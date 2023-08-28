Maceo Robert Martinez: Everything you need to know about Halle Berry's Son

Halle Berry is an American actress well-known for her various film roles. She has received multiple accolades, including the Golden Globe, Academy, and Primetime Emmy awards. But apart from her successful career, what else do you know about her? Did you know that she has a son? Learn more about Halle Berry's son, Maceo Robert Martinez.

Halle Berry, with her children (L) and (R), holds her son Maceo Robert Martinez in a past photo. Photo: @krnb1057, @Photo Bank on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maceo Robert Martinez is a celebrity child. His parents are known for significantly contributing to the growth of the entertainment industry and command huge followings worldwide. Therefore, interest in Maceo is no surprise, as fans want to learn more about their son.

Profile summary

Full name Maceo Robert Martinez Gender Male Date of birth 5 October 2013 Age 9 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Mother Halle Maria Berry Father Olivier Martinez Siblings One (half-sister Nahla Ariela Aubry)

Maceo Robert Martinez's biography

Maceo Robert Martinez was born on 5 October 2013 in Los Angeles, California, USA, to Halle Maria Berry and Olivier Martinez. Maceo is the second-born child to his mother and has an older sibling, half-sister Nahla Ariela Aubry. His name, Maceo, means gift of God and is of Spanish origin.

Maceo Robert Martinez's birthday

How old is Maceo Robert Martinez? The celebrity child is nine years old as of August 2023, and his zodiac sign is Libra. Maceo celebrates his birthday on 5 October. During his eighth birthday, his mother penned him a happy birthday post on her Instagram.

Maceo Robert Martinez's mother

Maceo Robert's mother is famous American actress Halle Berry. She is 57 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 14 August 1966. Berry was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, to Judith Ann (née Hawkins), an English immigrant from Liverpool, and Jerome Jesse Berry, an African-American man.

The actress has had a successful career and established herself as one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood during the 2000s. Halle has 64 acting credits as an actor as of 2023. She featured in other films, including The Flintstones (1994), Bulworth (1998), and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge (1999), among others.

She won various accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Actress, Primetime Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Maceo Robert Martinez's father

Actor Olivier Martinez and actress Halle Berry attend the premiere of "Extant" at California Science Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Maceo's father is French film actor Olivier Martinez. He was born in Paris, France, on 12 January 1966 to a Spanish professional boxer father and a French secretary mother. Olivier is 57 as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Oliver Martinez began his acting career in 1990, winning the César Award in 1994 for Most Promising Actor for his role in Un, deux, trois, soleil (1993). He went on to feature in other films, including The Horseman on the Roof (1995), The Chambermaid on the Titanic (1997), Before Night Falls (2000), Unfaithful (2002) and SWAT (2003).

Siblings

Maceo has one sibling, half-sister Nahla Ariela Aubry. She was born to Canadian model Gabriel Aubry and Halle Berry on 16 March 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Nahla is 15 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

FAQs

Who is Maceo Robert Martinez? He is American actor Halle Berry's secondborn child. How old is Maceo Robert Martinez? He is nine years old as of August 2023. What is Maceo Robert's ethnicity? He is of mixed race as his mother is African-American, and his father is of French-Spanish-Moroccan descent. Who is Maceo Robert Martinez's father? He is known as Olivier Martinez, a French film actor. Who is Maceo Robert Martinez's sister? He has a maternal half-sister known as Nahla Ariela Aubry. Who is the father of Halle Berry's baby? The actress has two baby daddies: Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry's father and Olivier Martinez, Maceo Robert Martinez's father. How many kids does Halle Berry have? She has two children–daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry and son Maceo Robert Martinez.

Maceo Robert Martinez is the son of American actress Halle Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez. He was born in 2013. His name, Maceo, means gift of God and is of Spanish origin.

