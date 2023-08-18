Jim Skrip's biography: Meet Vanessa Williams' lovely husband
Jim Skrip is a well-known real estate agent, businessperson, and accountant from the United States. He rose to prominence after marrying Vanessa Williams, a famous dancer, singer, producer and actress from the United States.
Vanessa Williams is an actress known for Ugly Betty (2006—2010), Eraser (1996), and Shaft (2000). Jim Skrip and Vanessa Williams tied the knot in 2015. However, Vanessa was previously married to Ulrich Alexander Fox between 1996 and 2005.
Jim Skrip's profile summary
|Full name
|Jim Skrip
|Famous as
|Vanessa Williams' husband
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|1 January 1960
|Age
|63 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Buffalo, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Depew, Buffalo, New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|177
|Weight in pounds
|154
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Vanessa Williams
|Children
|Sasha Gabriella Fox, Jillia, Melanie, Devin Hervey
|Father
|Fredrick Skrip
|Mother
|Annette J. Skrip
|Siblings
|Martin, Michael
|Education
|St. Bonaventure University
|Profession
|Real estate agent, entrepreneur, accountant
|Net worth
|$10 million
Jim Skrip's biography
The American entrepreneur was born in Buffalo, New York, United States, to his parents, Fredrick and Annette J. Skrip. His father was a prominent businessman. He died during Jim's early years, impacting his life. Annette J. Skrip, his mom, passed away in 2011.
The celebrity husband grew up alongside his two siblings, Martin and Michael Skrip. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Bonaventure University.
How old is Vanessa Williams' husband, Jim Skrip?
Vanessa Williams' husband's age is 63 years old as of 2023. He was born on 1 January 1960. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.
What does Jim Skrip do?
Jim is a successful businessman, accountant, and real estate agent. Following graduation, he relocated to Dallas and began his career as an accountant with Arthur Andersen, an accounting firm. He remained there for a while before deciding to go into real estate.
He accepted a position as an assistant controller in a real estate firm in Dallas and has since achieved tremendous professional growth. Vanessa Williams' husband later relocated to San Francisco to work as a software firm's finance head. He is currently employed at The Harvey School as the Director of Finance and Operations.
What is Jim Skrip's net worth?
The celebrity husband has an alleged net worth of $10 million. He earns his income through his business and accounting career. His wife's net worth is estimated at $20 million. She makes her income through her dancing, singing, producing and acting career.
Is Jim Skrip still married to Vanessa Williams?
They are still married and live together in New York, USA. Vanessa encountered Jim while on a trip to Egypt in 2013, and the two got engaged a year later. They married on 4 July 2015 at St. Stanislaus Church in Buffalo, New York.
Jim became the stepdad to Vanessa's kids: Sasha Gabriella Fox, Jillia, Melanie, and Devin Hervey, after their marriage. She had children from her previous marriages to Ramon Hervey II and Rick Fox.
FAQs
- Who is Jim Skrip? He is an American real estate agent, businessperson, and accountant widely recognised for being Vanessa Williams' husband.
- How old is Jim Skrip? He is 63 years old as of 2023. He was born on 1 January 1960.
- Where is Vanessa Williams' husband now? Her husband lives in Buffalo, New York, in the United States.
- What nationality is Jim Skrip? He holds an American nationality.
- How many times did Vanessa Williams marry? She has been in three marriages.
- Does Vanessa Williams have any children? She has four children; Sasha Gabriella Fox, Jillia, Melanie, and Devin Hervey.
- How tall is Jim Skrip? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall.
Jim Skrip is an American real estate agent, businessperson, and accountant widely recognised for being Vanessa Williams' husband. They got married in 2015 and have been together since then.
