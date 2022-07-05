Is Devin Singletary related to Mike Singletary? The real story

Sibling rivalry in sports is nothing new. The Schumachers, Gasols, Sedins, and the Williams sisters have all been there. It is also not uncommon to find two athletes sharing the same name in the same sport. Devin Singletary and Mike Singletary are excellent examples. While Devin currently plays in the NFL, Mike is a legend of the game and coached many football teams in his career. So, is Devin Singletary related to Mike Singletary?

Devin and Mike have been in the NFL for different years. For example, Mike played in the NFL between 1981 and 1992. He retired in 1992 and spent many years outside of the game. However, Mike returned to NFL in 2003 as a coach and became the linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Devin plays for the Buffalo Bills as a running back. He also played college football for Florida Atlantic. He joined the Bills in 2019 after the Bills drafted him 74th in the 2019 NFL Draft. But how are the two athletes related?

Is Devin Singletary related to Mike Singletary?

The two are not related. Mike was born on 9 October 1958 (age 63 as of 2022) in Houston, Texas, United States. He is an American professional football coach and former player. He started his football career playing for the Baylor Bears and is a former Bears linebacker.

In 1981, the Chicago Bears drafted him in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft. After joining the Chicago Bears, he played in the league and for the Bears for 11 seasons, earning the nickname Heart of the Defence. He started his career as a coach in 2003 and has been a head coach of several teams, including:

The San Francisco 49ers (2009–2010)

Trinity Christian Academy (2018–2019)

Memphis Express (2019)

Devin was born on 3 September 1997 (age 24 as of 2022) in Deerfield Beach, Florida, United States. He is an American football running back for the Buffalo Bills of the NFL, having joined the team in 2019. Since joining the Bills, Devin has played 45 games and has completed 2,332 rushing yards, 691 receiving yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 107 receptions, and a 4.7 rushing average.

Devin is still establishing his roots in the NFL. But while in college, he was the C-USA Most Valuable Player in 2017, won the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl, and was in the First Team All C-USA (2017, 2018).

Is Devin Singletary Mike Singletary’s son?

Many people might confuse Devin as Mike Singletary’s son because of the age difference. However, Devin is not Singletary’s son. Mike has seven children, Matt, Jackie, John, Jill, Becky, Kristen, and Brooke. Despite having many children, only Matt played football but never reached a professional level.

Who is Devin Singletary's dad? He is Devonn Singletary Sr. His father played football in Norfolk State, where his peers nicknamed him Motor. Devin’s peers also nicknamed him Motor. Devin’s mother is Sabrina Clark.

Is Mike Singletary related to Devin Singletary’s father?

Mike and Devin’s father are unrelated. Although they played football, he is the son of Rudell and Charles, a street preacher. Furthermore, he is the youngest in a family of ten children.

He grew up in Houston, Texas, attended high school at Evan E. Worthing High School in Houston, and went to Baylor University on a football scholarship in 1977. On the other hand, Devonn grew up in Virginia and played football at Norfolk State.

Does Mike Singletary have a son in the NFL?

He does not have a son in the NFL. Mike Singletary’s son is Matt Singletary. He was born on 22 February 1988 (age 34 as of 2022) in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Matt played as a defensive end and offensive lineman while in high school.

After graduating from high school, he joined Baylor University, played football as a defensive end, and later transferred to California Polytechnic State University, where he was a junior defensive end. However, Matt never made it to the NFL.

Is Matt Singletary the son of Mike Singletary?

Matt is the son of Mike. Although he played football in college, Matt moved to the film industry and became an actor. He debuted in 2014 in one episode of Chicago P.D. and starred in a leading role in the action film Hood (2015).

So, is Devin Singletary related to Mike Singletary? Although they share the same name, Devin and Mike are not related. Devin is an American football running back for the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. Furthermore, he is the son of Devonn Singletary Sr., a former football player who played at Norfolk State.

