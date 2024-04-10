JB Mauney's net worth: How much the bull riding star has made

JB Mauney has made a name for himself as one of the best rodeo cowboys of the current generation. He has received various accolades in his eighteen-year career, including twice winning the PBR world championship. His success has increased his net worth drastically. So how much has he made? What is JB Mauney's net worth?

J.B. Mauney at the AOL Studios In New York (L) and (R) at the NASDAQ MarketSite. Photo: Robin Marchant, Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

James Burton "JB" Mauney is an American former professional rodeo cowboy bull rider. He began rodeo at age three and later received mentorship from 1995 World Champion Bull Rider Jerome Davis. He joined Professional Bull Riding (PBR) in 2005 and retired in 2023. JB Mauney's net worth has grown exponentially due to his success in rodeo sports.

JB Mauney's profile summary

Full name James Burton Mauney Nickname JB Gender Male Date of birth 9 January 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Current residence Stephenville, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 140 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Dark grey Eye colour Blue Mother Lynne Mauney Father Tim Mauney Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Samantha Lyne Children Two School Mooresville High School Profession Rodeo cowboy (retired), rodeo coach Net worth $6 million–$8 million Instagram @jbmauneyxv Facebook @JB Mauney

What is JB Mauney's net worth?

How much is JB Mauney worth? According to ABTC, Citi Muzik, and Sakari Exam, JB Mauney has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $8 million in 2024. His wealth comes from cash prize earnings in rodeo tournaments and media and advertising related to rodeo. Here is a detailed breakdown of JB's net worth.

Rodeo prize money earnings

Top-5 facts about JB Mauney. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

James has earned a lot of money from competing in various rodeo competitions since he turned pro in 2005. According to PBR Canada, JB has earned an estimated $7.2 million competing across multiple rodeo events throughout his eighteen-year career.

In 2006, his first rookie season with PBR, JB made $66,616.50 and won the Rookie of the Year. His earnings improved as he finished higher in various tournaments, earning between $210,000 and $772,207 from 2009 to 2011.

JB won the PBR world championship title twice, in 2013 and 2015. According to Forbes, in 2013, Mauney won a cash prize of $1.385 million and finished the season by making $1,807 million. In 2015, he won $1.19 million and ended the year with an estimated $1.541 million.

In July 2021, Mauney left the PBR to compete full-time in the PRCA, which he joined in 2009. On 6 September 2023, JB had an accident while competing, which resulted in his retirement.

Coaching and training

According to PBR, JB rejoined the Professional Bull Riders as the head coach of the Oklahoma Wildcatters in 2024. The Wildcatters is a new team in the PBR Team Series. He will earn a substantial amount for his role as the head coach.

Mauney has made money from endorsement deals and sponsorships from brands like Monster Energy and YETI. According to Wrangler Network, Monster became the official league partner of PBR in 2013, and in the process, they sponsored JB Mauney and other riders.

James is also a YETI ambassador. According to ISSUU, JB became a YETI ambassador in 2015 when they initially launched their program.

Media and advertising

JB uses his social media to earn from product advertisements. His Facebook and Instagram pages have some of the products he is advertising, including products from YETI, Monster Energy, Bullkelp Bedrolls, and WSM Auctioneers.

Merchandise sales

JB commands a considerable fanbase, which has enabled him to generate income through branded merchandise sales. JB merch includes t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, posters, and stickers. These products are available online through various e-retailers like Amazon and Redbubble.

How much money has JB Mauney made?

According to PBR's all-time money standings, JB Mauney has made an estimated $7,419,474.90 as a professional bull rider. He has also earned extra from endorsements, sponsorships, and merchandise sales.

What is JB Mauney doing now?

Former rodeo rider JB Mauney visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

As of 2024, JB is a coach for the Oklahoma Wildcatters. He retired from bull riding in 2023 after suffering a life-threatening injury.

How much do bull riders make?

According to ZipRecruiter, professional bull riders in the United States make an average of $37,338 annually. The highest earners make around $78,500, while low earners make $18,000. However, this figure may differ according to source.

What is the highest-paid bull rider?

As of 2024, the highest-paid all-time bull rider is JB Mauney, with over $7 million in lifetime earnings. In second place is Silvano Alves with $6.6 million and Jose Vitor Leme with $6.1 million.

FAQs

What is JB Mauney's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $8 million in 2024. What happened to JB Mauney? He retired at 36 after a terrifying accident while riding a bull during the PRCA ProRodeo in Lewiston, Idaho. What are JB Mauney's career earnings? He allegedly made $7,419,474.90 in his career with the PBR ( Professional Bull Riders). Who is the 7 million dollar bull rider? JB Mauney is the only seven million dollar professional bull rider, amassing $7,419,474.90 in his career. How old was JB Mauney when he rode his first bull? James reportedly rode his first bull at 13 and turned pro at 18. Why is JB Mauney retiring? He decided to retire after breaking his neck during a 2023 competition. How many world champions has JB Mauney won? He has won two world titles in 2013 and 2015.

The topic of JB Mauney's net worth has generated interest from the public. As of writing, the American former professional rodeo cowboy has an alleged net worth of between $7 million and $8 million. His earnings are from his career as a rodeo cowboy and endorsements.

