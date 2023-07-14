Who is Claudia Heffner Peltz? All you need to know about the former model

Claudia Peltz is a former celebrity model from the United States. She has had a successful career as a model, appearing in various magazine covers. In addition to her profession, the former model is the wife of Nelson Peltz , an American billionaire. Learn more about Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Claudia Peltz and Brittany Peltz attend the Giambattista Valli show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter in Paris, France. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Source: Getty Images

Claudia Heffner Peltz is a former model and celebrity wife. She has been married to her billionaire husband for 38 years (as of 2023). In addition, she is also known as the mother of Nicola Peltz Beckham, a renowned actress known for Transformers: Age of Extinction and Bates Motel.

Profile summary

Full name Claudia Heffner Peltz Gender Female Date of birth 12 March 1955 Age 68 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, USA Current residence Palm Beach, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Barbara Heffner Father William J Heffner Siblings Two Marital status Married Husband Nelson Peltz Children Eight Stepchildren Two Profession Former model, businesswoman Net worth $5 million

Claudia Heffner Peltz's biography

Claudia Heffner is a former model and businesswoman from the United States of America. She was born on 12 March 1955 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, and grew up alongside her siblings, Holly McCloskey and Charlene Gail Heffner. Claudia's parents are William J Heffner and Barbara Heffner.

How old is Claudia Heffner Peltz? The former model is 68 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Claudia Heffner's modelling career took off shortly after meeting and marrying billionaire Nelson Peltz. She was featured in various editorials and magazine covers, participated in commercial campaigns, and walked the runway for various luxury fashion labels.

Heffner, however, quit her modelling career to focus more on family and help her husband run his empire.

Who is Claudia Peltz married to?

Nelson Peltz and Claudia Peltz are seen in Miami, Florida. Photo: 305pics

Source: Getty Images

The businesswoman and former model is married to American billionaire Nelson Peltz. The pair met sometime in the early 1980s and tied the knot in 1985. The couple has been married for 38 years (as of 2023). Claudia Heffner is the billionaire's third wife, as he has been married and divorced twice.

Who are Claudia Peltz's children?

The former model has eight children and two stepchildren. Claudia and Nelson Peltz's children include Mathew, Will, Brad, Brittany Buerstedde, Diesel, Nicola Beckham, Zachary and Gregory. The two stepchildren are from her husband's former marriages.

Of all their children, Nicola Beckham is the most famous. She is 28 years old as of 2023–she is an actress well known for her roles in Bates Motel, Transformers: Age of Extinction and Avatar the Last Airbender. Nicola is also married to Brooklyn Beckham, son of legendary English football player David Beckham.

Is Claudia Heffner Peltz related to Hugh Hefner?

Claudia Peltz and Andrew Bevan attend ANNA SUI Spring Fashion Show at The Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: MARC DIMOV

Source: Getty Images

No, she is not. The only similarity between the former model and the former Playboy magazine editor and publisher, Hugh Hefner, is that they share the same last name.

FAQs

Who is Claudia Heffner? She is an American businesswoman and former model. What is Claudia Heffner's age? She is 68 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 12 March 1955. Who is Claudia Peltz married to? The former model is married to American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz. How big is the Peltz family? The family consists of Claudia, her husband Nelson and ten children. How many kids do Nelson and Claudia Peltz have? The couple have eight children. However, Nelson has two more children from his previous marriages. Who is Nicola Peltz? She is an American actor and wife of Brooklyn Beckham, son of David Beckham. Who are Nicola Peltz's parents? Her parents are Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner.

Claudia Heffner Peltz is an American businesswoman and former model. She is also famous as the wife of American billionaire Nelson Peltz. Her career as a model saw her being featured in various publications.

