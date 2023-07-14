Who is Claudia Heffner Peltz? All you need to know about the former model
Claudia Peltz is a former celebrity model from the United States. She has had a successful career as a model, appearing in various magazine covers. In addition to her profession, the former model is the wife of Nelson Peltz , an American billionaire. Learn more about Claudia Heffner Peltz.
Claudia Heffner Peltz is a former model and celebrity wife. She has been married to her billionaire husband for 38 years (as of 2023). In addition, she is also known as the mother of Nicola Peltz Beckham, a renowned actress known for Transformers: Age of Extinction and Bates Motel.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Claudia Heffner Peltz
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|12 March 1955
|Age
|68 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Baltimore, Maryland, USA
|Current residence
|Palm Beach, Florida, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|127
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Barbara Heffner
|Father
|William J Heffner
|Siblings
|Two
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Nelson Peltz
|Children
|Eight
|Stepchildren
|Two
|Profession
|Former model, businesswoman
|Net worth
|$5 million
Claudia Heffner Peltz's biography
Claudia Heffner is a former model and businesswoman from the United States of America. She was born on 12 March 1955 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, and grew up alongside her siblings, Holly McCloskey and Charlene Gail Heffner. Claudia's parents are William J Heffner and Barbara Heffner.
How old is Claudia Heffner Peltz? The former model is 68 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Pisces.
Career
Claudia Heffner's modelling career took off shortly after meeting and marrying billionaire Nelson Peltz. She was featured in various editorials and magazine covers, participated in commercial campaigns, and walked the runway for various luxury fashion labels.
Heffner, however, quit her modelling career to focus more on family and help her husband run his empire.
Who is Claudia Peltz married to?
The businesswoman and former model is married to American billionaire Nelson Peltz. The pair met sometime in the early 1980s and tied the knot in 1985. The couple has been married for 38 years (as of 2023). Claudia Heffner is the billionaire's third wife, as he has been married and divorced twice.
Who are Claudia Peltz's children?
The former model has eight children and two stepchildren. Claudia and Nelson Peltz's children include Mathew, Will, Brad, Brittany Buerstedde, Diesel, Nicola Beckham, Zachary and Gregory. The two stepchildren are from her husband's former marriages.
Of all their children, Nicola Beckham is the most famous. She is 28 years old as of 2023–she is an actress well known for her roles in Bates Motel, Transformers: Age of Extinction and Avatar the Last Airbender. Nicola is also married to Brooklyn Beckham, son of legendary English football player David Beckham.
Is Claudia Heffner Peltz related to Hugh Hefner?
No, she is not. The only similarity between the former model and the former Playboy magazine editor and publisher, Hugh Hefner, is that they share the same last name.
FAQs
- Who is Claudia Heffner? She is an American businesswoman and former model.
- What is Claudia Heffner's age? She is 68 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 12 March 1955.
- Who is Claudia Peltz married to? The former model is married to American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.
- How big is the Peltz family? The family consists of Claudia, her husband Nelson and ten children.
- How many kids do Nelson and Claudia Peltz have? The couple have eight children. However, Nelson has two more children from his previous marriages.
- Who is Nicola Peltz? She is an American actor and wife of Brooklyn Beckham, son of David Beckham.
- Who are Nicola Peltz's parents? Her parents are Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner.
Claudia Heffner Peltz is an American businesswoman and former model. She is also famous as the wife of American billionaire Nelson Peltz. Her career as a model saw her being featured in various publications.
