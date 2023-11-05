Global site navigation

Jonathan Taylor Thomas: Where is Jonathan Taylor now?
by  Chris Ndetei

If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, you might have come across Jonathan Taylor's movies. Taylor has been featured in some of the biggest kids' films and TV shows. He stepped away from the public scene in 2015 and hasn’t returned since. But what happened to him? Learn more about the whereabouts of Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Jonathan Taylor Thomas during ShoWest '96 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)
Jonathan Taylor Thomas is an American actor and director. Some of his notable films and TV roles include The Bradys (1990), The Adventures of Spot (1987–1993), The Lion King (1994) and Last Man Standing (2013–2015).

Profile summary

Full nameJonathan Taylor Thomas (né Weiss)
NicknameJTT, Jon
GenderMale
Date of birth8 September 1981
Age42 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthBethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet5'6"
Height in centimetres168
Weight in pounds147
Weight in kilograms67
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
MotherClaudine Gonsalves
FatherStephen Weiss
SiblingsOne
Relationship statusSingle
SchoolChaminade College Preparatory School
UniversityHarvard University, Columbia University, University of St Andrews
ProfessionActor, director
Net worth$12 million

Jonathan Taylor Thomas' biography

Jonathan Taylor Thomas (né Weiss) was born on 8 September 1981 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA. What is Jonathan Taylor Thomas' age? He is 42 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Jonathan's parents are Claudine (Gonsalves) and Stephen Weiss. They divorced in 1991. Taylor has an older brother, Joel, and has Pennsylvania Dutch and Portuguese ancestry.

Jonathan attended the Chaminade College Preparatory School in West Hills, California, where he graduated in 2000. He enrolled at Harvard University to study philosophy and history. In his third year, he moved abroad, enrolling at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. In 2010, Jonathan graduated from the Columbia University School of General Studies.

Career

Jonathan began his career as a child actor. By the age of seven, he worked as a model for various print advertisements. Over the next few years, he appeared in TV commercials for Kellogg's cereal, Mattel toys and other products.

In 1990, he landed his first TV acting role as Kevin in The Bradys. One year later, in 1991, Jonathan appeared in three episodes of In Living Color and as Randy Taylor on Home Improvement. Taylor went on to work in various movies and TV shows, such as voicing Young Simba in Disney's The Lion King (1994) and Ben Archer in Man of the House (1995).

In 2006, Jonathan took a hiatus. Why did Jonathan Taylor Thomas quit? He reportedly left to go back to school as he graduated from Columbia University in 2010. In 2013, he returned as an actor in Last Man Standing (2013–2015) for four episodes and three as a director.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas' movies and TV shows

According to IMDb, Taylor has 37 acting credits and one directing credit. Here is a list of his movies and TV shows:

Actor

2013–2015Last Man StandingJohn Baker / Randy
2005Veronica MarsBen
2005Thru the Moebius StripPrince Ragis
2005Tilt-A-WhirlCustomer #3
2004 8 Simple RulesJeremy
2002–2004SmallvilleIan Randall
2003The SimpsonsLuke Stetson
2001An American TownRafe
2000The Wild ThornberrysTyler Tucker
2000Timothy Tweedle, the First Christmas ElfTimothy Tweedle
2000The Tangerine Bear: Home in Time for Christmas!Tangie
2000Ally McBealChris Emerson
2000Common GroundTobias Anderson
1999Walking Across EgyptWesley Benfield
1999Speedway Junky Steve
1998The Emperor's New Clothes: An All-Star Illustrated Retelling of the Classic Fairy TaleThe Imperial Prince
1998I'll Be Home for ChristmasJake Wilkinson
1998I Woke Up Early the Day I DiedBoy at Beach
1997Wild AmericaMarshall Stouffer
1996The Adventures of PinocchioPinocchio
1996The Oz KidsScarecrow Jr.
1995Tom and HuckTom Sawyer
1995Man of the HouseBen Archer
1994The Itsy Bitsy SpiderGeorge
1994Pom PokoShoukichi
1994The Lion KingYoung Simba
1991–1998Home ImprovementRandy Taylor
1991In Living ColorMacaulay Culkin
1990The BradysKevin Brady
1987–1993 The Adventures of SpotSpot

Jonathan Taylor Thomas' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor and former child star has an estimated net worth of $12 million. His source of wealth is his long career as an entertainer, which he began as a child actor. He has also enjoyed moderate success as an actor as an adult.

What happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas?

After taking a break in 2006, Taylor returned to acting from 2013 to 2015 on the TV series Last Man Standing, after which he took another break. In 2019, he ran for the SAG-AFTRA, of which he remains an active member.

FAQs

  1. Who is Jonathan Taylor Thomas? He is an American former child star, actor, and director famous for voicing Young Simba in Lion King (1994).
  2. How old was Jonathan Taylor Thomas in Home Improvement? Jonathan was about 10 when the show started and was around 17 when the show ended in 1999.
  3. Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas married? No, he is not. The actor has never been married and is reportedly single.
  4. Who is Jonathan Taylor Thomas's brother? The actor has one brother known as Joel Thomas Weiss.
  5. Why did Jonathan Taylor Thomas change his last name? Thomas changed his last name after his parents divorced—his mother, brother, and the actor moved to Los Angeles.
  6. What is Jonathan Taylor Thomas' height? The actor is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.
  7. What happened to Jonathon Taylor Thomas? He took a break from acting in 2016 but remains an active member of the SAG-AFTRA.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is an American actor and director. He is famous for portraying Randy Taylor on Home Improvement and voicing young Simba in Disney's 1994 animated film The Lion King.

Yen.com.gh published about internet sensation Latarian Milton's biography. Latarian Milton is an American kid who made headlines for stealing his grandmother's car and going on a rampage while aged seven. His actions and subsequent interview earned him the nickname Hood Rat Kid.

Milton is a rebellious kid who made the news for being a juvenile delinquent. When interviewed after the rampage, Milton reportedly told reporters that it was fun to do bad things. But since he made headlines as a juvenile, what happened to him?

