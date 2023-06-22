Who is Carolyn Chambers? All you need to know about Deion Sander's ex-wife

Carolyn Chambers is a real estate dealer and notary certifying agent stationed in the United States. She is best known as the former spouse of Deion Sanders, an American soccer coach and previous player.

Deion Sander's ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers. Photo: @carolynecsandersrealtor on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Carolyn Chambers? She is an entrepreneur who has turned her academic training into a career. She is a licenced stockbroker who also helps her clients with financial planning.

Carolyn Chambers's profile summary

Full name Carolyn Chambers Gender Male Date of birth 17 April 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Erick Strickland Siblings Sherri Nichelson Children Deiondra Sanders, Deion Sanders Jr. Education Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Profession Notary signing agent, real estate broker Net worth $2 million

Carolyn Chambers's biography

Carolyn Chambers was born in Texas, United States of America. She grew up alongside her sister Sherri Nichelson. How old is Carolyn Chambers? The real estate dealer is 52 years old as of 2023. She was born on 17 April 1971. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Is Carolyn Chambers biracial? She is of African-American ethnicity and holds an American nationality.

She earned a master's in Business Administration in Tax and Specialisation from one of the United States Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

What does Deion Sander's ex-wife do?

Carolyn first became public attention after she tied the knot with Deion Sanders. However, she previously had a profession as a real estate broker and notary agent. She is currently employed in the United States as a notary signing agent, where she signs loan paperwork for clients and performs other legal tasks such as recording affidavits, depositions, and declarations.

Deion Sanders' ex-wife is also a licenced stockbroker who advises her customers on financial matters. She is also a tax consultant and author, with one of her most essential books being Sins, Secrets, and Success.

What is Carolyn Chambers' net worth?

The American's celebrity wife has an alleged of $2 million. She earns income through her notary signing agency and real estate broking career.

Carolyn Chambers and Deion Sanders's relationship

Carolyn Chambers was Deion Sanders' first wife. Deion is a well-known American soccer coach and retired player currently serving as the head coach at the University of Colorado Boulder. Carolyn and Deion married in 1989, and they had two children; Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. The two parted ways in 1998 after nine years of being together.

Who is Carolyn Chambers' husband?

Carolyn is currently married to Erick Strickland, her second husband. Erick is a former National Basketball Association (NBA) player from the United States.

How tall is Carolyn Chambers?

The American real estate broker's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 149 pounds or 68 kilograms. In addition, she has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Carolyn Chambers? She is a real estate dealer and notary certifying agent based in the United States. Who is Carolyn Chambers married to? She is currently married to Erick Strickland. She was previously married to American soccer coach Deion Sanders. How much is Deion Sanders worth? He has an estimated net worth of $45 million. How long was Deion Sanders married to Carolyn Chambers? They were married for nine years. They got married in 1989 and divorced in 1998. How many kids does Deion Sanders have with his ex-wife? They have two children; a girl Deiondra Sanders and a boy Deion Sanders Jr. Does Carolyn Chambers have an active Instagram account? Yes, Carolyn Chambers' Instagram account is active with over nine thousand followers. How tall is Carolyn Chambers? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres tall.

Carolyn Chambers is a real estate dealer and notary certifying agent based in the United States. She is best known as the former spouse of Deion Sanders, an American soccer coach and previous player. She is currently married to Erick Strickland.

Yen.com.gh recently published Julianna Farrait's biography. Julianna Farrait is well-known for being the wife of Frank Lucas. She was imprisoned for participating in her husband's illegal company.

Frank met Julianna during his journey to Puerto Rico. They dated for some time before marrying in 1967. Julianna and Frank had three kids: two sons, Frank Lucas Jr. and Ray Lucas and a girl, Francie Sinclair.

Source: YEN.com.gh