Who is Jack Black's wife: All about Tanya Haden's music career and lifestyle
by  Tatiana Thiga 6 min read

Jack Black is a singer-songwriter, comedian, and actor from the United States. He is well-known for his appearances in family and comedy movies and his voicing work in animation. Jack is married to Tanya Haden, and many people are interested in learning more about her. Who is Jack Black's wife, Tanya Haden, and what does she do?

Tanya Haden (L) with her husband Jack Black (R)
Tanya Haden attends the premiere of HBO's "Enlightened" (L). Jack Black attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" (R). Photo: Jason LaVeris, Kevin Winter (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Jack Black's wife, Tanya Haden, is a US-based musician, artist, and vocalist. She is one of three daughters born to Charlie Haden, a jazz bassist, and Ellen David. Tanya is an active cellist in the Los Angeles area, having previously performed with the band Silversun Pickups.

Jack Black's wife's profile summary

Full nameTanya Haden Black
GenderFemale
Date of birth11 October 1971
Age53 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthNew York City, New York, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds128
Weight in kilograms58
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
Marital statusMarried
HusbandJack Black
ChildrenSamuel Jason Black, Thomas David Black
Father Charlie Haden
MotherEllen David
EducationCrossroads School for Arts & Sciences, California Institute of the Arts
ProfessionSinger, voice actor, cellist, visual artist
Years active2001–present
Net worth$2 million

Jack Black's wife's biography

Tanya Haden was born in New York City, New York, United States, to her parents, Ellen David and Charlie Haden. Her dad, Charlie, was a US-born jazz double bassist, bandleader, composer, and instructor with a career spanning over fifty years.

He contributed to revolutionising the harmonic notion of bass playing in jazz, developing a style that sometimes complemented the soloist but also moved autonomously, freeing bassists from a solely supporting role. Tanya Haden's parents got married in 1966 and divorced in 1976. Her dad died on 11 July 2014 at the age of 76.

Tanya Haden's siblings

Jack Black's wife has three siblings: Rachel, Petra, and Josh Haden. Her brother, Josh Haden, is a singer and musician from the United States. He is the founding member, bassist, and vocalist of the band called Spain.

Tanya Haden's sisters, Rachel and Petra, are all musicians and instrumentalists. Petra, Tanya, and Rachel are triplet sisters. Tanya received her schooling at Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences and California Institute of the Arts, respectively.

Tanya Haden's age

How old is Jack Black's wife? As of 2024, she is 53. The American musician was born on 11 October 1971. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Facts about Tanya Haden
Top-5 facts about Tanya Haden. Photo: @TanyaHaden on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Career

Jack Black's wife is a singer, voice actor, cellist, and visual artist. She has been in various bands, including Let's Go Sailing, and created the Imaginary Bear puppet show. Tanya has worked on recordings for several Los Angeles performers, notably playing cello and vocals on Par Avion's EP, Pop Music United.

Tanya Haden's songs

Tanya has appeared in various tracks with bands like The Haden Triplets, Let's Go Sailing and Par Avion. Here are some of the songs.

  • Single Girl, Married Girl
  • Voice From on High
  • All I Want From You Is Love
  • Sideways
  • Sedona Highway
  • Better Off
  • Ozark Moon
  • Wayfaring Stranger
  • This Rope Is Long
  • Slowly
  • Every Time I Try
  • Par Avion

Tanya Haden's movies

Jack Black's wife is a renowned actress known for her roles in Muppets Most Wanted (2014), The Muppets (2011), and Kung Fu Panda (2008). According to her IMDb page, she has six acting credits. They include:

YearMovie/TV seriesRole
2014Muppets Most WantedLA Muppet Performer (voice)
2011The MuppetsAdditional Muppet Performer (voice)
2008Kung Fu PandaSmitten Bunny (voice)
2004The Urbz: Sims in the City (video game)Sim (voice)
2001The Sims: Hot Date (video game)Sim (voice)
1997Spain: Every Time I Try (music video)Cello

Cello

Tanya frequently plays cello in the Los Angeles region, particularly as an integral part of the group Silversun Pickups. She also performs cello on their Pikul EP, which came out in 2005. Tanya also produced with the Los Angeles indie folk group Sea Wolf and performed cello on the 2005 album Surgery by The Warlocks, a rock band from Los Angeles.

Visual artist

The American singer obtained a Master of Fine Art from the California Institute of the Arts, where she studied experimental animation. She continues to create in visual art and has participated in various exhibitions, notably at Las Cienegas Projects in 2010. Rosamund Felsen Gallery discovered Tanya in 2015 when she held a one-artist exhibition of drawings.

Tanya Haden's net worth

According to Taddlr, the American visual artist has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She makes income through her singing, voice acting, cello playing, and visual art career.

How did Jack Black meet his wife?

Is Jack Black married with children? He is married to Tanya Haden, an American musician and instrumentalist. Haden and Jack Black met while attending Crossroads School, an elite high school in Santa Monica.

Despite attending the same private high school, the two did not start dating until the spring of 2005.

When did Jack Black marry?

He married Tanya on 14 March 2006 in Big Sur, California, and they have been together for over 18 years.

Does Jack Black have any kids?

He has two children: Samuel Jason and Thomas David Black. Jack's first son, Samuel, was born on 10 June 2006 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, and his second son, Thomas, was born on 23 May 2008.

Artist Tanya Haden (L) and actor Jack Black (R) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California
Tanya Haden (L) and Jack Black (R) attend the 2015 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Honoring Steve Martin at the Dolby Theatre on 4 June 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt
Source: Getty Images

Tanya Haden's height

How tall is Jack Black's wife? Tanya is 5 feet 7 inches, or 170 centimetres, tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds, or 58 kilograms.

FAQs

  1. Who is Jack Black's wife? Jack is married to Tanya Haden, an American musician, artist, and vocalist.
  2. How old is Tanya Haden? As of 2024, she is 53 years old. She was born on 11 October 1971.
  3. Where does Tanya Haden live currently? She resides in Los Angeles with her husband and children.
  4. Are Tanya Haden and Jack Black still together? Yes. They have been married since 14 March 2006.
  5. Is Jack Black married with children? He is married to Tanya Hade, and they have two kids.
  6. Is Jack Black rich? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $50 million.
  7. Did Jack Black have kids? He has two children, sons named Samuel Jason and Thomas David.
  8. Who are Tanya Haden's siblings? She has three siblings: one brother, Josh Haden and two sisters, Rachel and Petra.

Jack Black's wife, Tanya Haden, is a US-based musician, artist, and vocalist. She is widely recognised as one of the triplet daughters of jazz bassist Charlie Haden and Ellen David. Tanya and Jack got married in 2006, and they have two children.

Yen.com.gh recently published Shia LaBeouf's wife's biography. Shia LaBeouf is an American actor, filmmaker, and artist well-known for numerous performances in films and television shows, including Fury and Transformers.

Shia LaBeouf's spouse, Mia Goth, is a British actor, producer, and model. She rose to prominence after her performance in the 2018 movie Suspiria. Read the article to learn more about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh

