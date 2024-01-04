Meet Candace Parker's wife: Everything you need to know about Anna Petrakova

Power couples frequently emerge in professional sports, making headlines and capturing fans' attention. WNBA star Candace Parker and her wife, Anna Petrakova, are among these dynamic duos. While Parker's basketball prowess is an open book, the same cannot be said of Petrakova's journey in basketball is also noteworthy. So, what is Candace Parker's wife's story?

Petrakova poses for a photo inside a car in a pink jacket (L). Petrakova and Candace hold each other by the hips, laughing (R). Photo: @candaceparker, @petrarulove on Instagram (modified by author)

Anna Petrakova is a former Russian professional basketball player. The athlete was well-known for her prowess on the court, strength, and height, all of which helped her teams win numerous titles. She made headlines in 2021 after she and her partner, Candace Parker, announced their marriage and having a kid.

Profile summary

Full name Anna Petrakova Gender Female Date of birth 4 December 1984 Age 39 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Budapest, Hungary Nationality Russian Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Father Viktor Petrakova Mother Nina Petrakova Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Candace Parker Children 2 Occupation Former basketball player Net worth $1 million Instagram @petrarulove

Who is Candace Parker's wife?

The WNBA superstar's wife is Anna Petrakova. She was born on 4 December 1984 in Budapest, Hungary. She is 39 years old as of January 2024, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Anna is a Russian citizen of caucasian ethnicity. Her parents are Viktor Petrakova (father) and Nina Petrakova (mother). The athlete grew up alongside her two siblings, Alexander and Marina.

Career

Candace Parker's spouse, Anna Petrakova, is a former professional basketball player. Throughout her career, the star was primarily a power forward. Despite being interested in basketball since she was a child, she began her career in college.

She joined the Russian National Basketball Women's Team and competed in the 2012 Summer Olympic Games, where the team finished fourth overall. Anna won the Euro Cup with Russia in 2012 and the FIBA European Super Cup with UMMC Ekaterinburg in 2013.

The Russian retired pro-athlete played for WBC Dynamo Moscow from 2014 to 2015 and then returned to UMMC Ekaterinburg. After the 2016/2017 season, she retired from competitive play and joined the Russian National Team as an assistant coach.

What is Anna Petrakova's net worth?

Anna Petrokova has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She has amassed her wealth from her successful basketball career.

On the other hand, her wife, Candace Parker, has a net worth of $5 million as of 2024. But what is Candace Parker's salary? The star has an average salary of $100,000.

How did Anna Petrakova and Candace Parker meet?

Candace and Anna met in 2012 while teammates for the Russian basketball club UMMC Ekaterinburg. From spending most of their time together, their friendship developed into a romantic connection.

It was initially kept secret because their type of relationship is considered illegal in Russia, and they did not envision themselves getting married.

Anna and Candace Parker's marriage

Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova married in December 2019. They kept their relationship and marriage a secret until two years later. On 14 December 2021, they revealed they were married and expecting their first child.

Is Candace Parker still married?

Candace is still married to Anna, and they are expecting their second child together. However, she was previously married to Shelden William, a former NBA player.

The two married in 2008 but divorced in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Candace and Shelden had a daughter, Lailaa Nicole, born in 2009.

Who are Anna and Candace Parker's children?

Besides Lailaa, Candace and Anna welcomed their first child together on 11 February 2022. Anna gave birth to a son, whom they named Airr Larry Petrakov Parker.

On 14 December 2023, the couple announced on Instagram that they were expecting their third child. They celebrated the news with basketball-themed photos of the entire family and a tiny onesie. This announcement fell on their fourth wedding anniversary, making it an extra special day for them.

FAQs

Candace Parker's wife, Anna Petrakova, is a retired basketball player from Russia and played for the Russian Women's Basketball Team. The couple has been married since 2019, and they share two kids.

