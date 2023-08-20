Who is Shaun So? Anna Chlumsky's husband's biography and latest updates

Anna Chlumsky is an American actress famous for her roles in Inventing Anna (2022), They/Them (2022) and Rugrats (2021–2023). But apart from her career, the actress' private life has also garnered interest from fans and critics. Learn more about Anna Chlumsky's husband, Shaun So.

Shaun So and Anna Chlumsky attend The GOOD+ Foundation's Hamptons Summer Dinner co-hosted by NET-A-PORTER in East Hampton, New York. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Shaun So is famous for being the husband of American actress Anna Chlumsky. But apart from that, Shaun is also a respected businessman and a former US military officer. He served as a counterterrorism expert for a decade before retiring in 2011.

Profile summary

Full name Shaun So Gender Male Year of birth 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Maine, USA Current residence Illinois, Chicago, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Anna Chlumsky Children Two University University of Chicago, Tsinghua University, The City University of New York (CUNY) Profession Former military officer, businessman Net worth $3 million–$4 million

Shaun So's biography

What is Shaun So's age? He is 42 years old (as of 2023), having been born in 1980. The former ex-military officer was born in the United States to Chinese-American parents. He is of Chinese ethnicity but is an American national. His father is a chef who owns a Chinese restaurant called China Town in Topsham, Maine.

Shaun attended school locally in the US before joining the University of Chicago in 1999, where he graduated in 2003 with a degree in Political Science. He also took a Mandarin (language immersion) course at Tsinghua University in 2001. Shaun also has an MBA from The City University of New York (CUNY).

Career

Anna Chlumsky and Shaun So (husband) attending The Headstrong Project - 'Words Of War' Event at IAC HQ in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Shaun So began his career after graduating from university in 2003. According to his LinkedIn profile, he began working as a Defence Analyst for the United States Department of Defence from June 2003 to April 2006. The same year (2003), he joined the US Army as a Counter Intelligence Agent, a position he held for over eight years, from October 2003 to October 2011.

Shaun also worked for McNeil Technologies as a Defence Contractor, a position he held for nearly three years, from July 2006 to March 2009. In 2011, he founded Cubby, an urban logistics startup focused on short-term storage and delivery. He held the position of CEO from June 2011 to April 2012.

In April 2012, Shaun founded The So Company, a services consulting firm working for government agencies and the private sector. He is the CEO of the company.

In May 2012, the former military officer began working as a contributor for Forbes. He wrote about army veterans, entrepreneurship and business interest issues. Shaun was there from May 2012 to December 2014 (2 years and eight months).

In June 2014, the businessman joined veteran-owned search firm Ulysses Advisors as an advisory board member. In June 2019, he co-founded Digital Services Coalition, a non-profit organisation accelerating the government's digital transformation.

What is Shaun So's net worth?

The businessman has an alleged net worth of between $3 million and $4 million. His source of wealth stems from his career serving in the military and other corporations. He is also a businessman–he has founded and co-founded several successful enterprises.

How did Shaun So and Anna Chlumsky meet?

According to Interview Magazine, the pair met in 2000 in college at the Spring Fling dance party during Memorial Day weekend. They met again the next day during the Eminem and The Roots concert, which began their romantic relationship.

When did Shaun So and Anna Chlumsky get married?

Shaun So and Anna Chlumsky attend the American Ballet Theatre Gala in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

The pair married on 8 March 2008 in Brooklyn, New York. Shaun had proposed to Anna a year before, announcing their engagement to the public on October 2007.

Shaun So's children

The former Army veteran has two children, daughters Penelope Joan So, born on 11 July 2013, and Clara Elizabeth, born on 28 July 2016.

FAQs

Who is Shaun So? He is an American businessman and an ex-US military officer. Why is Shaun So famous? He is renowned as the husband of American actress Anna Chlumsky. How old is Shaun So? He is 43 years old as of 2023. What does Shaun So do? He is an entrepreneur who has founded several companies, including the So Company and Digital Services Coalition. What is Shaun So's net worth? The businessman has an alleged net worth of between $3 million and $4 million. Who is Shaun So's wife? His wife is actress Anna Maria Chlumsky who is known for her roles in My Girl (1991), Trading Mom (1994) and Inventing Anna (2022).

Shaun So is an American businessman and a former US military officer. He served in the US Army for the Department of Defence for over ten years before venturing into the private sector. But apart from his profession, he is also famous for being the husband of actress Anna Chlumsky.

Yen.com.gh recently published about Justin Herbert's girlfriend. Justin Patrick Herbert is an American football quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL. His rise to fame came in 2021 when he had the most touchdown passes and 300-yard games as a rookie.

Justin Herbert's rise to fame is due to his hard work, training and talent. But fans have been interested in his love life apart from his profession. Who is he dating? And who is Justin Herbert's girlfriend?

Source: YEN.com.gh