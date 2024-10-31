Who is Jack Black's wife: All about Tanya Haden's music career and lifestyle

Jack Black is a singer-songwriter, comedian, and actor from the United States. He is well-known for his appearances in family and comedy movies and his voicing work in animation. Jack is married to Tanya Haden, and many people are interested in learning more about her. Who is Jack Black's wife, Tanya Haden, and what does she do?

Tanya Haden attends the premiere of HBO's "Enlightened" (L). Jack Black attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" (R). Photo: Jason LaVeris, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Jack Black's wife, Tanya Haden, is a US-based musician, artist, and vocalist. She is one of three daughters born to Charlie Haden, a jazz bassist, and Ellen David. Tanya is an active cellist in the Los Angeles area, having previously performed with the band Silversun Pickups.

Jack Black's wife's profile summary

Full name Tanya Haden Black Gender Female Date of birth 11 October 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Jack Black Children Samuel Jason Black, Thomas David Black Father Charlie Haden Mother Ellen David Education Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, California Institute of the Arts Profession Singer, voice actor, cellist, visual artist Years active 2001–present Net worth $2 million

Jack Black's wife's biography

Tanya Haden was born in New York City, New York, United States, to her parents, Ellen David and Charlie Haden. Her dad, Charlie, was a US-born jazz double bassist, bandleader, composer, and instructor with a career spanning over fifty years.

He contributed to revolutionising the harmonic notion of bass playing in jazz, developing a style that sometimes complemented the soloist but also moved autonomously, freeing bassists from a solely supporting role. Tanya Haden's parents got married in 1966 and divorced in 1976. Her dad died on 11 July 2014 at the age of 76.

Tanya Haden's siblings

Jack Black's wife has three siblings: Rachel, Petra, and Josh Haden. Her brother, Josh Haden, is a singer and musician from the United States. He is the founding member, bassist, and vocalist of the band called Spain.

Tanya Haden's sisters, Rachel and Petra, are all musicians and instrumentalists. Petra, Tanya, and Rachel are triplet sisters. Tanya received her schooling at Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences and California Institute of the Arts, respectively.

Tanya Haden's age

How old is Jack Black's wife? As of 2024, she is 53. The American musician was born on 11 October 1971. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Top-5 facts about Tanya Haden. Photo: @TanyaHaden on Facebook (modified by author)

Career

Jack Black's wife is a singer, voice actor, cellist, and visual artist. She has been in various bands, including Let's Go Sailing, and created the Imaginary Bear puppet show. Tanya has worked on recordings for several Los Angeles performers, notably playing cello and vocals on Par Avion's EP, Pop Music United.

Tanya Haden's songs

Tanya has appeared in various tracks with bands like The Haden Triplets, Let's Go Sailing and Par Avion. Here are some of the songs.

Single Girl, Married Girl

Voice From on High

All I Want From You Is Love

Sideways

Sedona Highway

Better Off

Ozark Moon

Wayfaring Stranger

This Rope Is Long

Slowly

Every Time I Try

Par Avion

Tanya Haden's movies

Jack Black's wife is a renowned actress known for her roles in Muppets Most Wanted (2014), The Muppets (2011), and Kung Fu Panda (2008). According to her IMDb page, she has six acting credits. They include:

Year Movie/TV series Role 2014 Muppets Most Wanted LA Muppet Performer (voice) 2011 The Muppets Additional Muppet Performer (voice) 2008 Kung Fu Panda Smitten Bunny (voice) 2004 The Urbz: Sims in the City (video game) Sim (voice) 2001 The Sims: Hot Date (video game) Sim (voice) 1997 Spain: Every Time I Try (music video) Cello

Cello

Tanya frequently plays cello in the Los Angeles region, particularly as an integral part of the group Silversun Pickups. She also performs cello on their Pikul EP, which came out in 2005. Tanya also produced with the Los Angeles indie folk group Sea Wolf and performed cello on the 2005 album Surgery by The Warlocks, a rock band from Los Angeles.

Visual artist

The American singer obtained a Master of Fine Art from the California Institute of the Arts, where she studied experimental animation. She continues to create in visual art and has participated in various exhibitions, notably at Las Cienegas Projects in 2010. Rosamund Felsen Gallery discovered Tanya in 2015 when she held a one-artist exhibition of drawings.

Tanya Haden's net worth

According to Taddlr, the American visual artist has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She makes income through her singing, voice acting, cello playing, and visual art career.

How did Jack Black meet his wife?

Is Jack Black married with children? He is married to Tanya Haden, an American musician and instrumentalist. Haden and Jack Black met while attending Crossroads School, an elite high school in Santa Monica.

Despite attending the same private high school, the two did not start dating until the spring of 2005.

When did Jack Black marry?

He married Tanya on 14 March 2006 in Big Sur, California, and they have been together for over 18 years.

Does Jack Black have any kids?

He has two children: Samuel Jason and Thomas David Black. Jack's first son, Samuel, was born on 10 June 2006 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, and his second son, Thomas, was born on 23 May 2008.

Tanya Haden (L) and Jack Black (R) attend the 2015 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Honoring Steve Martin at the Dolby Theatre on 4 June 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Tanya Haden's height

How tall is Jack Black's wife? Tanya is 5 feet 7 inches, or 170 centimetres, tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds, or 58 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Jack Black's wife? Jack is married to Tanya Haden, an American musician, artist, and vocalist. How old is Tanya Haden? As of 2024, she is 53 years old. She was born on 11 October 1971. Where does Tanya Haden live currently? She resides in Los Angeles with her husband and children. Are Tanya Haden and Jack Black still together? Yes. They have been married since 14 March 2006. Is Jack Black married with children? He is married to Tanya Hade, and they have two kids. Is Jack Black rich? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $50 million. Did Jack Black have kids? He has two children, sons named Samuel Jason and Thomas David. Who are Tanya Haden's siblings? She has three siblings: one brother, Josh Haden and two sisters, Rachel and Petra.

Jack Black's wife, Tanya Haden, is a US-based musician, artist, and vocalist. She is widely recognised as one of the triplet daughters of jazz bassist Charlie Haden and Ellen David. Tanya and Jack got married in 2006, and they have two children.

