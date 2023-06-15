All about Maureen Dumont Kelly, mother to the American actress, Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly is an American author, philanthropist, and actress best known for her roles as Dawn Granger in the HBO series Titans, Lyla Garrity in NBC's Friday Night Lights, and Eve French in Charlie's Angels. In her memoir, Tell Me Everything, Minka talks about her traumatic childhood and growing up with her single mother, Maureen Dumont Kelly.

The late Minka carrying her daughter Maureen Dumont Kelly. photo. Photo: @minkakelly on Instagram (modified by author)

Minka Kelly's mother, Maureen Dumont Kelly, was an American actress well-known for minor roles in films and television shows such as Hell Squad (1985), Thirtysomething (1987), and Roseanne (1988). She was also an exotic dancer at the Crazy Girls Club in Los Angeles. Sadly, she passed away in 2008 after suffering from colon cancer.

Profile summary

Full name Maureen Dumont Kelly Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 1956 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Date of death 4 December 2008 Age at death 51 years old Cause of death Colon cancer Place of birth Whittier, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Children 1 Occupation Actress, exotic dancer Famous as Minka Kelly's mother

Maureen Dumont Kelly's biography

Maureen Kelly was born on 20 December 1956 in Whittier, California, USA. She was an American citizen of English-Irish-Scottish-Dutch ethnicity. Allegedly, she also had some Indonesian ancestry.

Career

Maureen was less famous than her daughter Minka in her acting career, as she only appeared in a few minor roles. It is also the reason it is challenging to find Maureen Dumont Kelly’s photos on the internet.

Her first appearance was as a squad member in the 1985 film Hell Of Squad. She then appeared as Caral Accardi in the episode Death Grip of the ABC series Lady Blue in 1985.

Maureen had a brief role as a random caller in the Next Victim episode of the FOX show 21 Jump Street a few years later. Her first recurring part was in the 1991 TV series Thirtysomething, where she appeared as an Ad Person and then as Advanced Beginners.

Maureen's final TV or film role was as a nurse in the 1992 Deliverance episode of the ABC comedy sitcom Roseanne. Other than acting, Maureen held a variety of odd occupations at gas stations, restaurants, and even as an exotic dancer.

Who are Maureen Dumont Kelly's children?

Maureen only had one child, Minka Kelly. Minka was born on 24 June 1980 and is 43 years old as of 2023. She is an American actress, author, model, and philanthropist.

She is best known for her role as Samantha on Euphoria, Lyla Garrity in NBC's Friday Night Lights, Dawn Granger in HBO series Titans, and Sara Matthews on The Roommate.

Minka is the author of Tell Me Everything: A Memoir (2023), which is one of the New York Times best-selling memoirs. In the memoir, she talks about her chaotic upbringing. Her mother raised her single-handedly and worked on various odd jobs, including as a bartender and an exotic dancer in clubs. Kelly said the following in her interview with People magazine.

My childhood was colourful and chaotic, unstable and inconsistent, unpredictable and hard a lot of the time. But the silver lining is that it made me a very adaptable person.

Was Maureen Dumont Kelly married?

Maureen Dumont Kelly and Rick Dufay, a former Aerosmith guitarist, had a brief romantic relationship that led to the birth of their daughter, Minka Kelly. The two met in a Los Angeles recording studio in 1979.

However, Rick Dufay and Maureen Dumont Kelly went their separate ways, and Maureen had to raise Minka as a single parent. Currently, Minka is trying to build a relationship with her dad.

Fast facts about Maureen Dumont Kelly

Who is Maureen Dumont Kelly? She is Minka Kelly's mother. When did Maureen Kelly pass away? She died on 4 December 2008. How old was Maureen when she died? She was 51 years old. What was the cause of Maureen Dumont Kelly's death? Maureen passed away on 4 December 2008 at the age of 51. She succumbed to colon cancer. What did Maureen Dumont do for a living? She was a former actress and an exotic dancer. Were Rick Dufay and the late Maureen Dumont Kelly married? The two had a brief, casual relationship that led to Minka's birth, but later separated.

Maureen Dumont Kelly was an American actress famous as Minka Kelly's mother. She was a single mother and had to do odd jobs to raise her daughter. Sadly, she passed on in 2008 at the age of 51.

