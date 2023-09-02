Who is Taylor Swift's brother? All you need to know about Austin Swift

Taylor Swift is a famous American singer and songwriter. She has had a successful career that has seen her receive various accolades over the years. But apart from her job, what else do you know about her? Did you know that she has a famous sibling? Learn all there is to know about Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift.

Austin Swift attends the premiere of "We Summon The Darkness" at the closing night of the 2019 Screamfest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Who is Taylor Swift's brother? He is known as Austin Swift, an actor and businessman from the United States. Austin is involved in her sister's career, has produced several music videos, and manages elements of her music licensing.

Profile summary

Full name Austin Kingsley Swift Gender Male Date of birth 11 March 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Andrea Gardner Swift (née Finlay) Father Scott Kingsley Swift Siblings One Schools Robert E Ellis Middle School, Pope John Paul II Preparatory School University University of Notre Dame, Vanderbilt University Profession Actor, producer Net worth $5 million–$50 million Instagram @austinkingsleyswift Facebook @AustinKingsleySwift Twitter @austinswift7

Austin Swift's biography

Austin Kingsley was born on 11 March 1992 in West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA. How old is Austin Swift? He is 31 years old (as of 2023). He is a Pisces.

His parents are Scott Kingsley Swift, a financial advisor, and Andrea Gardner Swift (née Finlay), a former mutual fund marketing executive and homemaker.

The actor has one sibling, an older sister, Taylor Alison Swift. His maternal grandmother, Marjorie Moehlenkamp Finlay (deceased), was an opera singer and television personality.

Austin attended Ellis Middle School and Pope John Paul II Preparatory School. He enrolled at the University of Notre Dame in 2010/2011 but transferred to Vanderbilt University to study photography. He later returned to the University of Notre Dame to study Film, graduating in May 2015.

What does Austin Swift do for Taylor?

Austin Swift and his sister Taylor Swift attend the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Austin is an actor, producer and entrepreneur in the United States. He began his career in college, recreating roles in plays like Dead Man's Cell Phone and Six Characters in Search of an Author. After college, he interned at Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (Lionsgate), making and sending DVD screeners.

In 2016, the actor debuted in the thriller I.T. as Lance and in the action-drama Live by Night as Mayweather. In 2017, he featured in the TV series Embeds (2 episodes) and Still the King (1 episode). In 2018, the actor played Kirk in the thriller film Cover Versions.

In 2019, Austin played Ivan in the horror music thriller We Summon the Darkness and J.T. in the comedy-drama Braking for Whales.

Swift is also a producer with several credits in his career. According to IMDb, he co-produced We Summon the Darkness (2019), and I Am Mortal (2021). The star has produced Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020) and Taylor Swift: I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) music video.

He is an executive producer for Taylor's documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions on Disney+. According to Billboard, the actor has produced some of her sister's music videos and manages elements of her music licensing for films.

What is Austin Swift's net worth?

The actor, producer and businessman has an alleged net worth of between $5 million and $50 million. His source of income is his career as an actor and producer.

Is Austin Swift married?

No, he isn't. However, the actor is reportedly dating American model Sydney Ness. According to People, the pair was spotted by paparazzi holding hands in public in New York in late 2022, prompting rumours that they were dating.

Are Taylor Swift and Austin Swift close?

Austin Swift and singer Taylor Swift onstage at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Yes, the siblings are close and are supportive of each other. According to E.T. Online, Austin revealed that her sister motivates and advises him on various matters.

On the other hand, Taylor is supportive of her brother. In 2020, during National Siblings Day, Taylor posted on Instagram how she loved his brother and that he was one of her best friends. She also mentioned her brother's film project released the same year.

FAQs

What is Austin Swift's age? He is 31 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 11 March 1992. Who are Austin Swift's kids? The actor doesn't have any children. Where does Austin Swift live? Information about his current residence is private. What is Austin Swift's net worth? His net worth is allegedly between $5 million and $50 million. Does Taylor Swift have a little brother? Yes, she does. Her little brother is known as Austin Kingsley. Is Taylor Swift's brother older than her? No, he isn't. Austin was born in 1992, while Taylor was born in 1989. Who are Taylor Swift's siblings? The American singer has one sibling, a younger brother known as Austin Kingsley.

Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Kingsley Swift, is an American actor, producer and businessman known for starring in various films and TV shows. Some of his notable appearances include Live by Night (2016), Embeds (2017) and Cover Versions (2018).

Yen.com.gh published the biography of Natalie Wihongi. Natalie is famously known for being the ex-wife of New Zealand actor Karl Urban.

Natalie Wihongi has made a name for herself as a former celebrity wife. But apart from her personal life, Natalie works as a make-up artist, a career path that enabled her to meet her ex-husband. What happened to her?

Source: YEN.com.gh