How much does PewDiePie make? The YouTuber's income explored
Сelebrity biographies

How much does PewDiePie make? The YouTuber's income explored

by  Racheal Murimi

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures on YouTube. He has amassed a massive following and revolutionised the platform with his vivacious commentary and engaging content. With over 111 million subscribers at the time of this writing, you might wonder how much does PewDiePie make?

How much does PewDiePie make?
PewDiePie signs copies of his new book "This Book Loves You" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on 29 October 2015 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski
Source: Getty Images

PewDiePie gained prominence on YouTube in the early 2010s, with his prime years occurring between 2010 and 2013. On 15 August 2013, he became the most subscribed channel on YouTube taking the number 1 spot from the then leader, Smosh. By November of the same year, he had amassed 15 million followers, making him the first YouTuber to reach that milestone. Currently, the Swedish YouTuber is the fifth largest YouTuber in terms of subscriber base. How wealthy is he, though?

Profile summary

Full nameFelix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg
NicknamePewDiePie
GenderMale
Date of birth24 October 1989
Age33 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signScorpio
Place of birthGothenburg, Sweden
Current residenceBrighton, UK
NationalitySwedish
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
Height in feet and inches5'9"
Height in centimetres175
Weight in pounds165
Weight in kilograms75
EducationChalmers University of Technology
Mother Lotta Kristine Johanna
FatherUlf Chrisitan Kjellbeg
Sibling1
Sexual orientationStraight
Relationship statusMarried
PartnerMarzia Bisognin
OccupationYoutuber, social media personality
Net worth$40 million
YouTube@PewDiePie
Instagram@pewdiepie

Read also

How tall is Snoop Dogg and is he the tallest American rapper?

How much does PewDiePie make?

The celebrity's income is not derived solely from his YouTube channel but from various sources associated with his online presence. Find out some of the primary revenue streams that contribute to his earnings:

YouTube AdSense

How much does PewDiePie make from YouTube AdSense? The star makes over $1.6 million from YouTube ad content alone. This figure includes all those advertisements at the start and middle of the video. On YouTube AdSense, a creator's CPM (cost per thousand impressions) determines how much money they make.

The CPM rate represents the average income per 1,000 views. His CPM is estimated to be between $2 to $4. PewDiePie's total views are over 28 billion at the time of writing. The 28 billion views multiplied by a CPM of $4/1000 views equals approximately $100 million. These numbers are only estimates.

Brand partnerships and sponsorships

Read also

Who is Jelly Roll's wife? 10 interesting facts about her

The celebrity has been sponsored by various brands throughout his YouTube career, including with brands such as Opera, The Ridge, Nord VPN, and World of Tanks. Because of his high viewership, it's evident that he earns a lot of money from brand sponsorships. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the YouTuber charges $450,000 for a single sponsored video.

Merchandise sales

How much money does PewDiePie make from merchandise sales? The renowned YouTuber has earned approximately $42 million from merchandise sales. His fans have significantly contributed to his wealth by buying his various merchandise, including hoodies, hats, jackets, and T-shirts.

Book deals and media ventures

How much does PewDie Pie make?
Comedian PewDiePie signs his new book "This Book Loves You" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on 30 October 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval
Source: Getty Images

The star has expanded his presence beyond YouTube into other forms of media. In 2015, he published This Book Loves You, a satirical self-help book that received positive reception and became a New York Times bestseller. Additionally, the celebrity has also collaborated with Netflix on the series Scare PewDiePie.

Read also

Jayson Tatum tattoos: Everything you need to know about his body art

He has also made a lot of money with his video games PewDiePie Tuber Simulator and PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist. These endeavours provide him with additional revenue streams beyond his YouTube channel.

How much does PewDiePie make in a year?

PewDiePie's annual earnings are alleged to be $58.2 million, which equates to $4.85 million per month or $160,000 per day.

What is PewDiePie's net worth?

He is not only YouTube's most popular personality in terms of video viewership and subscribers, but also one of the site's highest-paid stars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the YouTuber has a net worth of $40 million.

FAQs

  1. How much does PewDiePie make per video? With an average of 6 million views per video and a CPM of $4 per 1000 views, the YouTuber makes around $24,000 per video.
  2. How much does PewDiePie make per year? His annual earnings are estimated to be $58.2 million.
  3. How much does PewDiePie make in a month? He makes approximately $4.85 million per month.
  4. How much does PewDiePie make per day? He makes approximately $160,000 per day.
  5. What is PewDiePie's salary? The YouTuber earns an average salary of $12 million annually
  6. How much does YouTube pay per view? YouTube pays between $1.61 and $29.30 per 1,000 long-form video views.

Read also

What happened to Johnny Depp's teeth? Everything you need to know

How much does PewDiePie make? The YouTuber's success has translated into significant financial gains. His annual earnings are estimated to be $58.2 million. He has diversified his revenue streams beyond YouTube views and has ventured into partnerships, merchandise sales, book deals, and media ventures. His net worth is estimated at $40 million.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Chanel West Coast's net worth. Chanel is a famous American TV personality, rapper, model, songwriter, and actor.

In addition to her music and television careers, she has made significant advances in the business world by operating clothing lines and creating several products. She also earns from her YouTube channel, sponsorships and endorsements.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel