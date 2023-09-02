Herschel Walker has made a name for himself as one of the top names in American football. Now retired, the former running back played in the NFL for 12 seasons. But apart from his career, Walker is known for his marriage to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman. But what happened to her after divorce? Learn all there is to know about Herschel Walker's ex-wife.

Who is Cindy DeAngelis Grossman? She is an American businessperson known for her marriage and divorce to former professional American football player Herschel Walker. Cindy is a private woman who is rarely in the public domain.

Profile summary

Full name Cindy DeAngelis Grossman Gender Female Date of birth 6 January 1962 Age 61 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Georgia, Florida, USA Current residence Irving, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Thomas DeAngelis Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Herschel Junior Walker Children One University University of Georgia Profession Businessperson

Cindy DeAngelis Grossman's biography

Cindy DeAngelis Grossman was born in Georgia, Florida, USA, on 6 January 1962. She is 61 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Who are Cindy Deangelis Grossman's parents? Her father is Thomas DeAngelis, a former realtor from Cocoa Beach, Florida, while her mother's name remains unknown.

What is Cindy Grossman's nationality? She is an American citizen, born and raised in Georgia, Florida, USA. The entrepreneur currently resides in Irving, Texas, USA.

Grossman attended elementary and high school locally before enrolling at the University of Georgia to study business. While in college, Grossman ran track.

Career

Grossman is reportedly a successful businesswoman in Irving, Texas, USA. Is Cindy Grossman a realtor? No, she isn't. Information about her business ventures is private. However, Cindy's father was a realtor in Cocoa Beach, Florida, until his retirement.

Cindy Deangelis Grossman's net worth

Cindy Deangelis Grossman's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her ex-husband has a net worth of $10 million.

Herschel and Cindy DeAngelis Grossman's relationship

Cindy met her ex-husband, Herschel, in college. He is a former football running back in the National Football League (NFL). He played for five teams in a 12-season career. Cindy DeAngelis' ex-husband was also the Republican nominee in Georgia's 2022 United States Senate election.

The pair reportedly met during the varsity field and track events after Herschel's sister introduced them to each other. They ended up becoming friends and later began dating.

After dating for some time, Herschel proposed, and the pair married on 31 March 1983. The duo welcomed their first and only child in 1999. However, after nearly two decades together, DeAngelis filed for divorce in 2001.

According to National Review, Grossman cited physically abusive and extremely threatening behaviour as the reason for the divorce. The pair divorced in 2002.

In December 2005, DeAngelis secured a protective order against her ex-husband, alleging violent and controlling behaviour.

Cindy DeAngelis Grossman’s child

Grossman has one son known as Christian Walker. He was born on 30 September 1999 in Dallas, Texas, USA. Christian was a competitive cheerleader in high school. He is a University of California, Los Angeles, USA alumnus.

FAQs

Who is Cindy DeAngelis? She is an American entrepreneur famous for being the ex-wife of former NFL player Herschel Walker. How old is Cindy DeAngelis? She is 61 years old as of 2023, having been born on 6 January 1962. Where is Cindy DeAngelis Grossman from? She is from Georgia, Florida, USA, where she was born and raised. Who is Cindy DeAngelis's ex-husband? He is a former American football player and 2022 Republican Senetar nominee for Georgia Herschel Junior Walker. Who is Cindy DeAngelis's child? She has a son known as Christian Walker, born in 1999. What happened to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman? After her divorce from Herschel, Grossman decided to live a quiet life away from media attention. Are there Cindy Deangelis Grossman's pictures available? Her photos are available, but they are old ones.

Cindy DeAngelis Grossman is an American businesswoman famous as the ex-wife of retired professional NFL player Herschel Junior Walker. Walker played as a running back in the National Football League (NFL) for 12 seasons.

