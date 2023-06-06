Who is Juno Temple dating? Everything you need to know about the actress' relationships
Juno Temple is a well-known English actress. She is widely recognised for her roles in Atonement (2007), Mr Nobody (2009), Killer Joe (2011) and Horns (2013). But despite her successful career, has she ever been in a relationship? If so, who is Juno Temple dating?
Juno Temple made her cinematic debut as a child actress in Pandaemonium in 2000. She has since appeared in several others, including Notes on a Scandal (2006), The Three Musketeers (2011) and Far from the Madding Crowd (2015).
Profile summary
|Full name
|Juno Temple
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|21 July 1989
|Age
|33 years old (as of June 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’2’’
|Height in centimetres
|157
|Weight in pounds
|108
|Weight in kilograms
|49
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Green
|Relationship status
|Single
|Father
|Julien
|Mother
|Amanda
|Siblings
|Felix, Leo
|Education
|Bedales School, King's College
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$1 million
|@junotemple
Who is Juno Temple?
Juno is a famous British actress. She was born on 21 July 1989 in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom, to her parents Julien Temple, a famous British documentary, music video, and film director and Amanda Temple, a renowned film producer. The famous actress is 33 years old as of June 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Temple grew up alongside her two younger siblings, Felix and Leo. The British actress was brought up in Taunton, Somerset, where she enrolled at Enmore Primary School, Bedales School, and King's College. She is of English and Scottish descent and holds British nationality.
Juno Temple's dating history
Like many other celebrities, Juno prefers to keep her romantic life a secret. Even so, she has previously been linked with a few guys in the entertainment industry. Here are the men she has been rumoured to have dated in the past.
Michael Angarano (2013–2016)
Temple and American actor Michael Angarano first met on the set of the 2012 comedy film The Brass Teapot, in which they co-starred. They hit it off right away and began dating. Their first red carpet-appearance came in January 2013 at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.
Apart from that, they were spotted together in many public occasions. Juno Temple's relationship with Michael Angarano ended in early 2016. The cause of the ex-lovers' breakup is still unknown.
Emile Hirsch (2010–2011)
Before seeing Michael, the British actress was rumoured to have hooked up with Emile Hirsch, an American actor known for his roles in The Girl Next Door (2004), Into the Wild (2007) and Speed Racer (2008) from 2010 to 2011. There was, however, no concrete proof to back up the rumour.
Shiloh Fernandez (2007–2010)
From 2007 through 2010, Juno was rumoured to be dating American actor Shiloh Fernandez. Shiloh is widely recognized for his roles in Deadgirl (2008), Red Riding Hood (2011) and Evil Dead (2013). Their relationship speculations remained ambiguous because neither of the interested parties came forward to explain the rumour.
Who is Juno Temple dating?
Is Juno Temple single? The acclaimed British actress is currently single. She has, however, been in a few relationships over the years.
FAQs
- What age is Juno Temple? She is 33 years old as of June 2023. She was born on 21 July 1989.
- Who is Juno Temple's partner? The British celebrity is currently single.
- Who are Juno Temple's parents? Her parents are Julien and Amanda.
- Who is Juno Temple's husband? The British actress is not married and has never been married.
- How did Juno get her name? She was named 'Juno' after her parents visited the Grand Canyon while pregnant and discovered themselves standing on a butte of Cape Final called Juno Temple.
- What is Juno Temple's net worth? According to Celerity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated at $1 million as of June 2023.
- What is Juno Temple's height? Her height is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall.
Who is Juno Temple dating? She is currently single. Juno has, however, been in various other partnerships over the years. Her most famous relationship is with American actor Michael Angarano which lasted from 2013 to 2016.
Yen.com.gh recently published Derek Tisdelle's biography. Derek Tisdelle is a Canadian filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur best known as Michelle Morgan's spouse. His wife Michelle is a writer, producer, and director from Canada.
Despite his engagement to a star, Derek Tisdelle wishes to live a low-key existence away from the spotlight. Furthermore, he rarely appears in public with his partner. Tisdelle and Michelle have three kids and have been together since 2012.
Source: YEN.com.gh