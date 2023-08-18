Jim Skrip's biography: Meet Vanessa Williams' lovely husband

Jim Skrip is a well-known real estate agent, businessperson, and accountant from the United States. He rose to prominence after marrying Vanessa Williams, a famous dancer, singer, producer and actress from the United States.

Jim Skrip and Vanessa Williams attend the Nevada Ballet Theatre's 2017 Woman of the Year award at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Vanessa Williams is an actress known for Ugly Betty (2006—2010), Eraser (1996), and Shaft (2000). Jim Skrip and Vanessa Williams tied the knot in 2015. However, Vanessa was previously married to Ulrich Alexander Fox between 1996 and 2005.

Jim Skrip's profile summary

Full name Jim Skrip Famous as Vanessa Williams' husband Gender Male Date of birth 1 January 1960 Age 63 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Buffalo, New York, United States Current residence Depew, Buffalo, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Vanessa Williams Children Sasha Gabriella Fox, Jillia, Melanie, Devin Hervey Father Fredrick Skrip Mother Annette J. Skrip Siblings Martin, Michael Education St. Bonaventure University Profession Real estate agent, entrepreneur, accountant Net worth $10 million

Jim Skrip's biography

The American entrepreneur was born in Buffalo, New York, United States, to his parents, Fredrick and Annette J. Skrip. His father was a prominent businessman. He died during Jim's early years, impacting his life. Annette J. Skrip, his mom, passed away in 2011.

The celebrity husband grew up alongside his two siblings, Martin and Michael Skrip. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Bonaventure University.

Jim Skrip and actress Vanessa Williams, wearing a dress designed by Azadeh, attend the National Corporate Theatre Fund 2013 Chairman's Award Gala at The Pierre Hotel. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

How old is Vanessa Williams' husband, Jim Skrip?

Vanessa Williams' husband's age is 63 years old as of 2023. He was born on 1 January 1960. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Jim Skrip do?

Jim is a successful businessman, accountant, and real estate agent. Following graduation, he relocated to Dallas and began his career as an accountant with Arthur Andersen, an accounting firm. He remained there for a while before deciding to go into real estate.

He accepted a position as an assistant controller in a real estate firm in Dallas and has since achieved tremendous professional growth. Vanessa Williams' husband later relocated to San Francisco to work as a software firm's finance head. He is currently employed at The Harvey School as the Director of Finance and Operations.

What is Jim Skrip's net worth?

The celebrity husband has an alleged net worth of $10 million. He earns his income through his business and accounting career. His wife's net worth is estimated at $20 million. She makes her income through her dancing, singing, producing and acting career.

Is Jim Skrip still married to Vanessa Williams?

They are still married and live together in New York, USA. Vanessa encountered Jim while on a trip to Egypt in 2013, and the two got engaged a year later. They married on 4 July 2015 at St. Stanislaus Church in Buffalo, New York.

Vanessa Williams and her husband, Jim Skrip, attend the 15th Annual USTA Opening Night Gala on Day 1 of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Jim became the stepdad to Vanessa's kids: Sasha Gabriella Fox, Jillia, Melanie, and Devin Hervey, after their marriage. She had children from her previous marriages to Ramon Hervey II and Rick Fox.

FAQs

Who is Jim Skrip? He is an American real estate agent, businessperson, and accountant widely recognised for being Vanessa Williams' husband. How old is Jim Skrip? He is 63 years old as of 2023. He was born on 1 January 1960. Where is Vanessa Williams' husband now? Her husband lives in Buffalo, New York, in the United States. What nationality is Jim Skrip? He holds an American nationality. How many times did Vanessa Williams marry? She has been in three marriages. Does Vanessa Williams have any children? She has four children; Sasha Gabriella Fox, Jillia, Melanie, and Devin Hervey. How tall is Jim Skrip? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall.

Jim Skrip is an American real estate agent, businessperson, and accountant widely recognised for being Vanessa Williams' husband. They got married in 2015 and have been together since then.

Yen.com.gh recently featured Mina Kimes' husband's biography. Mina Kimes is an entrepreneur and sports journalist from the United States. She works as a senior writer for ESPN and is one of the NFL's live SportsCenter anchors.

Mina Kimes' husband's name is Nick Sylvester. He is a well-known music producer, songwriter, and performer in the United States entertainment industry. Mina and her spouse, Nick Sylvester, began dating in 2010 and married in 2015.

Source: YEN.com.gh