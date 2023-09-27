Meet Cristina Invernizzi: 10 Interesting facts about Jordan Belfort's wife

Jordan Belfort is an American entrepreneur and convicted financial criminal well-known for his 2007 memoir The Wolf of Wall Street. But aside from his professional life and legal troubles, Jordan's personal life is an interesting one. The businessman has married four times, divorcing thrice. Discover fascinating facts about his fourth wife, Cristina Invernizzi.

Cristina Invernizzi and Jordan Belfort attend Andres Valencia's "No Rules" exhibition opening reception at Chase Contemporary Gallery in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cristina Invernizzi, the wife of Jordan Belfort, has piqued the curiosity of fans keen to delve into her life. Her association with one of America's most notorious convicted financial criminals has undoubtedly made her a subject of public intrigue.

Profile summary

Full name Christina Invernizzi Belfort Also known as Cristina Invernizzi Gender Female Date of birth 3 April 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Villa Maria, Cordoba, Argentina Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality Argentine Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Siblings One (Ornella Invernizzi) Marital status Married Husband Jordan Belfort Profession Actress, model Net worth $1 million to $5 million Instagram @chrisinvernizzi

10 Interesting facts about Cristina Invernizzi

Cristina Invernizzi is famous for being the wife of American entrepreneur Jordan Belfort. Her status has generated interest from fans eager to learn more about her. Here are some intriguing facts about Cristina Invernizzi.

1. Cristina Invernizzi was born in 1989

What is Cristina Invernizzi's age? She is 34 (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Aries. According to an interview with ¡HOLA! Argentina, Cristina's age is listed as 32 in December 2021, meaning that she was born on 3 April 1989 and not 1990, as most publications claim.

Her father is a businessman in America, while her mother is a housemaker. Invernizzi has one sibling, a sister known as Ornella Invernizzi.

2. She has Argentine nationality

What is Cristina Invernizzi's nationality? The celebrity wife is Argentine, born in Villa Maria, Cordoba, Argentina. She grew up in Argentina, where she attended primary and high school.

3. She is a degree holder

Invernizzi graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resources Management. But despite her expertise in human resources, the actress decided to pursue a career in acting.

4. Cristina is a former actress actress

The star began her career as an actress in Argentina, where she allegedly took part in plays in Buenos Aires. After a while, Cristina moved to Mexico to further her acting career. She landed a minor role in the popular telenovela Cita a Ciegas in Mexico.

What are Cristina Invernizzi's movies? There is no publication detailing her movie or television credits. Cristina mostly had minor roles in Mexican TV shows.

5. She won a beauty contest

Cristina's modelling career reportedly began while on holiday after she won the Punta del Este Excellence Exhibition in Uruguay. The event started the star's modelling career, which she does mainly on Instagram.

How tall is Cristina Invernizzi? The model is 5 feett 6 inches or 168 centimetres.

6. She has an impressive net worth

What is Cristina Invernizzi's net worth? The actress has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She earned her money from a career in acting and modelling.

7. Cristina met her husband in Mexico

Cristina and Jordan Belfort first met in a bar in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico, in November 2019. Cristina was pursuing a career as an actress while Belfort was in town to give a motivational talk at an event.

8. She got married in 2021

According to an interview with ¡HOLA! Argentina, Cristina Invernizzi and Jordan Belfort married on 23 February 2021. The wedding was at a private ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Per the publication, Jordan proposed to Invernizzi on 14 February 2021, a year and a half after meeting in Mexico. The proposal was during a Valentine's Day dinner in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

9. Cristina and her husband have a huge age difference

What is the age difference between Cristina Invernizzi and Jordan Belfort? The age difference between the couple is 27 years. Cristina was born in 1989 and is 34 years old (as of 2023), while her husband was born in 1962 and is 61 years old (as of 2023).

10. Her husband has married four times

Cristina Invernizzi is the fourth wife of Jordan Belfort. According to The Sun, Belfort has married four times and divorced thrice. His first marriage was to Denise Lombardo, whom he married from 1985 to 1991.

His second marriage was to Nadine Caridi, whom he married from 1991 to 2005. Belfort's third marriage was to Anne Koppe, whom he married in 2008 and divorced in 2020.

FAQs

Who is Cristina Invernizzi? She is an actress and social media personality famous as the wife of Jordan Belfort. What is Cristina Invernizzi's age? She is 34 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 3 April 1989. What is Cristina Invernizzi's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. What is Cristina Invernizzi's net worth? She has a reported net worth of $1 million to $5 million. Is Cristina married? The actress is married to American businessman and motivational speaker Jordan Belfort. Who was Jordan Belfort's third wife? The businessman's third wife was Anne Koppe, whom he married from 2008 until 2020. Is Wolf of Wall Street a real story? Yes, it is. The Wolf of Wall Street is based on Jordan Belfort's 2007 published memoir of the same name.

Cristina Invernizzi is an actress and social media personality from Argentina. She is a former actress and model. Additionally, Cristina is well-known as the wife of Jordan Ross Belfort, an American businessman and former stockbroker.

