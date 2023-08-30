Meet Mor Shapiro: All you need to know about Ben Shapiro's wife

Mor Shapiro is an accomplished Israeli medical doctor known for being Ben Shapiro's wife. She has been wedded to conservative political analyst Ben for over ten years, and they have four kids together. Unlike her husband, she loves a low-key lifestyle.

Mor Shapiro's husband, Ben, hosts The Ben Shapiro Show, an established right-wing talk show that debuted in the late 2010s. In addition, he founded the Daily Wire, a streaming service for conservatives and right-wingers.

Mor Shapiro's profile summary

Full name Mor Toledano Shapiro Famous as Mor Shapiro Gender Female Date of birth 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Herzliya, Israel Current residence South Florida, United States Nationality Israeli-American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 36-30-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-76-93 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Marital status Married Husband Ben Shapiro Children 4 Education University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), David Geffen School of Medicine Profession Doctor Net worth $1 million–$2 million

Mor Shapiro's biography

The American celebrity wife was born in 1988 in Herzliya, Israel. How old is Mor Shapiro? She is 35 years old as of 2023. Mor holds Israeli and American citizenship and is of Moroccan ancestry. She practices Orthodox Judaism religion.

Mor studied at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) before receiving her MD from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

What is Mor Shapiro's occupation?

The celebrity wife serves as a resident MD in the Family Medicine Residency Programme at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Fontana, California. She is enthusiastic about women's health, behavioural health, and resident education.

She strongly supported bioethics and started the DGSOM UCLA Ethics Symposium, which has now grown into an .

What is Mor Shapiro's net worth?

The American celebrity wife has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $2 million. She earns her income through her medical career. On the other hand, her husband has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

He makes his income through his income through his authoring, conservative political commentating, social media, attorney, and business career.

Who is Shapiro married to?

She is married to Benjamin Shapiro, a columnist, writer, conservative political pundit, media personality, lawyer, and businessman from the United States. He writes essays for Ami Magazine, Creators Syndicate and Newsweek. He is also the editor emeritus of The Daily Wire, which he codeveloped.

From 2012 until his retirement in 2016, he was the editor-at-large of Breitbart News. Ben has published 11 books. The pair has four children, two boys and two daughters.

How tall is Mor Shapiro?

The medical doctor's height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 136 pounds or 62 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-30-37 inches or 91-76-93 centimetres.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Shapiro married to? He is married to Mor Toledano, an accomplished Israeli medical doctor. When is Mor Shapiro's birthday? The celebrity wife has not provided her exact date and month of birth. She was, however, born in 1988, and according to some sources, her zodiac sign is Capricorn. How old is Ben Shapiro? He is 39 years old as of 2023. He was born on 15 January 1984. What is Mor Shapiro's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. When did Shapiro get married? He married Mor on 8 July 2008, and they have been together ever since. Where do Mor Toledano and her family live? They currently reside in South Florida, United States. How rich is Ben Shapiro? He has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2023. How tall is Mor Shapiro? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall.

Mor Shapiro is an American celebrity wife and accomplished Israeli medical doctor widely recognised for being Ben Shapiro's wife. Her husband, Ben, is a renowned columnist, writer, conservative political pundit, media personality, lawyer, and businessman from the United States.

