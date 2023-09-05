What is Lizzo's net worth? How much does she make from her singing career?

Lizzo has carved out a unique niche for herself in an industry where talent meets ambition. With her powerful vocals, uplifting messages, and unapologetic attitude, she has become more than just a singer–she's a cultural icon. But what is Lizzo's net worth, and how does her music career contribute to her financial success?

Lizzo performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Although Lizzo is a household name in the music industry, the artist was once on the verge of homelessness. Lizzo's net worth reflects her meteoric ascent to fame, from living in her vehicle to releasing four studio albums and winning four Grammy Awards.

Why is Lizzo so popular? She is a great flautist recognised for her powerful music and rap lyrics. Lizzo has several outstanding award-winning records, a shapewear line, multiple lucrative brand partnerships, and some very pricey assets. Explore her music career achievements and net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Mellisa Viviane Jefferson Stage name Lizzo Gender Female Date of birth 27 April 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education University of Houston Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 309 Weight in kilogram 140 Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Queer Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Myke Wright Occupation Singer, rapper, songwriter, actress, fashion entrepreneur Net worth $40 million Instagram @lizzobeeating

Who is Lizzo?

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, popularly known as Lizzo, is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, flautist, and actress. She was born on 27 April 1988 in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

How old is Lizzo the singer? She is 35 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. She is an American citizen of African-American ethnicity.

When she was ten, her family moved to Houston, Texas, USA. She began rapping as a teenager and, at the age of 14, created the Cornrow Clique. Around this time, she was given the nickname Lizzo.

What is Lizzo's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American rapper has a net worth of $40 million as of 2023. She has accumulated wealth from album sales, concert tours, acting, and product endorsements.

What does Lizzo do for a living?

Lizzo began rapping when she was 14 years old and performed at many local events. She then started an all-female rap/R&B group called The Chalice, which served as her entry point into the music industry.

In 2016, Lizzo released her first major EP, Coconut Oil. She was then signed by Atlantic Records, one of the biggest record labels in the United States.

In April 2019, she released her third album, Cuz I Love You, her first for a big music label. It achieved unanimous critical praise and economic success, debuting at number six on the Billboard 200 chart. Some of the most popular Lizzo's songs include:

Truth Hurts

Good as Hell

Juice

Rumours

Tempo

The singer is also a fashion entrepreneur. She is the co-founder of Yitty, a brand that deals in all types of female clothing. It also provides subscription membership services for its clients.

How much does Lizzo make per concert?

The Cuz I Love You Too tour took place in England, North America, Europe, and Australia from July 2019 through January 2020. Tickets at the Hollywood Palladium cost $89.50 to $99.50. According to Touring Data, the tour grossed a revenue of $12,796,282.

Lizzo performs during the BottleRock Napa Valley festival at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, The Truth Hurts singer returned to the road with The Special Tour to promote her fourth album, which earned approximately $66.5 million.

Lizzo's vocals and mesmerizing flute technique continue to wow crowds at numerous festivals and concerts. As a result, the millions earned from such events have significantly increased Lizzo's net worth.

FAQs

Who is Lizzo? She is a famous American singer, rapper, songwriter, flautist, and actress How old is Lizzo? She is 35 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 April 1988. Who is Lizzo's husband? The famous rapper is not yet married; however, she is dating Myke Wright. How many Grammy awards does Lizzo have? She is a four-time Grammy winner. How much money is Lizzo of Yitty worth? The American singer has a net worth of $40 million as of 2023. How much does Lizzo pay for her house? The musician owns a spectacular $26 million home in Los Angeles, California, USA. Who is Lizzo's boyfriend? The singer is dating Myke Wright, a stand-up comedian, actor, and TV personality. The couple has known each other for over seven years and has been dating for over two years as of 2023.

Lizzo's net worth reflects the effort she has put into her career and her influence on the music industry. Her net worth is expected to grow as her career progresses, thanks to new music releases, tours, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Cameron Diaz's net worth. She is an American actress, model, author, and investor. She rose to fame in 1994 after featuring in The Mask alongside Jim Carrey.

Cameron Diaz has a spectacular net worth. Her role in Bad Teacher earned her one of the highest single film salaries ever paid to an actor. She has an extensive real estate portfolio and has co-authored books that have topped bestseller lists.

Source: YEN.com.gh