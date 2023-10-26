Meet Gina Kimmel: Everything you need to know about Jimmy Kimmel's ex-wife

Jimmy Kimmel is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer. He is famously known for his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which has propelled him to fame locally and internationally. But apart from his career, what else do you know about the entertainer? Did you know that he has married twice and divorced once? Learn more about Jimmy Kimmel's first wife, Gina Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel's ex-wife, Gina Kimmel, poses for selfies on different occasions. Photo: @gina.m.kimmel on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gina Kimmel is famously known as the first wife of American entertainer Jimmy Kimmel. But aside from that, she is a successful costume designer in Hollywood, designing film and TV show clothing for various productions.

Profile summary

Full name Gina Maddy Kimmel Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 1964 Age 58 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father James Maddy Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jimmy Kimmel (1988–2003) Children Two University Northern Illinois University, Arizona State University, Harper College Profession Costume and fashion designer Net worth $500,000

Gina Kimmel's biography

Gina Maddy was born on 13 December 1964 in Hoffman Estates, a village in Illinois, United States. Her father's name is James Maddy. What is Gina Kimmel's age? She is 58 years old (as of October 2023), and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Gina attended Northern Illinois University in 1983, graduating in 1985 with a degree in Business and History. She then joined Arizona State University, graduating with a degree in Communications and Journalism in 1988. In 2003, she also enrolled at Harper College in Chicago, where she studied Fashion Design.

What does Gina Kimmel do?

She is a fashion and costume designer and an entrepreneur and has designed costumes for various films and TV shows. According to IMDb, Gina was the wardrobe supervisor and the costume designer for the 2012 TV movies Party Like the Rich and Famous and Party Like the Queen of France, respectively.

However, before starting her career in costume design, Gina had previously appeared in various films and TV shows. In 1999, she appeared in The Man Show (1999–2002), a comedy TV series where she played herself as Jimmy Kimmel's wife for 17 episodes. In 2012, Gina made cameo appearances as herself in two movies, Party Like Queen of France and Party Like the Rich and Famous.

Entrepreneurship

She is also the owner of a lingerie and nightwear clothing company known as Maddy James Inc. Vintage Loungewear. Her clothing company offers exclusive ranges of vintage nightgowns inspired by the fashion of the bygone era from the 1920s to the 1960s in Chicago.

Gina began her company through funding via Kickstarter, which raised $16,000 to help her launch her business.

What is Gina Kimmel's net worth?

The celebrity ex-wife has a reported net worth of $500,000. Her source of wealth is her entrepreneurship ventures and career in the film and TV industry as an actor and a costume designer.

Gina Kimmel's marriage and divorce

Is Gina Kimmel married? No, she isn't. Gina is reportedly in a romantic relationship with a man named Chris Jones. However, the celebrity ex-wife was previously married to American entertainer Jimmy Kimmel for over 14 years.

The ex-couple first met in college at Arizona State University. They dated for a while before marrying on 25 June 1988. Their marriage resulted in the birth of two children: daughter Katherine, born in 1991 and son Kevin, born in 1993. However, the ex-couple divorced on 16 June 2003.

FAQs

Who is Gina Kimmel? She is an American costume designer and entrepreneur famously known as the ex-wife of entertainer Jimmy Kimmel. How old is Gina Kimmel? She is 58 years old (as of October 2023)—she was born on 13 December 1964. Is Gina Kimmel an attorney? No, she isn't. She is a fashion and costume designer. What does Gina Kimmel do? She is a costume designer and has designed costumes for films and TV shows. Gina also owns a clothing line, Maddy James Inc. Vintage Loungewear. What is Gina Kimmel's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Is Gina Kimmel married? No, she isn't. However, she is reportedly in a romantic relationship with a man named Chris Jones.

Gina Kimmel is an American costume designer who designs costumes for films, stage productions and television shows. But aside from her profession, she is also famously known for being the ex-wife of popular TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The ex-couple was married for over 14 years, from 1988 to 2003.

Yen.com.gh published about Oulèye Ndoye's biography. Oulèye is an American human rights activist with extensive experience in her field. Some of her areas of expertise include international relations, policy analysis, community organising, and women's health, among others.

Oulèye Ndoye has made a name for herself as an accomplished human rights activist. But apart from her profession, Oulèye is also famous for being the ex-wife of Raphael Warnock, an American Baptist pastor and politician. So, what else do you know about her life?

Source: YEN.com.gh