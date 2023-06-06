Juno Temple is a well-known English actress. She is widely recognised for her roles in Atonement (2007), Mr Nobody (2009), Killer Joe (2011) and Horns (2013). But despite her successful career, has she ever been in a relationship? If so, who is Juno Temple dating?

Juno Temple at the Paramount Emmy Party held at Catch Steak in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Juno Temple made her cinematic debut as a child actress in Pandaemonium in 2000. She has since appeared in several others, including Notes on a Scandal (2006), The Three Musketeers (2011) and Far from the Madding Crowd (2015).

Profile summary

Full name Juno Temple Gender Female Date of birth 21 July 1989 Age 33 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Relationship status Single Father Julien Mother Amanda Siblings Felix, Leo Education Bedales School, King's College Profession Actress Net worth $1 million Instagram @junotemple

Who is Juno Temple?

Juno is a famous British actress. She was born on 21 July 1989 in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom, to her parents Julien Temple, a famous British documentary, music video, and film director and Amanda Temple, a renowned film producer. The famous actress is 33 years old as of June 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Temple grew up alongside her two younger siblings, Felix and Leo. The British actress was brought up in Taunton, Somerset, where she enrolled at Enmore Primary School, Bedales School, and King's College. She is of English and Scottish descent and holds British nationality.

Juno Temple's dating history

Like many other celebrities, Juno prefers to keep her romantic life a secret. Even so, she has previously been linked with a few guys in the entertainment industry. Here are the men she has been rumoured to have dated in the past.

Michael Angarano (2013–2016)

Michael Angarano and Juno Temple attend the UK Premiere of "Horns" at Odeon West End in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Temple and American actor Michael Angarano first met on the set of the 2012 comedy film The Brass Teapot, in which they co-starred. They hit it off right away and began dating. Their first red carpet-appearance came in January 2013 at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Apart from that, they were spotted together in many public occasions. Juno Temple's relationship with Michael Angarano ended in early 2016. The cause of the ex-lovers' breakup is still unknown.

Emile Hirsch (2010–2011)

Actors Juno Temple and Emile Hirsch of "Killer Joe" poses during the 2011 Toronto Film Festival at Guess Portrait Studio in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Matt Carr

Before seeing Michael, the British actress was rumoured to have with Emile Hirsch, an American actor known for his roles in The Girl Next Door (2004), Into the Wild (2007) and Speed Racer (2008) from 2010 to 2011. There was, however, no concrete proof to back up the rumour.

Shiloh Fernandez (2007–2010)

Shiloh Fernandez and Juno Temple attend Bluhammock Music's 2nd Annual Blu Party and Fundraiser at a Watermill, New York private estate. Photo: Rick Odell

From 2007 through 2010, Juno was rumoured to be dating American actor Shiloh Fernandez. Shiloh is widely recognized for his roles in Deadgirl (2008), Red Riding Hood (2011) and Evil Dead (2013). Their relationship speculations remained ambiguous because neither of the interested parties came forward to explain the rumour.

Who is Juno Temple dating?

Is Juno Temple single? The acclaimed British actress is currently single. She has, however, been in a few relationships over the years.

FAQs

Who is Juno Temple dating? She is currently single. Juno has, however, been in various other partnerships over the years. Her most famous relationship is with American actor Michael Angarano which lasted from 2013 to 2016.

