Meet Forest Whitaker's brother: Fascinating facts about Kenn Whitaker

The Whitaker family has produced some top talents in Hollywood. The biggest among them is Forest Whitaker, actor, producer and director. His younger brother Kenn also had a stint in Hollywood in the late 1990s. So, what happened to him? Learn more about Forest Whitaker's brother.

Forest Whitaker (Left) and his lookalike brother, Kenn Whitaker, during an event in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Billy Farrell

Source: Getty Images

Forest Whitaker's brother, Kenn, has generated interest from fans who want to know more about him. He was briefly on the showbiz scene, appearing in notable films and TV shows before going low-key.

Kenn Whitaker's profile summary

Full name Kenneth Dwayne Whitaker Gender Male Date of birth 8 June 1963 Age 60 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Longview, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Laura Francis Smith Father Forest Steven Jr Siblings 3 School Palisades Charter High School Profession Former actor

Fascinating facts about Forest Whitaker's brother (Kenn Whitaker)

Kenn Whitaker had a short stint as an actor from 1997 to 2001, appearing in a handful of projects. Since then, he has not appeared in any movies or TV shows. But what else is known about the former actor? Here are some fascinating facts about him.

1. Kenn was born in 1963

How old is Kenn Whitaker? He is 60 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Gemini. Kenneth Dwayne Whitaker was born on 8 June 1963 in Longview, Texas, USA, to Forest Steven Jr. and Laura Francis Smith. His father worked as an insurance salesman, while his mother worked as a special education teacher.

Kenneth attended school at Palisades Charter High School in Los Angeles, California. He later joined college, where he reportedly pursued acting.

2. He is the third born in his family

Forest Whitaker (C) and Damon Whitaker (R) during HBO's Screening of Strapped at USC in Los Angeles, CA, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Kenneth Dwayne is the third born in a family of four children. The eldest is Deborah Whitaker, followed by Forest Steven, Kenneth Dwayne and Damon, the last-born. How many brothers does Forest Whitaker have? He has two brothers, Kenneth and Damon.

3. Kenn has a famous brother

Who is Kenn Whitaker's brother? His brother is American actor Forest Steven Whitaker. Forest Steven is well-known for his iconic movie roles, including Last King of Scotland (2006), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and Black Panther (2018).

4. All his brothers are in the film industry

Are both Whitaker brothers actors? Yes, they are. Forest Steven has featured in more films than his brothers and has 138 acting credits per IMDb. On the other hand, Damon has 29 credits as an actor as of 2023. His most famous films are Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai (1999), The Lazarus Papers (2010) and Haphazard (2019).

5. Kenn had a brief acting career

Kenn had a brief career as an actor, lasting four years (from 1997 to 2001). His first role was in the 1997 action thriller movie Most Wanted, in which he played the role of a bus guard. In 1998, he landed a minor role in the TV series Tracy Takes On. The same year, Kenn got a role in the comedy film Bulworth as a henchman.

In 1999, he landed a role in the drama family TV series Party of Five, where he played the role of a detention centre guard. His first significant role came the same year in the comedy-drama Life, in which he played Isaac.

Two years later, in 2001, Kenn landed a role in the crime drama film The Theory of the Leisure Class, where he played Otis. His last movie role was on Last Days (2001), where he portrayed Ben Forchet.

Forest Whitaker's brother's movies

The former actor has seven credits as an actor. Here are his films and TV series, according to IMDb.

Most Wanted (1997)

(1997) Tracey Takes On (1998)

(1998) Bulworth (1998)

(1998) Party of Five (1999)

(1999) Life (1999)

(1999) The Theory of the Leisure Class (2001)

(2001) Last Days (2001)

6. Many assume he has a twin brother

Forest Whitaker (L) and Kenn Whitaker (R) attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Morton's in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Billy Farrell

Source: Getty Images

Kenn's uncanny resemblance to his brother has led fans to confuse him as his twin. So are Kenn Whitaker and Forest Whitaker twins? No, they are not. Kenn was born on 8 June 1963, while Forest was born on 15 July 1961.

Despite the two-year age difference, Kenn and his older brother have a striking resemblance, with Kenn being mistaken as Forest Whitaker's look-alike.

FAQs

Who is Forest Whitaker's brother? He is known as Kenneth "Kenn" Dwayne, a former actor. Are Kenn Whitaker and Forest Whitaker twins? No, they aren't. Kenn was born in 1963, while Forest was born in 1961. What is Kenn Whitaker's age? He is 60 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 8 June 1963. How many brothers does Forest Whitaker have? He has two brothers, Kenn and Damon. Who is Damon Whitaker's brother? Kenn and Forest Steven are the older brothers of Damon. Where is Kenn Whitaker from? He is from Longview, Texas, USA, where he was born and raised. Who is Forest Whitaker's twin brother? The actor doesn't have a twin. However, many assume that his younger brother is his twin due to their striking resemblance.

Forest Whitaker's brother is known as Kenneth "Kenn" Dwayne. He is famous for contributing to the film industry, where he was active from 1997 to 2001. Despite his short stint in the entertainment industry, Kenn's name remains relevant due to his relationship with his famous brother Forest.

Yen.com.gh recently published Claudia Heffner Peltz's biography. Claudia is a former American model famous for being the wife of billionaire Nelson Peltz. She rose to fame in the mid to late 1980s with her modelling career.

Since quitting her modelling job, Claudia has focused more on her family. But her status as a celebrity wife has generated interest from fans eager to know more about her. What happened to Claudia Heffner Peltz?

Source: YEN.com.gh