Kelly McGillis then and now: Everything about the Top Gun star

Kelly McGillis is a famous actress from the United States. The American actress and producer has made a name for herself by portraying various roles in notable films such as Top Gun, The Accused, and Witness. Since 2014, she has disappeared from the limelight, leaving her fans with countless questions. Learn everything about the Top Gun star and see how she has transformed over the years.

McGillis in a scene from Top Gun in 1986 (L) and (R) her onstage at the UP portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour. Photo: Paramount, Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

Do you know that Kelly McGillis withdrew from high school to follow her actress dream? While pursuing her profession, she worked as a waitress and in a few theatrical projects before earning a supporting role in the 1983 Academy Award-nominated film Reuben, Reuben.

Kelly McGillis's profile summary

Full name Kelly Ann McGillis Famous as Kelly McGillis Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 1957 Age 66 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Newport Beach, California, United States Current residence Hendersonville, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 37-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 93-68-96 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Donald Manson McGillis Mother Virginia Joan McGillis Siblings Karen, Kathleen McGillis Marital status Divorced Ex -husbands Boyd Black, Fred Tillman Children Sonora Tillman, Kelsey Tillman Education The Juilliard School, Allan Hancock College, Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts, Newport Harbor High School Profession Actress Net worth $4 million

Kelly McGillis's biography

The actress was born in Newport Beach, California, United States, to her parents, Donald Manson and Virginia Joan McGillis. Her father, Donald, was a general practitioner, and her mother, Virginia, was a housemaker.

Kelly grew up alongside her two siblings, Karen and Kathleen McGillis. She holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. Her ancestors are Scots-Irish on her father's side and German on her mother's side; she is also of Welsh roots.

Kelly McGillis arrives at the Los Angeles "Prince of Persia" premiere at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

She attended Newport Harbour High School. She studied at Allan Hancock College's Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Santa Maria, California. She then travelled to New York City to pursue acting at the Juilliard School after backing out of high school in 1975.

How old is Kelly McGillis now?

Kelly McGillis' age is 66 years old as of 2023. She was born on 9 July 1957. The actress' zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Kelly is an American actress who started acting in 1968 as Glenda Livingston #1 (1984) in the TV series One Life to Live. She was later featured in several other movies and TV shows.

Kelly McGillis' movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, the American actress has 54 acting credits as of writing. Some of them include:

Year TV shows/ Movies Roles 2018 Maternal Secrets Rose 2017 An Uncommon Grace Elizabeth Conner 2015 Blue Ms Hutcherson 2014 Love Finds You in Sugarcreek Bertha 2014 Grand Street Isabelle 2013 Tio Papi Elizabeth Warden 2011 What Could Have Been Margaret 2011 The Innkeepers Leanne Rease-Jones 2008 The L Word Colonel Gillian Davis 2007 Supergator Kim Taft 2006 Black Widower Nancy Westveld 2001 Morgan's Ferry Vonnie Carpenter 2000 Cold Shoulder Lieutenant Lorraine Page 2000 The Outer Limits Nicole Whitley 1999 At First Sight Jennie Adamson 1998 Ground Control Susan Stratton 1997 The Third Twin Dr. Jean 'Jeannie' Ferrami 1995 Remember Me Menly Nichols 1989 Winter People Collie Wright 1987 Made in Heaven Annie Packert.Ally Chandler

What is Kelly McGillis' net worth?

The American actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has earned her income primarily through her acting career.

Why was Kelly McGillis not in the new Top Gun?

Why wasn't Kelly in Maverick? McGillis stated that she was not approached to participate in the film and that her exclusion was due to her age and appearance. She told ET that she quit Hollywood to become sober and devote herself to raising her family and wasn't particularly eager to watch the sequel.

What happened to Kelly McGillis after Top Gun?

McGillis sustained scratches and was wounded after being attacked by a woman who stormed into her house on 17 June 2016. She stated that the incident and others she witnessed prompted her to apply for a concealed weapon licence to safeguard herself.

According to The Telegraph, the actress was also assaulted by two men at her home in 1982, and she testified against her in court.

Kelly McGillis' then and now

Kelly McGillis as Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood on 16 May 1986 (L). She leaves the Los Angeles Times portrait studio on 19 January 2013 (R). Photo: CBS, Ray Tamarra (modified by author)

Kelly McGillis has reportedly shed considerable weight and appears in much better shape. She struggled with weight and body image for many years, resulting in weight gain. However, she resolved to make some modifications and get into shape.

Her final weight loss secret was combining exercise with a balanced diet. The process allowed her to lose nearly 100 pounds and go from 263 to 163 pounds.

Who is Kelly McGillis's partner?

She is currently divorced. The actress was married to Boyd Black, an associate Juilliard student, in 1979; the pair separated in 1981. In 1989, she married Fred Tillman, with whom she shares two daughters: Sonora and Kelsey Tillman.

The couple split up in 2002. During a session with SheWired in 2009, McGillis revealed she was an LGBTQIA+ member. In 2010, she engaged Melanie Leis, a Philadelphia sales executive, in a civil partnership. Their union was disbanded the following year, in 2011.

How is Kelly McGills and Tom Cruise's relationship? Kelly performed as Tom Cruise's affectionate companion in Top Gun, but the two never had a romantic relationship.

How tall is Kelly McGillis?

The American actress is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds or 63 kilograms. Her body measurements are 37-27-38 inches or 93-68-96 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Kelly McGillis? She is a famous American actress. How old is Kelly McGillis? She is 66 years old as of 2023. She was born on 9 July 1957. Where is Kelly McGillis from? She is from Newport Beach, California, United States. How many children does Kelly McGillis have? She has two children: Sonora and Kelsey Tillman. How many times have Kelly McGillis been married? She has been married three times. Her ex-partners are Boyd Black, Fred Tillman and Melanie Leis. How rich is Kelly McGillis? She has an estimated net worth of $4 million. How tall is Kelly McGillis? She is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Kelly McGillis is a talented actress from the United States. She began acting in 1968 and has 54 acting credits and 27 self-acted TV series and movies. Kelly has been married three times and has two children from her second marriage with Fred Tillman.

