How many kids does Lauryn hill have? Meet her children, from oldest to youngest

Lauryn Noelle Hill is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress from the United States. She is widely recognised as one of the best rappers and her generation's most influential musician. She is also known as the mother of many children. So, how many kids does Lauryn Hill have in 2022?

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

Hill is credited with breaking down obstacles for female rappers. She is well recognised as a member of the Fugees and for her solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which was ranked 1st on the Billboard 200 in 1998. She has received numerous honours, including eight Grammy Awards, the most ever for a female rapper. Nevertheless, does Lauryn Hill have children?

Lauryn was born on 26 May 1975 in Newark, New Jersey. Her parents are Mal and Valerie Hill. Her mother was an English teacher, and her father was a computer and management consultant. She has one sibling, Malaney, who is her older brother.

How many baby fathers does Lauryn Hill have?

She has six children with two different fathers. She has five children with Rohan Marley, a former and the son of music legend Bob Marley. The father of her sixth child, Micah, is unknown.

How many kids does Lauryn Hill have?

She has six children; Zion Marley, Joshua Marley, John Marley, Micah Hill, Selah Marley and Sara Marley. The six kids are all grown up. Meet Lauryn Hill's children, from oldest to youngest, and learn about their occupations.

1. Zion David Marley

Selah Marley and Zion Marley celebrate Lauryn Hill's birthday at The Ballroom in West Orange, New Jersey. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Date of birth: 3 August 1997

3 August 1997 Profession: Entrepreneur

He was born on 3 August 1997 in the United States of America. He is Lauryn Hill's first child. He enrolled at Miami Palmetto Senior High School and graduated in 1991.

Lauryn Hill's son zion, at the age of 25, is a father of two children, Zephaniah and Azariah. Zephaniah, his first child, was born on 18 February 2017. Furthermore, he became a father for the second time when his daughter Azariah was born in March 2021.

Zion Marley works in his father's company. His father, Rohan Marley, is the co-founder of Marley Coffee, a company dedicated to organic coffee farming and plantation.

2. Selah Louise Marley

Selah Marley, wearing CHANEL, attends the Chanel Dinner To Celebrate Five Echoes By Es Devlin, Jungle Plaza, Miami Design District in Miami, Florida. Photo: Sean Zanni

Date of birth: 12 November 1998

12 November 1998 Profession: Model, singer

She was born on 12 November 1998 in Miami, Florida, USA. Selah is a fashion model and singer from the United States. She is a student at New York University's Gallatin School of Individualised Study, where she studies science, comparative religion, and philosophy.

Selah has established a name for herself within the modelling industry and has caused a stir by walking in Kanye West's Yeezy season 4 show. In addition, she's appeared in Vogue, participated in Beyonce's Ivy Park campaign, and posed for Miu Miu's lookbook.

On August 13th, Selah released her first EP, Star Power. Despite having only four songs, it has received positive feedback.

3. Joshua Omaru Marley

Rohan Marley and son Joshua Marley speak during Primary Wave x Island Records Presented By Mastercard: at 1 Hotel West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Date of birth: 5 December 2001

5 December 2001 Profession: Singer

He was born on 5 December 2001. He is a well-known musician; with albums such as Put it on Me, We Good, and This Thing Called Life. He is also the wonderful father of Caleb Messiah Marley, born in July 2021 to him and his partner.

4. John Nesta Marley

Date of birth: 28 June 2003

28 June 2003 Famous as: Celebrity kid

He was born on 28 June 2003 in the United States of America. John is famous for being a celebrity kid. Having not established his career, he enjoys a lavish life from his parent’s wealth.

5. Sara Marley

Date of birth: January 2008

January 2008 Profession: Singer

She was born on January 2008. She is the youngest daughter of Lauryn and Rohan. The young teenager seems to be following in the footsteps of her famous mother, who is a singer.

6. Micah Hill

Date of birth: July 2011

July 2011 Age: 11 (as of 2022)

Micah was born in July 2011. He is the youngest child of Lauryn. Little is known about Lauryn's youngest child, including the identity of his father.

Lauryn Noelle Hill is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress. How many kids does Lauryn hill have? She has six children, four sons; Zion Marley, Joshua Marley, John Marley, and Micah Hill, and two daughters, Selah Marley and Sara Marley.

