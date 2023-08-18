Cameron Diaz's net worth: how much money has she made over the years

Cameron Diaz's spectacular performances have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Her journey has been nothing short of incredible, from her early days as a model to becoming one of Hollywood's most outstanding actresses. Besides her on-screen success, she has pursued various entrepreneurial endeavours, further bolstering her financial status. What is Cameron Diaz's net worth?

Cameron Diaz attends the MPTF Celebration for Health and Fitness at The Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Cameron Diaz is an American actress, model, investor, and author. She rose to prominence after appearing in The Mask alongside Jim Carrey in 1994. Since then, Diaz has maintained an A-list presence in Hollywood, appearing in many films and earning hundreds of millions of dollars from the industry.

Profile summary

Full name Cameron Diaz Gender Female Date of birth 30 August 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Los Cerritos Elementary School, Long Beach Polytechnic High School Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 120 Weight in kilograms 54 Father Emilio Mother Billie Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Benji Madden Children 1 Occupation Actress, model, investor, and author Net worth $140 million

Who is Cameron Diaz?

Cameron Diaz was born on 30 August 1972 in San Diego, California, USA. What is Cameron Diaz's age? The talented actress is 51 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Cameron is the youngest in a family of two. She was brought up in Long Beach, California and attended Los Cerritos Elementary School. She then proceeded to Long Beach Polytechnic High School, where she was Snoop Dog's classmate.

Actress Cameron Diaz signs copies of her new book "The Longevity Book: The Science Of Aging, The Biology Of Strength And The Privilege Of Time" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

What is Cameron Diaz's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cameron Diaz has a net worth of $140 million as of 2023. She has accumulated her wealth through her successful career as an actress. She is also an investor, entrepreneur, and author.

How did Cameron Diaz make all her money?

Diaz received a modelling contract with Elite Model Management in high school. Her first gigs included catalogue modelling for Calvin Klein and Levi's.

With the support of her modelling agent, Cameron auditioned for The Mask at the age of 20, kick-starting her acting career. Diaz was cast in the movie, which went on to become one of the top ten highest-grossing films of 1994. Forbes reports that the film grossed $350 million worldwide against a production budget of $23 million.

Cameron Diaz's highest-paying movie roles

Which movies earned Cameron Diaz her high net worth? After the success of The Mask, Diaz became a highly sought-after actress in Hollywood. At 26, she appeared in There's Something About Mary, which earned Diaz her first Golden Globe nomination and a $2-million-salary.

Cameron Diaz attends her book signing for 'The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time' at Barnes & Noble Union Square. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Further, Cameron was paid $12 million for starring in the action comedy Charlie's Angels. Her biggest paycheck came from the 2011 film Bad Teacher, for which she negotiated a percentage of the box office proceeds. She reportedly earned $42 million, making it one of the biggest single-film salaries ever paid to an actor.

Cameron Diaz's properties

Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, have amassed an extensive real estate portfolio. Some of their real estate properties in the USA include:

Cameron Diaz's books

After Cameron's semi-retirement, she commenced her career as an author. She co-authored The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body, a health and wellness manual that topped bestseller lists.

Further, in 2016, she co-wrote The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time with Sandra Bark.

Other investments

Diaz became an investor in health and biotech ventures because she has always had a passion for health, nutrition, and wellness. She invested with Modern Acupuncture, a group that aims to provide affordable acupuncture across the USA.

She has also invested in Seed Health, a company that uses bacteria to heal the microbiome and treat diseases.

FAQs

What is Cameron Diaz's net worth? She has a net worth of $140 million. Who is Cameron Diaz's husband? Her husband is Benji Madden, an American musician. They tied the knot in 2015. How much is Cameron Diaz's husband's net worth? Benji Madden has a net worth of $40 million. Who are Cameron Diaz's children? Cameron and Benji have a daughter, Raddix Madden. In which movie did Cameron Diaz get the highest paycheck? Her role in Bad Teacher earned her the highest pay of $42 million. Does Cameron Diaz own any luxury cars? The actress owns several luxury cars, including a Bugatti Veyron, BMW, Tesla Model S, and Aston Martin Vanquish. Is Cameron Diaz the highest-paid actress? In 2013, she was named the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.

A successful acting career, shrewd business ventures, and best-selling books have contributed to Cameron Diaz's net worth. Her rise from a teenage model to a Hollywood A-lister is a testament to her extraordinary talent and unwavering determination.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Paul McCartney's net worth. Paul McCartney is a British singer, composer, musician, and actor. He rose to fame as a member of The Beatles, where he played the bass guitar.

Paul is one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. He has earned income through his singing, composing, acting, entrepreneurship, recording and film-producing career.

Source: YEN.com.gh