Meet Rhonda Worthey: What happened to Troy Aikman's first wife?

Troy Aikman is an American former football quarterback who played 12 seasons for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. He had a successful career that saw him win three Super Bowls. But aside from his profession, the athlete is famous for his love life. Troy has been married and divorced twice. What happened to his first wife, Rhonda Worthey?

Troy Aikman and his ex-wife Rhonda attended separate events in New York City (R) and Louisville, KY (L). Photo: Paul Hawthorne, Jeff Snyder (modified by author)

Rhonda Worthey disappeared from the limelight after her marriage to Troy Aikman ended. Their union was perceived as fruitful by many as it resulted in the birth of two children. But in a surprising turn of events, they called it quits in 2011. So, where is Troy Aikman's first wife now?

Rhonda Worthey's profile summary

Full name Rhonda Worthey Gender Female Date of birth 2 May 1970 Age 53 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Paris, Texas, USA Current residence Dallas, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Troy Aikman Children Three Profession Publicist, executive assistant Net worth $10 million

Who is Rhonda Worthey?

Rhonda is an American career woman and former publicist from Dallas, Texas. She is also well known as the ex-wife of former athlete Tory Aikman. What is Rhonda Worthey's age? The celebrity ex-wife is 53 years old, having been born on 2 May 1970. She was born in Paris, Texas, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Worthey also holds a BSc In Communication And Public Relations. She used her degree to earn a position at the Dallas Cowboys as a publicist in the 1990s.

Professional career

Troy Aikman (right) and Rhonda Aikman during 25th Annual Sports Emmys at Marriott Marquis, New York City in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Marc Bryan-Brown (modified by author)

Rhonda Worthey is an executive assistant to Jim Keyes of Key Development, LLC, a real estate company. Per her LinkedIn, she has also served in a similar capacity at 7 Star Aviation, an aviation company, and Education is a Freedom and philanthropy organisation.

Rhonda previously worked for the Dallas Cowboys from 1992 to 1999. She served as a community relations manager and executive assistant to the public relations director from 1997 to 1999. Rhonda also served as the executive assistant, chief financial officer, and accounts receivable manager from 1992 to 1997.

What is Rhonda Worthey's net worth?

According to Popular Net Worth, Celebrity Net Worth, and FanFest, Rhonda has an alleged net worth of around $10 million. She has accumulated her wealth from her divorce settlement, in which her ex-husband paid her $1.75 million cash settlement. The former couple had also listed their large Texas mansion for sale in 2011 for $27 million.

They lowered the price to $14 million but failed to find a buyer, prompting Troy to buy out Rhonda's house share.

How long was Troy Aikman married to Rhonda?

The ex-couple were married for over ten years, from 2000 to 2011. Rhonda met Troy when they worked for the Dallas Cowboys during the 1990s. She was the outfit's publicist, and Troy was a star quarterback.

They married on 8 April 2000 after dating for two years. Their union resulted in the birth of two children, daughters Jordan Ashley Aikman and Alexa Marie Aikman. Rhonda also had another child, Rachel, from a previous relationship.

However, after ten years of marriage, the duo called it quits, separating on 24 January 2011 and finalising their divorce on 12 April 2011.

What happened to Rhonda Worthey?

According to TMZ, in August 2012, one year after her divorce, Troy Aikman's wife, Rhonda Worthey, was arrested at a high school near Plano, Texas, for public intoxication. Police took her to Collin County jail and released her the same day on a $269 bond.

According to Mail Online, Rhonda made a 'no contest' plea deal in exchange for a 30-day probation.

Troy Aikman's family

Troy's parents are Kenneth Aikman and Charlyn Bailey Aikman. He has two older sisters, Tammy Powell and Terri Starns. Troy has been previously married twice, first to Rhonda Worthey and then to Catherine "Capa" Mooty.

What happened to Troy Aikman's second marriage?

Troy married Catherine "Capa" Mooty, a high-end fashion retailer, on 1 September 2017. However, six years later, in July 2023, reports surfaced online that the pair had divorced. The reason for their divorce is not known. According to People, on 9 June 2023, paparazzi spotted Aikman with a new girlfriend in Capri, Italy.

FAQs

Who is Rhonda Worthey? She is a former publicist for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL and is famous for being the ex-wife of Troy Aikman. How did Rhonda Worthey and Troy Aikman meet? The ex-couple met while at the Dallas Cowboys during the 1990s. Did Rhonda Worthey and Troy Aikman have children? Yes, the pair had two daughters together: Jordan Ashley Aikman and Alexa Marie Aikman. What led to Rhonda Worthey and Troy Aikman's divorce? The exact reason for their divorce remains unknown. What is Rhonda Worthey doing now? According to LinkedIn, Rhonda is currently an executive assistant to Jim Keyes of the Key Development, LLC. Is Rhonda Worthey remarried? According to her Facebook profile, Rhonda's current relationship status is single.

Rhonda Worthey is a former publicist for the NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, and is also allegedly a television host. Rhonda is also famous as the first wife of Troy Aikman, a former football quarterback. But since their divorce in 2011, Worthey has maintained a low profile.

