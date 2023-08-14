Who is Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel? Fascinating facts about Seth Gabel's daughter

Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel is a celebrity kid. Her father, Seth Gabel, is a prominent actor, best known for his roles as agent Lincoln Lee on Fringe and Adrian Moore on Nip/Tuck. Similarly, her mother, Bryce Dallas Howard, is an accomplished American actress famous for her roles as Claire Dearing in the 2015 movie Jurassic World and its sequels.

Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel and her parents. Photo: @brycedhoward, @stealthgabel on Instagram (modified by author)

Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel hails from a family of celebrities. However, her parents try to shield her from public scrutiny as much as possible. Nevertheless, she seems interested in movies and might become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, just like her parents. Discover some fascinating facts about her.

Profile summary

Full name Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel Gender Female Date of birth 19 January 2012 Age 11 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Vancouver, Canada Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Seth Gabel Mother Bryce Dallas Howard Siblings 1 Famous for Being Seth Gabel and Bryce Howard's daughter

Fascinating facts about Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel

Beatrice's parents are celebrities, making fans curious about some aspects of her life. Here are intriguing facts about Seth Gabel's daughter.

1. She was born in 2012

Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel was born on 19 January 2012. She is 11 years old as of 2023, and her star sign is Capricorn. Jean is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity. Her parents are of German, Scottish, English, Irish, Dutch, and French ancestry.

2. She was born in Canada

Beatrice was born in Vancouver, Canada. At the time of her birth, her mother was accompanying her father in Canada for his show Fringe which was in production in Canada.

3. She has an older brother

Beatrice Jean is the youngest in a family of two. Her older brother, Theodore Norman Howard-Gabel, was born on 16 February 2007. He is 16 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. Theodore is still in school.

4. Her mother is a famous actress and director

Does Bryce Dallas Howard have a child? Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel is the youngest child of Bryce Howard. Bryce is an accomplished actress and director.

She is the female lead in the popular film Jurassic World and its sequels. She is best known for her roles in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 50/50, Terminator Salvation, and The Help.

5. Her maternal grandparents and aunts are celebrities

Beatrice Jean is the granddaughter of iconic American actor, screenwriter, director, and producer Ron Howard. Due to Ron Howard's significant contributions to the film industry, he has been honoured with multiple awards, including the National Medal of Art and the Academy Award. In addition, the legendary actor has received two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

Jean's maternal grandmother, Cheryl Howard, is an actress and writer. Further, her maternal aunts, Jocelyn Howard and Paige Howard, are also talented actresses.

6. Her father is a prominent actor

Beatrice Jean Howard Gabel's father, Seth Gabel, is a successful American actor. He is renowned for his roles as Cotton Mather on Salem, agent Lincoln Lee on Fringe, and Adrian Moore on Nip/Tuck. Jean's parents, Bryce and Seth, have been married since 2006.

7. She loves movies

With her family members deeply involved in the film industry, Beatrice Jean has been exposed to the world of movies from a tender age. She is a huge fan of Jurassic World and even has a toy version of the Indominous Rex. She might follow in her parent's footsteps and become a significant figure in the film industry.

FAQs

Did Bryce Howard have a baby? Bryce has two children, Theodore Norman and Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel. How old is Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel? She is 11 years old as of 2023. She was born on 19 January 2012. Is Ron Howard's daughter an actress? Her daughter Bryce Howard is a famous American actress and director. Is Ron Howard's daughter in Jurassic Park? His daughter, Bryce, had been featured in Jurassic World. Does Beatrice Jean have a sibling? She has one brother, Theodore Norman. Is Beatrice on Instagram? She is not on any social media platform.

Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel is an American celebrity kid. She is famous for being the daughter of Bryce Howard and Seth Gabel. Her parents and grandparents are prominent figures in the film industry.

