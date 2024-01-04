Who is Whitney Rose's husband? Everything you need to know about Justin Rose

Justin Rose is an American businessman best known as Whitney Rose's husband. Whitney Rose is an American fashion entrepreneur and a reality TV star on Bravo TV's hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). Their relationship has been in the show's spotlight, and despite their 18-year age difference, the couple continues to inspire many because of their love.

Justin Rose and Whitney Rose at an event. Photo: Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose, have emerged as captivating personalities in the RHOSLC reality television show. The couple has been married since 2009 and share two children, a daughter and a son. So, what is Justin Rose's story?

Profile summary

Full name Justin Michael Rose Gender Male Date of birth 23 January 1968 Age 56 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Utah, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Northbrook High School, Brigham Young University Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Jack Wesley Rose Mother Gae Scott Rose Siblings 4 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Whitney Rose Children 5 Occupation Entrepreneur, reality TV personality

Who is Whitney Rose's husband?

Whitney Rose's husband is Justin Rose, an American entrepreneur and reality TV personality. He was born on 23 January 1968 in Utah, United States. Justin is 56 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The businessman's parents are Jack Wesley Rose (father) and Gae Scot Rose (mother). He grew up alongside his four siblings, David, Gordon, Scott, and Jacqueline. For his high school education, Justin attended Northbrook High School.

He then joined Brigham Young University and graduated in 1992 with a BA in International Relations and Business Management.

Career

Justin boasts the most successful sales and marketing programs in the direct selling industry. Following graduation, he held positions in marketing departments at Nu Skin Enterprises, Aveda, Melaleuca: The Wellness Company, and USANA Health Sciences. He was also the senior vice president of Shaklee Corporation from 2011 to 2015.

He then served as a chief sales officer and chief sales and marketing officer at LifeVantage Corporation for seven years before being fired in 2022. But why was Whitney Rose's husband fired? According to reports, his boss was "concerned" about Whitney's reality television fame being a conflict of interest.

Whitney Rose's husband, Justin, currently works at Awakend, LLC as the company's president. He also appears on the RHOSLC reality TV show alongside his wife, Whitney.

What is Whitney Rose's husband's net worth?

According to The Sun, InformationCradle, and The New York Banner, Justin has an alleged net worth of between $3 million and $5 million. He has accumulated wealth from his various corporate positions and appearances on the RHOSLC reality TV show.

How did Justin and Whitney meet?

The duo met at Nu Skin Enterprises while Justin was Whitney's boss. He was the President of North America while she was in the regional events and recognition section. Whitney was 23 at the time, and Justin was 41. Both were married and left their spouses to be together. They tied the knot in 2009.

Is Whitney and her husband still together?

Yes. The couple is still together despite having a rocky relationship in the initial seasons of the RHOSLC show.

How many kids does Justin Rose have?

Justin has five children. From his first marriage, he has three sons: Austin Cash, McCade, and Trey. Who was Justin Rose married to? His first wife was Stasie Koford. Whitney and Justin also have a daughter, Bobbie, and a son, Brooks.

FAQs

Who is Justin Rose? He is an entrepreneur and reality TV personality from the United States. How old is Justin? He is 56 years old as of 2024. He was born on 23 January 1968. When did Whitney and Justin wed? The pair exchanged their vows in 2009. Who was Justin Rose's first wife? His first wife was Stasie Koford. Who was Whitney Rose's first husband? Her first husband is not publicly known. How many kids does Justin have? He is a father of five. He has three kids from his first marriage and two with his current wife. What is the age difference between Whitney and Justin? The couple has an age difference of 18 years.

Whitney Rose's husband is Justin Rose. He is an American entrepreneur who works in the direct selling industry. He is also a reality television personality with his wife in the RHOSLC show. They are proud parents raising their kids.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Cameron Friscia, Kat Timpf's husband. Katherine Timpf is a renowned American television personality, reporter, and libertarian writer. She is a regular co-host and panellist on the Gutfeld Show!, which airs on Fox News Channel.

Her husband is a former military officer, banker, investor, and researcher from America. He rose to fame following his marriage to Kat Timpf. Discover more about him in his bio.

Source: YEN.com.gh