Justin Patrick Herbert is an American football quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL. He holds the record for the most touchdown passes and 300-yard games as a rookie earning him the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. But besides his profession, Justin's love life has also interested fans. Who is Justin Herber's girlfriend?

Who is Justin Herbert's girlfriend? Her girlfriend is reportedly Taylor Bisciotti. Though not official, the pair have been linked romanticly for a long time. And Justin Herbert's girlfriend has been of interest to fans. In 2020, Justin had been linked to Monster Energy model Rylee Jean Kirk.

Full name Taylor Bisciotti Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 1991 Age 31 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light green Mother Trudie Siblings One Relationship status Dating Partner Justin Herbert School Lovett School University The University of Georgia Profession Sports journalist Instagram @taylorbisciotti

Taylor Bisciotti’s biography

Where is Taylor Bisciotti from? The sports journalist is from Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where she was born and raised. Her mother is known as Trudie. Taylor has one sibling, a brother known as Kyle. Together they grew alongside their three cousins, Jason, Jack and Micheal, children of Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

How old is Taylor Bisciotti? She is 31 years old (as of 2023) and was born on 5 October 1991. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Taylor attended Lovett School in Georgia before joining high school. After high school, she joined the University of Georgia, graduating with a double major in Business Marketing and Broadcast Journalism.

Career

Taylor Biscotti began her career as an intern at WUSA9 in Washington, DC, after campus. After her internship, she joined ESPN and SEC Network as a sideline reporter. Taylor also hosted for Sporting Network before joining the NFL Network in 2016 as the youngest anchor ever hired by the network.

Besides her TV career, Taylor co-hosts Let's Catch Up, an Apple NFL Podcast with Fox Sports' Sam Betesh. The sports anchor is also a philanthropist. According to her self-titled website, together with her family, Taylor hosts a fashion show and luncheon in their home in support of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The luncheon raises money for the Ronald McDonald House, which goes towards medical equipment and allows families with children in treatment to stay close to the hospital free of charge.

Taylor Bisciotti and Justin Herbert's relationship

Taylor Bisciotti and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, dating rumours began in 2021. According to SideAction, Justin was spotted with a blonde lady in September 2021, believed to be Taylor Bisciotti.

The pair have, however, never confirmed or denied the rumours. Justin is 25 (as of 2023), while Taylor is 31.

In 2022, the pair appeared together in public . The Taylor Bisciotti and Justin Herbert interview occurred after the Chargers had won a game. During the interview, neither Taylor nor Justin gave away any hint that they were dating.

FAQs

Who is Justin Herbert's girlfriend? The NFL quarterback is reportedly dating sports host and reporter Taylor Bisciotti. Who is Taylor Bisciotti? She is a sports reporter for the NFL Network. Taylor is also the niece of Baltimore Ravens majority owner Steve Bisciotti. How old is Taylor Bisciotti? She is 31 years old (as of August 2023) and was born on 5 October 1991. Where is Taylor Bisciotti from? She is from Atlanta, Georgia, where she was born and raised. Is Taylor Bisciotti married? No, she isn't. She is linked romanticly to The Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. How old is Justin Herbert? He is 25 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 10 March 1998.

Justin Herbert's girlfriend is reportedly Taylor Bisciotti. She is a sports and entertainment host for the NFL Network in the United States. She is also the niece to the majority owner of the Baltimore Ravens, Steve Bisciotti. Her boyfriend, Justin, is a football quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League.

