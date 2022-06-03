Is Mike Rowe married? Everything you need to know about his love life

Whenever you talk about Mike Rowe, the first thing that comes to mind is Dirty Jobs, a TV series where he performs complex, strange, disgusting, or messy occupational duties. But perhaps a unique factor that has built his career is his voice. Many people have fallen in love with his voice because it is more seductive and authoritative. But despite being an A-list celebrity known for his narrations, his marital status has raised curiosity for many years. So, is Mike Rowe married?

Mike Rowe was born Michael Gregory Rowe on 18 March 1962 (age 60 as of 2022) in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. He is a narrator and television host well known for his work on Somebody’s Gotta Do It and Dirty Jobs.

Between 2017 and 2021, he hosted Returning the Favor, a reality web series that premiered on Facebook. Aside from hosting Dirty Jobs, he does commercial and voiceover work. And although his work is public knowledge, his marital life remains a mystery.

Mike Rowe’s profile summary

Full name Michael Gregory Rowe Nickname Mike Gender Male Date of birth 18 March 1962 Age 60 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Current residence San Francisco Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Presbyterian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 0'' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Eye colour Green Hair colour Salt and pepper Mother Peggy Rowe Father John Rowe Siblings 2 (Scott and Phil) Marital status Not married School Overlea High School University Towson University Profession Television host, narrator Net worth $30 million Instagram @mikerowe Facebook The Real Mike Rowe Twitter @mikeroweworks

Is Mike Rowe married?

Who is Mike Rowe married to? As of 2022, Rowe is not married. But since he has a public life, his fans have linked him with multiple women throughout his lifetime.

The first woman people thought Mike was dating was Danielle Burgio. Danielle Burgio is former dancer, voice artist, and professional stuntwoman. She is best known for her roles in The Matrix Reloaded, Army of the Dead, and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Although rumours emerged that Rowe and Danielle Burgio were dating, the two never confirmed their relationship. It also turned out to be false. Danielle has a husband named Robert Merrill.

Another woman that people thought Mike was dating is Sandy Dotson. Sandy Dotson is an executive at a data management company and has over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, customer service, and business management.

Mike and Sandy Dotson were on vacation together, and it seemed they were dating. Furthermore, Rowe stated that he was in a relationship with an understanding woman from San Francisco. However, he never said who the woman was and never confirmed whether he was dating Sandy Dotson.

People have only linked him to two women throughout his public life. But as of 2022, Mike does not have a wife and is not dating anyone. In other words, he is not in a relationship.

Does Mike Rowe have children?

Rowe does not have children. In 2006, he explained that it was unnecessary to have children and had nothing against it. However, he added that he had seen the pros and cons of having children and explained he had never heard a convincing reason to have or not have kids.

He concluded by saying that his reasoning for not having kids was because he was selfish, and if he ever changed his mind and decided to have a family, the logic would still be the same.

Frequently asked questions

Is Mike Rowe still married? He has never exchanged marriage vows with anyone. Is Mike Rowe married to Mary Beth Rowe? He is not married to Mary Beth Rowe. Mary Roe Beth is an American TV host who works for QVC, USA’s biggest home shopping network. Her husband is Mark Roe, whom she married in 1983. Is Mike Rowe gay? Mike is not gay. Does Mike Rowe have children? The narrator does not have any kids as of the year 2022.

Is Mike Rowe married? He is not married. However, people have linked him to two women throughout his adult life, namely Danielle Burgio and Sandy Dotson. However, he has never confirmed whether he has dated them. Furthermore, the TV host does not have children. His view of children is different, and he admits he has never heard a convincing reason to have or not have kids.

