Alisha Lehmann's relationship and dating history explored in detail

Alisha Lehmann is a Swiss football player who currently plays as a forward for the Switzerland national and Aston Villa Women's teams. She has made waves on the field and won many hearts with her beauty and charm. As a prominent figure in the women's football world, fans have always been interested in Alisha Lehmann's relationship and dating history.

Alisha Lehmann has dated both men and women from her football network. She dated one of her colleagues in the Swiss national team when she was openly a gay woman. She subsequently came out as bisexual when she publicly announced her relationship with a male Aston Villa player. Here are the details of Alisha Lehmann's dating history.

Full name Alisha Debora Lehmann Gender Female Date of birth 24 January 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Tägertschi, Münsingen, Switzerland Nationality Swiss Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Feusi Bildungszentrum, Bern Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Sexual orientation Bisexual Relationship status Single Occupation Professional footballer Net worth $2 million Instagram @alishalehmann7

Who is Alisha Lehmann?

Alisha Lehmann was born on 24 January 1999 in Tägertschi, Münsingen, Switzerland. She is 24 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. The female footballer is a Swiss citizen and of white ethnicity.

Alisha began her football career playing for a local club in her hometown. In 2018, she joined West Ham United Women, becoming the first Swiss player to compete in the FA Women's Super League.

In January 2021, Lehmann joined Everton, where she excelled. After a few months, she officially joined Aston Villa, where she still plays today.

Alisha Lehmann's relationship history

While the football star and social media sensation is well-known for her exceptional skills on the field, her personal life has piqued the interest of fans and the media. Here is a detailed review of Alisha Lehmann's dating history

Ramona Bachmann (2018–2021)

Alisha dated fellow Swiss international Ramona Bachmann when she joined the Women's Super League with West Ham. At the time, Ramona played for Chelsea, a rival team. Therefore, their relationship had to be placed on hold because they competed against one another on the field.

Alisha and Ramona were couple goals, and their relationship was even featured in the BBC Three documentary Britain's Youngest Football Boss. The pair began dating in 2018 and were on the verge of getting married when, shockingly for everyone, they split up in 2021.

Alisha Lehmann's ex-girlfriend, Ramona, has since moved on and is currently dating French dancer Charlotte Baret.

Douglas Luiz (2021–2022)

Alisha began dating Aston Villa soccer player Douglas Luiz shortly after her breakup with Ramona. The two publicly announced their relationship in 2021. The Swiss athlete, Alisha Lehmann, posted a photo of them kissing on her Instagram stories. In the meantime, the Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz posted the same image with the caption "Princess."

However, in November 2022, Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz decided to call it quits. According to reports, the couple had intense disputes over Alisha Lehmann's calendar. The social media sensation decided to become a calendar model, which did not sit well with her then-partner, Luiz.

Who is Alisha Lehmann's partner now?

The football star is currently single. Additionally, she has not hinted at a romantic connection on any of her social media platforms.

FAQs

Who is Alisha Lehmann? She is a Swiss professional footballer who plays for the Swiss national and Aston Villa women's teams. She is also a social media personality. How old is Alisha Lehmann? She is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born on 24 January 1999. Who is Lehmann dating? The footballer is currently single. Who are Lehmann's ex-partners? She dated Ramona Bachmann and Douglas Luiz. Are Alisha Lehmann and Rashford dating? The two are not dating. However, Rashford once helped out Alisha when she was being harassed by men in a Manchester nightclub where he was present. What is Alisha Lehmann's salary as a professional footballer? She allegedly gets an annual salary of $400,000. What is Alisha Lehmann's net worth? She has a net worth of $2 million.

The details of Alisha Lehmann's relationship and dating history are pretty interesting. The football star has been romantically involved with two of her football colleagues, Ramona Bachmann and Douglas Luiz.

