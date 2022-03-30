Chris Rock net worth 2022: Earnings from comedy and movies, house, cars, assets

Comedian Chris Rock has been consistent in making people laugh since he started his career in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in many films, television shows, and comedy specials on different networks and streaming platforms. His career endeavours have made him a recognisable figure in Hollywood and a wealthy man, hence the subject of Chris Rock's net worth in 2022.

Chris Rock is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and film director. While people know him for developing, writing, and narrating the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris (2005–2009), he became a hot topic in March 2022 after Will Smith slapped him while hosting the Oscars.

Chris Rock’s profile summary

Full name: Christopher Julius Rock

Christopher Julius Rock Nickname: Chrissy

Chrissy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7 February 1965

7 February 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Andrews, South Carolina, United States

Andrews, South Carolina, United States Current residence: Alpine, New Jersey, United States

Alpine, New Jersey, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 10”

5’ 10” Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 168

168 Weight in kilograms: 76

76 Shoe size: 11 US

11 US Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Mother: Rosalie (née Tingman)

Rosalie (née Tingman) Father: Julius Rock

Julius Rock Siblings: 7

7 Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Partner: Malaak Compton Rock (m. 1996–2016)

Malaak Compton Rock (m. 1996–2016) Children: Lola Simone Rock, Zahra Savannah Rock

Lola Simone Rock, Zahra Savannah Rock School: Stuyvesant High School, James Madison High School (Brooklyn)

Stuyvesant High School, James Madison High School (Brooklyn) Education: Black Nexxus

Black Nexxus Profession: Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, film director

Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, film director Net worth: $60 million

$60 million Instagram: @chrisrock

@chrisrock Facebook:

Twitter: @chrisrock

@chrisrock Website: chrisrock.com

What is Chris Rock's net worth?

For over three decades, Julius has worked in Hollywood. But what is Chris Rock's net worth in 2022? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth in 2022 is $60 million.

Rock has made his money from his salaries working as a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and film director. Furthermore, he has received many endorsements that have contributed significantly to his wealth. Here are some of the comedian’s revenue sources:

Movies and television shows

Rock of 'Fargo' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Julius started acting in the mid-1980s. In 1991, he had a supporting role in New Jack City, playing Pookie. Chris Rock has appeared in 46 films at the Box Office.

His movies have brought in $5,105,335,787 in worldwide box office sales. Julius’ most successful film is Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012) which grossed $746,921,271 in worldwide Box Office sales.

Apart from films, Julius has appeared in many television shows as himself or as an actor. Furthermore, he has worked on some of his shows as a writer, producer, and director.

Since he started his career, Julius has appeared in 47 films, 43 television shows, six documentaries, two music videos, and one theatre production.

Between 2005 and 2009, Rock developed, wrote, and narrated the sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris, arguably his most successful television series.

Stand-up comedy

While Julius has made his money as an actor, director, and producer, his wealth has primarily come from his work as a stand-up comedian. Rock starred in his first comedy special in 1994 titled Big A*s Jokes.

In 1996, he had a second special called Bring the Pain, making him one of the most commercially successful comedians. As a result, he won two Emmy Awards. Since then, Julius has been on four more comedy specials on TV. Furthermore, he goes on tours every month to entertain his followers.

Chris Rock’s enterprises

Julius founded Chris Rock Enterprises on 18 June 1993. The enterprise is a production company that has worked on several films and television shows, including Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell (2012). Rock later changed the name of his enterprise to CR Enterprises.

Where does Chris Rock live?

Rock attends the 41st NAACP Image Awards - Press Room held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 26, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

In 1994, the comedian bought a home in Brooklyn, New York and lived in the house for two years. He then moved to the suburbs after marrying Malaak Compton in 1996. Rock then rented his house for 20 years for $8,000 per month. In 2017, he sold the house for $3.35 million.

In 2001, he bought a four-bedroom, four-bathroom estate in the upscale Alpine neighbourhood of New Jersey for $3 million. He has lived in the house for 21 years, even after divorcing his wife of 20 years in 2016. Also, Rock has a home near his Alpine house, whose value is not yet out.

Cars

Julius owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom which cost about $3 million. He also owns a Bugatti Veyron that cost him around $1 million. A few other cars owned by the comedian include.

Tesla Model X

Volvo XC90

Range Rover Autobiography

Chris Rock’s fast facts

How old is Chris Rock? Chris Rock was born Christopher Julius Rock on 7 February 1965 in Andrews, South Carolina, United States. As of 2022, Chris Rock's age is 57. How much money does Chris Rock have? He has a net worth of $60 million in 2022. But unfortunately, his net worth decreased after he divorced his wife of 20 years in 2016. How much does Chris Rock make in a year? In 2017, Forbes listed him at number 30 on its annual list of Celebrity 100 Earnings after the comedian made $57 million. How much money does Chris Rock have? His net worth is estimated to be $60 million. Is Chrissy married? He is currently not married. However, he was previously married to Malaak Compton. How many children does Chrissy have? He has two daughters, Lola Simone and Zahra Savannah.

Chris Rock’s net worth in 2022 is $60 million. Rock has created his wealth from his work as a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and film director. However, the comedian lost a lot of money in 2016 after divorcing his wife of 20 years. However, in 2017, he made over $57 million from his many revenue streams.

