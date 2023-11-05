Jonathan Taylor Thomas: Where is Jonathan Taylor now?

If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, you might have come across Jonathan Taylor's movies. Taylor has been featured in some of the biggest kids' films and TV shows. He stepped away from the public scene in 2015 and hasn’t returned since. But what happened to him? Learn more about the whereabouts of Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is an American actor and director. Some of his notable films and TV roles include The Bradys (1990), The Adventures of Spot (1987–1993), The Lion King (1994) and Last Man Standing (2013–2015).

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Taylor Thomas (né Weiss) Nickname JTT, Jon Gender Male Date of birth 8 September 1981 Age 42 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 147 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Claudine Gonsalves Father Stephen Weiss Siblings One Relationship status Single School Chaminade College Preparatory School University Harvard University, Columbia University, University of St Andrews Profession Actor, director Net worth $12 million

Jonathan Taylor Thomas' biography

Jonathan Taylor Thomas (né Weiss) was born on 8 September 1981 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA. What is Jonathan Taylor Thomas' age? He is 42 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Jonathan's parents are Claudine (Gonsalves) and Stephen Weiss. They divorced in 1991. Taylor has an older brother, Joel, and has Pennsylvania Dutch and Portuguese ancestry.

Jonathan attended the Chaminade College Preparatory School in West Hills, California, where he graduated in 2000. He enrolled at Harvard University to study philosophy and history. In his third year, he moved abroad, enrolling at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. In 2010, Jonathan graduated from the Columbia University School of General Studies.

Career

Jonathan began his career as a child actor. By the age of seven, he worked as a model for various print advertisements. Over the next few years, he appeared in for Kellogg's cereal, Mattel toys and other products.

In 1990, he landed his first TV acting role as Kevin in The Bradys. One year later, in 1991, Jonathan appeared in three episodes of In Living Color and as Randy Taylor on Home Improvement. Taylor went on to work in various movies and TV shows, such as voicing Young Simba in Disney's The Lion King (1994) and Ben Archer in Man of the House (1995).

In 2006, Jonathan took a hiatus. Why did Jonathan Taylor Thomas quit? He reportedly left to go back to school as he graduated from Columbia University in 2010. In 2013, he returned as an actor in Last Man Standing (2013–2015) for four episodes and three as a director.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas' movies and TV shows

According to IMDb, Taylor has 37 acting credits and one directing credit. Here is a list of his movies and TV shows:

Actor

2013–2015 Last Man Standing John Baker / Randy 2005 Veronica Mars Ben 2005 Thru the Moebius Strip Prince Ragis 2005 Tilt-A-Whirl Customer #3 2004 8 Simple Rules Jeremy 2002–2004 Smallville Ian Randall 2003 The Simpsons Luke Stetson 2001 An American Town Rafe 2000 The Wild Thornberrys Tyler Tucker 2000 Timothy Tweedle, the First Christmas Elf Timothy Tweedle 2000 The Tangerine Bear: Home in Time for Christmas! Tangie 2000 Ally McBeal Chris Emerson 2000 Common Ground Tobias Anderson 1999 Walking Across Egypt Wesley Benfield 1999 Speedway Junky Steve 1998 The Emperor's New Clothes: An All-Star Illustrated Retelling of the Classic Fairy Tale The Imperial Prince 1998 I'll Be Home for Christmas Jake Wilkinson 1998 I Woke Up Early the Day I Died Boy at Beach 1997 Wild America Marshall Stouffer 1996 The Adventures of Pinocchio Pinocchio 1996 The Oz Kids Scarecrow Jr. 1995 Tom and Huck Tom Sawyer 1995 Man of the House Ben Archer 1994 The Itsy Bitsy Spider George 1994 Pom Poko Shoukichi 1994 The Lion King Young Simba 1991–1998 Home Improvement Randy Taylor 1991 In Living Color Macaulay Culkin 1990 The Bradys Kevin Brady 1987–1993 The Adventures of Spot Spot

Jonathan Taylor Thomas' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor and former child star has an estimated net worth of $12 million. His source of wealth is his long career as an entertainer, which he began as a child actor. He has also enjoyed moderate success as an actor as an adult.

What happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas?

After taking a break in 2006, Taylor returned to acting from 2013 to 2015 on the TV series Last Man Standing, after which he took another break. In 2019, he ran for the SAG-AFTRA, of which he remains an active member.

FAQs

Who is Jonathan Taylor Thomas? He is an American former child star, actor, and director famous for voicing Young Simba in Lion King (1994). How old was Jonathan Taylor Thomas in Home Improvement? Jonathan was about 10 when the show started and was around 17 when the show ended in 1999. Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas married? No, he is not. The actor has never been married and is reportedly single. Who is Jonathan Taylor Thomas's brother? The actor has one brother known as Joel Thomas Weiss. Why did Jonathan Taylor Thomas change his last name? Thomas changed his last name after his parents divorced—his mother, brother, and the actor moved to Los Angeles. What is Jonathan Taylor Thomas' height? The actor is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. What happened to Jonathon Taylor Thomas? He took a break from acting in 2016 but remains an active member of the SAG-AFTRA.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is an American actor and director. He is famous for portraying Randy Taylor on Home Improvement and voicing young Simba in Disney's 1994 animated film The Lion King.

