Jonathan Taylor Thomas: Where is Jonathan Taylor now?
If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, you might have come across Jonathan Taylor's movies. Taylor has been featured in some of the biggest kids' films and TV shows. He stepped away from the public scene in 2015 and hasn’t returned since. But what happened to him? Learn more about the whereabouts of Jonathan Taylor Thomas.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas is an American actor and director. Some of his notable films and TV roles include The Bradys (1990), The Adventures of Spot (1987–1993), The Lion King (1994) and Last Man Standing (2013–2015).
Profile summary
|Full name
|Jonathan Taylor Thomas (né Weiss)
|Nickname
|JTT, Jon
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|8 September 1981
|Age
|42 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5'6"
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in pounds
|147
|Weight in kilograms
|67
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Claudine Gonsalves
|Father
|Stephen Weiss
|Siblings
|One
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Chaminade College Preparatory School
|University
|Harvard University, Columbia University, University of St Andrews
|Profession
|Actor, director
|Net worth
|$12 million
Jonathan Taylor Thomas' biography
Jonathan Taylor Thomas (né Weiss) was born on 8 September 1981 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA. What is Jonathan Taylor Thomas' age? He is 42 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Virgo.
Jonathan's parents are Claudine (Gonsalves) and Stephen Weiss. They divorced in 1991. Taylor has an older brother, Joel, and has Pennsylvania Dutch and Portuguese ancestry.
Jonathan attended the Chaminade College Preparatory School in West Hills, California, where he graduated in 2000. He enrolled at Harvard University to study philosophy and history. In his third year, he moved abroad, enrolling at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. In 2010, Jonathan graduated from the Columbia University School of General Studies.
Career
Jonathan began his career as a child actor. By the age of seven, he worked as a model for various print advertisements. Over the next few years, he appeared in TV commercials for Kellogg's cereal, Mattel toys and other products.
In 1990, he landed his first TV acting role as Kevin in The Bradys. One year later, in 1991, Jonathan appeared in three episodes of In Living Color and as Randy Taylor on Home Improvement. Taylor went on to work in various movies and TV shows, such as voicing Young Simba in Disney's The Lion King (1994) and Ben Archer in Man of the House (1995).
In 2006, Jonathan took a hiatus. Why did Jonathan Taylor Thomas quit? He reportedly left to go back to school as he graduated from Columbia University in 2010. In 2013, he returned as an actor in Last Man Standing (2013–2015) for four episodes and three as a director.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas' movies and TV shows
According to IMDb, Taylor has 37 acting credits and one directing credit. Here is a list of his movies and TV shows:
Actor
|2013–2015
|Last Man Standing
|John Baker / Randy
|2005
|Veronica Mars
|Ben
|2005
|Thru the Moebius Strip
|Prince Ragis
|2005
|Tilt-A-Whirl
|Customer #3
|2004
|8 Simple Rules
|Jeremy
|2002–2004
|Smallville
|Ian Randall
|2003
|The Simpsons
|Luke Stetson
|2001
|An American Town
|Rafe
|2000
|The Wild Thornberrys
|Tyler Tucker
|2000
|Timothy Tweedle, the First Christmas Elf
|Timothy Tweedle
|2000
|The Tangerine Bear: Home in Time for Christmas!
|Tangie
|2000
|Ally McBeal
|Chris Emerson
|2000
|Common Ground
|Tobias Anderson
|1999
|Walking Across Egypt
|Wesley Benfield
|1999
|Speedway Junky
|Steve
|1998
|The Emperor's New Clothes: An All-Star Illustrated Retelling of the Classic Fairy Tale
|The Imperial Prince
|1998
|I'll Be Home for Christmas
|Jake Wilkinson
|1998
|I Woke Up Early the Day I Died
|Boy at Beach
|1997
|Wild America
|Marshall Stouffer
|1996
|The Adventures of Pinocchio
|Pinocchio
|1996
|The Oz Kids
|Scarecrow Jr.
|1995
|Tom and Huck
|Tom Sawyer
|1995
|Man of the House
|Ben Archer
|1994
|The Itsy Bitsy Spider
|George
|1994
|Pom Poko
|Shoukichi
|1994
|The Lion King
|Young Simba
|1991–1998
|Home Improvement
|Randy Taylor
|1991
|In Living Color
|Macaulay Culkin
|1990
|The Bradys
|Kevin Brady
|1987–1993
|The Adventures of Spot
|Spot
Jonathan Taylor Thomas' net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor and former child star has an estimated net worth of $12 million. His source of wealth is his long career as an entertainer, which he began as a child actor. He has also enjoyed moderate success as an actor as an adult.
What happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas?
After taking a break in 2006, Taylor returned to acting from 2013 to 2015 on the TV series Last Man Standing, after which he took another break. In 2019, he ran for the SAG-AFTRA, of which he remains an active member.
FAQs
- Who is Jonathan Taylor Thomas? He is an American former child star, actor, and director famous for voicing Young Simba in Lion King (1994).
- How old was Jonathan Taylor Thomas in Home Improvement? Jonathan was about 10 when the show started and was around 17 when the show ended in 1999.
- Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas married? No, he is not. The actor has never been married and is reportedly single.
- Who is Jonathan Taylor Thomas's brother? The actor has one brother known as Joel Thomas Weiss.
- Why did Jonathan Taylor Thomas change his last name? Thomas changed his last name after his parents divorced—his mother, brother, and the actor moved to Los Angeles.
- What is Jonathan Taylor Thomas' height? The actor is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.
- What happened to Jonathon Taylor Thomas? He took a break from acting in 2016 but remains an active member of the SAG-AFTRA.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas is an American actor and director. He is famous for portraying Randy Taylor on Home Improvement and voicing young Simba in Disney's 1994 animated film The Lion King.
