Chalino Sánchez was an accomplished musician and composer from Mexico. He is regarded as one of the most critical narcocorrido vocalists of the late 20th century. He was named "El Rey del Corrido" after his death. Chalino had two children, Cynthia Sánchez Vallejos and Adan Santos. However, many people want to know more about his daughter, Cynthia. Who is she?

Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo sitting in a red truck (L). The social media star in Paramount, California (R). Photo: @ccynthia.sancchez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo is an American celebrity child and social media personality. She is active on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Cynthia rose to prominence as Chalino Sanchez's daughter.

Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo's profile summary

Full name Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo Famous as Chalino Sanchez's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 7 April 1987 Age 36 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Paramount, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Mother Marisela Vallejos Felix Father Rosalino "Chalino" Sánchez Félix Siblings Adán Santos Sánchez Vallejo Profession Social media personality

Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo's biography

Chalino Sanchez's daughter was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to her parents, Marisela Vallejos Felix and Rosalino "Chalino" Sánchez Félix. She holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo's parents

Cynthia's dad, Chalino, was a famous Mexican singer and songwriter. He was an early innovator in Mexican music, penning songs for inmates who wanted to retain their memories in ballad form. Chalino also created and performed romantic and radio-friendly tracks. Some of Chalino Sanchez's known songs include;

Five facts about Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo. Photo:@ccynthia.Sanchez/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alma Enamorada

El Navegante

Ya Después De Muerto

Ramiro Sierra

Nieves de enero

Me Persigue Tu Sombra

El Gallo de Sinaloa

El Crimen de Culiacan

Armando Aguirre

La muerte del Pela Vacas

Chalino Sanchez's death note

Chalino received a note from an audience member during a concert at the Salon Bugambilias in Culiacán on 15 May 1992. The note was assumed to be a death threat. Rosalino is seen crumpling up a note before performing the song Alma Enamorada onstage.

He drove out of the club around midnight, accompanied by his two brothers, a cousin, and some young women. They were stopped by a gang of armed men driving black Chevrolet Suburbans. The gang presented Chalino with state police ID cards and informed him that their commander had requested to see him.

The singer accepted and entered one of their automobiles while the rest remained behind. The next day, at six a.m., two farmers discovered Chalino's body along an irrigation canal close to Highway 15, within the Los Laureles neighbourhood in Culiacán.

Did Chalino have a wife?

He was married to Marisela Vallejos Felix, an American businesswoman. The musician met Marisela through his cousin Rosalba, and they wedded in 1984 in a small and private ceremony. They married while their son, Adán Sánchez, was on the way.

Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo's siblings

The social media personality grew up alongside her elder brother, Adán Sánchez. Adán was an American-Mexican musician and songwriter who specialised in regional Mexican music.

What happened to Adan Sanchez?

Adán was driving to a performance in Tuxpan, Nayarit, Mexico, on the route connecting Rosario and Escuinapa, when his dad's 1990 Lincoln Town Car blew a tyre. It was discovered that he hadn't fastened a seatbelt during the accident.

According to authorities, the driver lost control, and the car crashed into a ditch. Adán suffered significant head injuries and was discovered dead on the scene, just 18 days away from his 20th birthday.

How old is Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo?

Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo's age is 36 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 7 April 1987. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Cynthia is an American social media personality. She is active on Instagram, with over 56 thousand followers at the time of writing. She uses the platform to post pictures of her daily activities and those of her dad and brother as a commemoration.

Cynthia has a TikTok account with over 388 thousand followers and over 4.2 million likes as of the time of this writing. She shares mini vlogs on the platform. She is also a businesswoman, best known for her perfume and clothing lines, highlighting her distinct style and originality.

FAQs

Did Chalino Sanchez have a daughter? He has a daughter called Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo. She is a social media personality. How old is Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo? She is 36 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 7 April 1987. Where is Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Who are Chalino Sánchez Siblings? He has six siblings; Lazaro, Regulo, Armando, Francisco, Lucas and Espiridion Sanchez. How much money did Chalino Sanchez make? According to All Famous Birthdays, Popular Bio, and Idol Networth, the Mexican musician had an alleged net worth of $1 million to $6 million. Is Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo married? She is currently single. How tall is Cynthia Sanchez? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo is an American celebrity child and social media personality. She is widely recognised as Chalino Sanchez's daughter. Her dad, Chalino, died in 1992 when she was almost five years old.

Yen.com.gh recently published Isabella Jane Cruise's biography. Isabella Jane Cruise is an American celebrity kid, entrepreneur, hairstylist, and make-up artist best known as Tom Cruise's daughter.

Isabella Jane Cruise, the adoptive daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, has grown up in a world of wealth and public attention. Despite growing up in one of Hollywood's most famous families, Jane has forged her path and earned personal success. Read the article to learn more about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh