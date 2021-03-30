Johnny Carson's net worth today: Who inherited his wealth?

The late Johnny Carson hosted The Tonight Show for 30 years. His final appearance (in 1992) attracted around 50 million viewers. It was one of the highest numbers ever recorded for the show. Johnny Carson’s net worth was immense at the time of his death.

Johnny Carson mastered the art of reeling in audiences at a young age and perfected the skill during his senior years. His career achievements earned him immense recognition in their respective niches. He was nationally eulogized and epitomized for decades.

What was Johnny Carson's net worth?

Johnny Carson's net worth at death (2005) was $300 million. According to a CPI Inflation Calculator, $300 million in 2005 is equivalent to $466 million in 2023.

Johnny Carson was an American talk show host, comedian, and writer. His colossal property resulted from his lucrative career in the American show business.

Johnny Carson's career

John William Carson was born on October 23, 1925, in Corning, Iowa, USA. He was the second child of three children. His first performance was at the local Kiwanis Club at age 14. Carson was paid $3 per show.

He performed at local picnics and county fairs, then joined Hollywood after graduating high school. Carson joined the United States Navy on June 8, 1943. He still performed magic and earned $25 per appearance.

Johnny majored in journalism at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, intending to become a comedy writer. He switched to an Arts degree in radio and speech with a minor in Physics, graduated in 1949, and became a radio performer.

His broadcasting career began in 1950 at WOW radio and television in Omaha, and he later joined CBS-owned Los Angeles television station KNXT (now KCBS-TV).

He hosted various comedy shows at these media houses, including the CBS variety show The Johnny Carson Show (1955–1956). He captivated the audience with his impressive late-night antics and timeless skits.

Carson's success on ABC's Who Do You Trust? led NBC to invite him to take over Tonight (later called The Tonight Show, Starring Johnny Carson) a few months before Jack Paar's departure in 1962.

The program experienced a massive spike in ratings in the first year, making it a Primetime hit. Carson's calm demeanor and steady presence made him a darling of the audience. He interviewed and impersonated celebrities and big names.

During that 30-year run, Carson launched the careers of hundreds of superstars, including David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, and his future replacement, Jay Leno.

He received six Primetime Emmy Awards, the Television Academy's 1980 Governor's Award, and a 1985 Peabody Award. Carson was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1987.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 and received a Kennedy Center Honor in 1993. The Tonight Show still airs today.

What was Johnny Carson's salary?

At the height of his career, Johnny Carson's annual salary was about $25 million (about $40 million in today's currency). In the mid-1970s, Carson was the highest-paid individual in the American show business. He earned $4 million annually.

When did Johnny Carson retire?

Johnny's final appearance for The Tonight Show in 1992 attracted millions of viewers from different parts of America and across the globe. He retired from the show in May 1992, voluntarily surrendering to Jay Leno.

When did Johnny Carson die?

Johnny Carson passed on at 6:50 am on January 23, 2005, at 79. He had been battling emphysema for three years.

According to his death certificate, he died in a Los Angeles hospital, not his Malibu home, as earlier reported.

Johnny’s body was cremated. His primary cause of death was a ten-minute respiratory arrest, with an underlying emphysema.

What was Johnny Carson's net worth when he died?

Johnny Carson's net worth was $300 million at his death.

Who inherited Johnny Carson’s estate?

Johnny Carson’s millions went to charity and his family. His widow, Alexis Maas, and sons Cory and Chris inherited his $300 million estate.

When he was alive, the John W. Carson Foundation got $1-$2 million annually, and his alma mater, the University of Nebraska, received $5.3 million in 2004.

A massive portion of his wealth went to different charities. One of Carson’s biggest donations was a $156 million trust to The Johnny Carson Foundation.

The institution discovered the trust's value on August 30, 2010, after the IRS forced its lawyers to disclose the assets in their tax returns.

The trust had $35 million in cash and $121 million in securities during Carson's death. It appreciated to $200 million five years later.

Johnny Carson's foundation is among the most prominent celebrity foundations in the world. On top of this, Johnny left $4 million to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital.

Who owns Johnny Carson's house in Malibu?

Johnny's home was on a cliff beside the ocean in Malibu. He bought it in 1984 for $9.5 million and lived there for almost two decades.

The house increased Johnny Carson’s net worth massively. After his death, John's estate sold the house for $46 million, and it was relisted in the property market for $81.5 million in 2017.

After nearly two years on and off the market, the property sold for $40 million, a steep 51% discount from the $85.1 million that the sellers (film producer and fashion mogul Sidney Kimmel and his wife Caroline) had initially quoted.

They had previously reduced the listing price to $65.2, a 20% reduction from the original listing cost. The main house exchanged hands for $25.9 million, and the two adjacent lots for $14.1 million.

The new owner's name remains a mystery because it is shielded behind various corporate entities. Property records clearly show that it was transferred to a mysterious person that carries a Palo Alto, Calif, mailing address.

The Malibu clifftop property is 4.16 acres with views of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Catalina Island, and beyond.

Most of Johnny Carson’s net worth went to charity. His wife and sons inherited his estate. Carson’s foundation and philanthropic efforts continue to help many. The legend left a great legacy that many emulate worldwide.

