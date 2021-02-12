Nancy Sepulvado: What really happened to George Jones' wife?

George Jones was an American country music singer and songwriter widely considered one of the greatest country singers of all time. He was known for his distinctive voice and emotional delivery. His wife, Nancy Sepulvado, was a significant part of his life until his unfortunate death from hypoxic respiratory failure on 26 April 2013. What is George Jones' wife up to, and what happened to her?

Nancy Sepulvado receives an award on behalf of George during the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on 4 November 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Frederick Breedon

Source: Getty Images

Nancy was George Jones' fourth wife, and she was instrumental in his recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. Nancy remained active in the country music community after George's death, working to preserve her late husband's legacy.

Profile summary

Full name Nancy Sepulvado Gender Female Date of birth 6 April 1959 Age 64 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York, United States Current residence Woodville, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Widow Husband The late George Glenn Jones College Fashion Institute of New York City Profession Former actress

Who is Nancy Sepulvado?

Nancy Jones is a former American actress renowned for being the wife of the famous singer and songwriter George Jones.

During the difficult period of George Jones' career, Nancy played a pivotal role in his recovery from addiction and in getting his finances in order. George had gained a reputation for being unreliable and was even dubbed "No Show Jones" due to missing several studio sessions.

Nancy attends the George Monument unveiling at the Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

However, with her support, George overcame his struggles and regained stability in both his personal and professional life. Nancy Jones' contributions were critical in reviving George's singing career, which had been on a downward trajectory.

Where is Nancy Sepulvado Jones from?

Nancy Sepulvado Jones was born in New York, United States, on 6 April 1959. She is 64 years old as of 2023. She has a sister named Lois.

How long was George Jones married to Nancy?

The pair remained married for three decades, having tied the knot on 3 October 1983, and stayed together until the passing of George Jones on 26 April 2013. Their marriage was unstable, with the musician struggling with alcoholism and drug addiction.

Sepulvado supported him throughout his struggles. Despite their challenges, the couple remained devoted to each other throughout their marriage. George Jones often credited Nancy with saving his life and helping him overcome his addiction.

What happened to Nancy Sepulvado?

In 2017, Nancy Jones underwent an eye operation. The information was updated on George Jones' official Facebook account. The Facebook post stated that the surgery was aimed at correcting the vision loss in her left eye and requested George's fans to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.

The Nashville mural

In 2019, Nancy expressed her displeasure with a mural in Nashville that depicted an infamous scene from her life. The mural portrayed her late husband, George Jones, riding a lawnmower to the liquor store, a legendary tale in the country's music circles. She wasn't shy of expressing her disapproval and stated:

Have you seen that thing?? It is plumb ugly! George was a great writer, a great singer, and a proper mural should be about him and his music, not a mischaracterisation of him on a lawnmower!

The mural was created by Nashville-based artist Shawn Catz, who got inspiration from the animated show Tales from the Tour Bus. During his unstable drinking days, George Jones was a regular client at the building with the mural Colonial Liquors on Franklin Pike.

Who inherited George Jones' money?

Nancy Jones and her late husband, George Jones, celebrate at his, George Jones' 80th birthday party at Rippy's Bar & Grill in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

Upon his demise, George had amassed an approximate net worth of $35 million. In his last will, he left a considerable portion of his assets, including their primary residence in Franklin, Tennessee, and two extra properties in Brentwood and Nashville, to his wife, Nancy.

Additionally, Nancy was granted ownership of Jones' car, jewellery, and musical instruments. Another beneficiary of the will was his daughter Georgette Jones, who received a bank account valued at $50,000.

Is Nancy Jones still alive?

Yes, she is still alive. After her husband's death, Nancy sold their 9,651-square-foot mansion in 2015 for $1.98 million to Nathan and Patrician Overton of Dickson, Tenn.

Today, it is speculated that she is living in Woodville, Texas, in the United States. Nancy has a very low profile, and it is hard to know what she is up to unless she shares it with the public.

How many wives did George Jones have?

George Jones had four wives. He married his first wife, Dorothy Bonvillion, in 1950 when he was 18 years. Dorothy left their marriage in 1951 and claimed he was addicted to drinking. Dorothy was then six months pregnant with a daughter when she filed for a divorce.

George married his second wife, Shirley Ann Corley, in 1954. George and Shirley's relationship ended when he met Tammy Wynette. In 1968 he divorced his wife, Shirley.

George married Tammy, an American country music artist, actress and author, in 1969. They divorced in 1975 because Tammy was in a relationship with Burt Reynolds. In 1983, Jones married his fourth and final wife, Nancy.

Nancy Sepulvado played a significant role in the life of country music legend George Jones. Her relationship with the singer began long before they exchanged their wedding vows, and it endured through his final years. Even after Jones passed away, Nancy has kept his legacy alive through various endeavours.

