Riko Shibata: Everything you need to know about Nicolas Cage's Japanese wife

Riko Shibata is widely recognised as the fifth wife of Nicolas Cage, a famous American actor and film producer. Riko is 30 years younger than Nicolas and five years younger than Nicolas's oldest son, Weston. Explore Riko Shibata's background, relationship with Nicolas Cage, and her enigmatic persona.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Riko Shibata is a Japanese-American entrepreneur and actress. She rose to prominence for marrying Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage. The pair have been married since 2021 and share a daughter. Riko prefers to live a lowkey lifestyle, but she occasionally steps out on the red carpet with her husband.

Profile summary

Full name Riko Shibata Gender Female Date of birth 10 January 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Kyoto, Japan Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Japanese-American Ethnicity Asian Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet and inches 5'6" Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Nicolas Cage Children 1 Occupation Actress, businesswoman

Who is Riko Shibata?

Shibata is an actress and entrepreneur. She is both a Japanese and American citizen of Asian ethnicity. Riko is a private individual and has not revealed any details regarding her childhood and parents.

What is Riko Shibata's age?

The actress was born on 10 January 1995 in Kyoto, Japan. She is 29 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata attend the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios awards season celebration at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Riko Shibata is an entrepreneur and actress. According to her IMDb profile, she has been featured as a mannequin woman in a 2021 movie, Prisoners of the Ghostland. She is also a businesswoman, but the nature of her business is not publicly known.

What is Riko Shibata's net worth?

According to Married Celebrity, Shibata has an estimated net worth of about $1 million and $2 million as of 2024. Her husband, Nicolas Cage, has a net worth of $25 million as of 2024. He has amassed his fortune from his successful acting career.

How did Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage meet?

The lovebirds met in Shiga, Japan. They were both on the Prisoners of the Ghostland set and had a quick conversation. Apparently, Riko's interest in pets helped convince Nicolas that their relationship could work.

The two were first seen together in February 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. They had visited Cage's tomb, which he had purchased ten years before.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage's engagement

After visiting Cage's tomb, Shibata returned to Kyoto, Japan. Cage describes it as the moment that sparked his love for the actress. The two communicated via phone for six months and never met in person.

Cage finally popped the question in August 2020. Because of the current restrictions, Nicolas proposed to Riko via video call. Riko Shibata's engagement ring is made of black diamonds.

Riko Shibata's wedding

Is Nicolas Cage married? The movie star and his current wife, Riko, tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple had initially planned to exchange their vows in Kyoto, Japan, but eventually settled on a venue in the United States. The wedding event occurred on 16 February 2021 at the Wynn Hotel and Casino.

It was a private wedding that close family and friends attended. Riko wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono, which accurately reflected Japanese culture. Shiromuku, also known as the Japanese bridal kimono, is a wedding dress worn by the bride in traditional samurai weddings. Moreover, the duo recited Shinto and Catholic vows.

Who are Riko Shibata's children?

In 2022, Nicolas Cage's spouse, Riko Shibata, gave birth to their daughter, August Francesca. Riko is also a stepmother to Nicolas Cage's two children from his previous relationships.

The American actor's eldest child with his ex-lover, the famous actress Christina Fulton, is Weston Coppola Cage, who was born in 1990. His other son, Kal-El, born in 2005, is from his marriage to Alice Kim.

FAQs

Who is Riko Shibata? She is a Japanese entrepreneur and actress popularly known as Nicolas Cage's wife. How old is Shibata? She is 29 years old as of 2024, having been born on 10 January 1990. How many kids does Riko Shibata have? She is a mother of one daughter, August Francesca. What happened to Riko Shibata's teeth? Riko Shibata previously had gaps in her teeth, but they are now completely closed. Fans suspect the actress has undergone dental surgery. How many ex-wives does Nicolas have? The American actor has four ex-wives. How many kids does Nicolas Cage have? He has three children: Two sons and a daughter.

Riko Shibata is a Japanese-American actress and businesswoman. She is widely known as Nicolas Cage's wife. The couple has been married since 2021 and share a daughter. The actress is Nicolas Cage's fifth wife, and they have an age difference of 30 years.

