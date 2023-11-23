Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman: All you need to know about Anne Hathaway's son

Celebrity couples have generated interest from fans due to their high-profile status, glamorous lifestyles, and the intrigue surrounding their personal lives. One such couple is actress Ana Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman. The pair became more famous after their first child, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, was born in 2016. However, despite being born into fame, little is known about him.

Jonathan Rosebanks has generated interest from the public due to his status as a celebrity child. Being the son of two famous actors has resulted in an interest in his life despite him still being a child.

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman Gender Male Date of birth 24 March 2016 Age 7 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Anne Hathaway Father Adam Shulman Siblings One

Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman's biography

Jonathan Rosebanks is the son of the Academy Award-winning American actress Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman. He was born on 24 March 2016 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

What is Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman's age? He is seven years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Aries. Jonathan's middle name, Rosebanks, honours the maiden names of his mother and maternal grandmother.

Jonathan has a younger sibling named Jack, who was born in 2019 and is four years old (as of 2023). His grandparents are Kate McCauley Hathaway, Gerald Hathaway, Jacqueline Banks, and Mark Shulman.

Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman's parents

Jonathan Rosebanks' parents are famous actors Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman. They married in a traditional Jewish ceremony on 29 September 2012 in Big Sur, California, USA.

Anne Hathaway is an Academy Award-winning actress known for her roles in films like Les Misérables (2012), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). She was born on 12 November 1982 in Brooklyn, New York and is 41 years old (as of 2023). Hathaway began her acting career in 1999.

Adam Shulman is an American actor, producer and jewellery designer. He was born on 2 April 1981 in New York City and is 42 years old (as of 2023). Adam has had roles in films like The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning (2007), The Shower and Song One (2014) and Ricki and the Flash (2015). He is also the co-founder of the jewellery design company James Banks Design.

FAQs

Who is Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman? He is an American celebrity child famous for being the son of American actress Anne Hathaway. When is Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman's birthday? Anne Hathaway's son's birthday is on 24 March. What is Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman's net worth? As of 2023, Jonathan is a child and does not have a personal net worth. Who are Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman's parents? His parents are Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway and actor and jewellery designer Adam Shulman. What is the meaning of Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman's name? His middle name, Rosebanks, honours the maiden names of his mother and maternal grandmother. Does Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman have any siblings? Yes, he has a younger sibling named Jack Shulman. Who are Anne Hathaway's kids? Anne Hathaway has two children: Jonathan Rosebanks, born in 2016, and Jack Shulman, born in 2019.

Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman has generated interest from the public due to his status as a celebrity child. Jonathan is the son of the Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman. However, little information about him is available as he is still a child and under his parent's care.

