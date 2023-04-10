Chanel West Coast's net worth: Is the American rapper and TV host a millionaire?

What is Chanel West Coast's net worth? Chelsea Chanel Dudley, also known as Chanel West Coast, is a famous American actor, rapper, songwriter, model, and TV personality. She is popularly known for appearing on Ridiculousness and Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory on MTV. Besides her music and television career, she has made strides in the business world by running clothing lines and creating several products.

Chanel attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Chanel West Coast began her career in the entertainment industry at an early age. After attaining tremendous success as a TV personality, Chanel entered the rap music industry and has since released three rap albums. Chanel West Coast's net worth has also been growing tremendously since venturing into the entertainment scene.

Profile summary

Full name Chelsea Chanel Dudley Also known as Chanel West Coast Gender Female Date of birth 1 September 1988 Age 34 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Taft High School, Woodland Hills Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Mother Penny Porche Father Jamie Dudley Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Don Fenison Children 1 Occupation Rapper, actor, songwriter, model, television personality Net worth $3 million Twitter @chanelwestcoast Instagram @chanelwestcoast Facebook @chanelwestcoast

How much is Chanel West Coast's net worth?

Chanel West Coast has a net worth of $3 million as of 2023. Most of her wealth stems from her success as a television personality. Chanel also has a flourishing music career, and in 2009, she launched the Valleywood clothing line and the LOL clothing line.

She has also collaborated with several businesses and brands, including Beats by Dre, T.I.'s apparel line, and Karmaloop, who pay her to advertise their products.

Television career

At age 20, West Coast began working as Rob Dyrdek's receptionist. Consequently, she began acting on multiple MTV programs, starting with The Hard Times of RJ Berger. Later, Chanel and Dyrdek started co-starring in Ridiculousness, a reality television series in which the hosts critique online videos.

What was Chanel West Coast's Ridiculousness salary? The actress allegedly earned $142,050 per episode. There have been 27 seasons of the television series, and each season contains between 30 and 42 episodes.

Chanel eventually made her debut appearance in the fifth season of Fantasy Factory and earned $81, 170. She has also gained popularity as a voice actor by featuring in a role on the animated series Wild Grinders, earning $174, 830. Further, the celebrity landed a recurring role in the fourth season of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.

Music career

Chanel attends the benefit concert "Spread Love, Not Hate" hosted by the Boys And Girls Club Of Hollywood at The Fonda Theatre in 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

West Coast's music career took off soon after she began working with MTV. In 2009, she collaborated with different artists and successfully released her first single, Melting Like Ice Cream. In 2012, Lil Wayne recognized her talent and signed her to his popular record label, Young Money Entertainment.

In 2013, she released the mixtape Now You Know under her new label, which received great reviews and earned $100,000 from its release.

The rapper demonstrated her talent for creating a successful independent project, which was a significant accomplishment for her as an artist. She then released her first studio album, America's Sweetheart, addressing her struggles as a rap artist and issues of white privilege. Since then, the rap artist has successfully released three rap albums.

What is Chanel West Coast's salary?

The TV host makes around $500,000 annually. Besides her entertainment career, she earns from her YouTube channel, endorsements, and sponsorships.

FAQs

Chanel West Coast's net worth has been growing over the years. As of 2023, she has an alleged net worth of $3 million. She has accumulated her wealth from the entertainment industry, her clothing lines, and selling various products.

