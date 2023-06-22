The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, has spawned numerous talented actors and actresses who have significantly impacted the local and international entertainment scenes. One such notable figure is Sonia Uche, a multitalented actress and entrepreneur who has captivated audiences with her exceptional performances and business acumen.

Sonia Uche is a famous Nigerian actress and businesswoman famous for her performances in various Nollywood films, such as Two Peas (2022), Vanity (2021), Marriage Pressure (2020), and War Front (2021). She is also famously known as the eldest daughter of Uche Nancy, a Nollywood actress, film producer, and costumier.

Profile summary

Full name Ihuoma Sonia Uche Nickname Soso Gender Female Date of birth 25 May 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Asaba, Delta Estate, Nigeria Current residence Asaba, Delta Estate, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Education University of Abuja Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Uche Nancy Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Actress, entrepreneur Instagram @sonia_uche

Interesting facts about Sonia Uche

Sonia is a renowned actress and entrepreneur who has garnered fame and admiration for her remarkable acting skills and entrepreneurial ventures. Here are some interesting facts about the life and accomplishments of this multifaceted star. They include:

1. She was born in 1995

The actress was born in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria, on 25 May 1995. The Nollywood star is 28 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Soso is a Nigerian citizen of African ethnicity.

2. Her mother is a veteran Nollywood actress

Sonia Uche's mother, Uche Nancy, is a Nigerian actress, film producer, award-winning director, writer, and costume designer. She has been featured in several Nollywood films, including The Seed, Faces of Betrayal, Proof of Life, and Gallant Babes.

3. All her siblings are Nollywood actresses

Sonia Uche's biography is fascinating as she hails from a family of Nollywood actresses. She is the firstborn in a family of four. Her sister Ijeoma Nnebe is the second born and was born on 20 July 1997. She is 25 years old as of 2023. She is best known for her appearance in the 2011 short film, They Were There.

Her second sibling is Chinanu. She was born on 3 February 1999 and is 23 years old as of 2023. Chinanu is widely recognized for her role in the 2018 film, Just a Night.

Are Chinenye Nnebe and Sonia Uche related? Chinenye Nnebe is Sonia's youngest sister. She was born on 5 April 2001 and is 22 years old as of 2023. She is a Nollywood star renowned for her roles in Stitches (2021), Portraits of Love (2021), and The Nanny (2021).

4. She is a prominent Nollywood actress

Sonia Uche's acting career started in 2019 when she was still a student at the University of Abuja. Since then, she has appeared in many films and television shows, including My Pain (2019), Betrayed (2020), Obsession (2021), Two Peas (2022), The Woman of Faith (2022), and Show Me Love (2023).

Uche has performed alongside prominent Nollywood stars such as Olu Jacobs, Patience Ozokwor, Yemi Blaq, and Juliet Ibrahim.

5. She is a successful entrepreneur

In addition to acting, Sonia Uche is a successful businesswoman. She deals in hair extensions and wigs for ladies. Her merchandise is available on her Instagram page, Soniahair Extensions.

6. Sonia Uche is not yet married

Who is Sonia Uche's real husband? The Nollywood star has yet to be married. Additionally, she does not yet have a child. However, her fans were speculating that the actress may have welcomed her first child in 2022. Sonia was just playing a pregnant woman in the movie titled The Beast in Him, and the rumours were baseless.

Fast facts about Sonia Uche

Sonia Uche is an accomplished Nollywood actress and entrepreneur. She started acting in 2019 and has been featured in many popular films. She is also a successful businesswoman who deals with women's hair extensions and wigs.

