Ricky Williams is a former football player from the United States who played one season in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and running back for 11 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). But, aside from his prosperous job, does the American player have a family? Is he a married man? If that's the case, who is Ricky Williams' wife?

Ricky Williams' wife is Linnea Miron. Linnea is the CEO and co-founder of her husband's herbal wellness company, LILA Astrology App and Highsman, a lifestyle brand.

Ricky Williams' wife profile summary

Full name Linnea Miron Famous as Ricky Williams' wife Gender Female Date of birth 4 March 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Eastport, Maryland, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Husband Ricky Williams Children Kekoa, Prince, Elijah, Marley, Asha Williams Father Michael Miron Mother Shelley Row Education Severn School, Vanderbilt University, Duke University Profession Entrepreneur, lawyer Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Ricky Williams' wife biography

Ricky Williams' wife, Linnea Miron, was born in Eastport, Maryland, United States, to her parents, Michael Miron and Shelley Row. She is the sole child of her parents. Linnea holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Linnea Miron's educational background

The American entrepreneur attended Duke University after completing Severn School in Severna Park, Maryland. In 2000, she earned a bachelor's degree in public policy analysis. Linnea then went on to study law at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. She earned her Juris Doctorate in 2003.

How old is Linnea Miron?

Linnea Miron's age is 45 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 March 1978. The celebrity's wife's zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Miron began her professional career in California as a commercial real estate attorney. She worked as an associate at DLA Piper from 2003 through 2011. Miron worked for Seyfarth Shaw LLP from 2011 through 2018.

Since the beginning of 2015, she has been increasingly involved as Ricky Williams' business partner. She co-founded Lila Labs, Inc, a smartphone application that converts horoscopes into psychological findings encouraging community, self-love, and more rewarding relationships.

Miron and her husband Williams founded Highsman, a lifestyle brand. She is also the co-founder and the CEO of RW Real Wellness, a one-of-a-kind collection of herbal-based wellness items that may be used regularly.

Linnea Miron's net worth

Kristin Barnes, Ricky Williams' wife's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She earns her income through her law and business career. Her husband's net worth is estimated at $6 million. He makes his income through his business and football career.

Is Ricky Williams still married?

Yes. He got married to Miron in 2017, and they have been together ever since. The pair met in 2015 while Linnea was an industrial real estate lawyer. They married on 23 June 2017, shortly after they began dating.

Does Ricky Williams have kids?

He has five kids–Kekoa, Prince, Elijah, Marley, and Asha Williams. He also shares three children with Kristin Barnes, his former spouse. He and his spouse, Linnea Micron, have two kids, Kekoa and Marley Williams.

Ricky married his first wife, Kristen, in September 2009. Ricky and Kristen's divorce was finalised in June 2016.

FAQs

Who is Ricky Williams' wife? Her name is Linnea Miron. She is an American businesswoman and lawyer. How old is Linnea Miron? She is 45 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 March 1978. How old is Ricky Williams? He is 46 years old as of 2023. He was born on 21 May 1977. Where is Linnea Miron from? She is from Eastport, Maryland, United States. Who is Ricky Williams' first wife? His first is Kristin Barnes. How much is Ricky Williams worth in 2023? His net worth is estimated at $6 million as of 2023. How many children does Ricky Williams have? He has five children; Kekoa, Prince, Elijah, Marley, and Asha Williams.

Ricky Williams' wife is Linnea Miron. They met in 2015, married in 2017, and have been together ever since. Ricky and his wife are co-founders of a herbal wellness company, the LILA Astrology App and the Highsman brand.

