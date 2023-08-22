Jessica Olsson: everything you need to know about Dirk Nowitzki's wife

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is an NBA legend who played for the Dallas Mavericks for 21 seasons. Along the way, Nowitzki won an NBA title, was named an NBA MVP, and was a 14-time All-Star. Despite his career achievements, fans have been curious about his personal life, especially his marriage. So, who is Jessica Olsson, Dirk Nowitzki's wife?

Jessica Olsson is a Swedish-Kenyan philanthropist and administrator. She is widely recognised as Dirk Nowitzki's wife. The couple has been married since 2012 and share three kids. Despite being married to a celebrity, Jessica prefers to live a low-key life.

Profile summary

Full name Jessica Olsson Gender Female Year of birth 1982 Age 40/41 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Gavel, Sweden Current residence Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality Swedish Ethnicity Swedish-Kenyan Religion Christianity Education University of Stockholm, European Business School Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Dirk Nowitzki Children 3 Occupation Philanthropist, administrator

Who is Jessica Olsson?

She was born in 1982 in Gavel, Sweden. She is 40 or 41 years old as of 2023. Jessica is a Swedish citizen of Swedish-Kenyan roots. Her father is Swedish, and her mother is Kenyan.

Who are Jessica Olsson's brothers?

The philanthropist is the firstborn in a family of three children. She has younger twin brothers, Martin and Marcus Olsson, who are professional football players in the UK.

Martin plays as a left-back for the Sweden National team and Malmö FF. On the other hand, his twin brother, Marcus, plays as a left-back and midfielder for Halmstad.

What does Jessica Olsson do?

Before entering the spotlight, Olsson worked at the Dallas Art Gallery. She later worked as an associate director for the Gauss-Michael Foundation. After marrying the former NBA player, she devoted her time to the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which supports children's well-being, education, and health.

Due to her tremendous contribution to the organisation, Jessica Olsson was appointed as the President of the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. Other than the foundation, Jessica and her husband are involved in numerous social work initiatives and contribute to the welfare of society in many different ways.

How did Jessica Olsson and Dirk Nowitzki meet?

Olsson and Nowitzki first met in February 2010 at a charity event for the Sports for Education and Economic Growth (SEED) initiative.

During their encounter, Jessica worked at the Dallas Art Gallery. Dirk promised to donate a large sum in exchange for one of Ronaldo Diaz's paintings, sold at the Dallas Art Gallery. The painting was said to be an excuse to meet Olsson in person and ask her out on a date.

Jessica Olsson and Dirk Nowitzki’s wedding

Who did Dirk Devinsky marry? Dirk and Olsson tied the knot on 20 July 2012 during a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. Before that, they travelled to Nanyuki, Kenya and did a pre-wedding traditional ceremony known as ruracio.

During the occasion, Jessica Olsson's husband, Dirk, was asked to identify her future wife among five completely covered women. He successfully identified Jessica, and they exchanged their vows later.

Who are Jessica Olsson's children?

Dirk and Jessica are the parents of three children: Malaika, Max, and Morris. Malaika, their first daughter, was born in July 2013. They welcomed their second child, Max, in 2015 and their third one, Morris, in 2016.

FAQs

Which NBA player is married to a Kenyan? Dirk Nowitzki is married to Jessica Olsson, who is of Swedish-Kenyan ancestry. What does Jessica Olsson do for a living? She is a philanthropist and the President of the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. Where is Jessica from? She was born in Galven, Sweden. What is Jessica Olsson's age? She is 40 or 41 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1982. When did Olsson and Dirk get married? They got married on 20 July 2012 in a private wedding ceremony. How many seasons did Dirk Nowitzki spend in the NBA? He spent the longest career of 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. How many children do Jessica Olsson and Dirk Nowitzki have? They have three kids, a girl and two boys.

Jessica Olsson rose to prominence as Dirk Nowitzki's wife. The couple has been married for 11 years as of 2023 and works together in philanthropic endeavours. She leads a private life and only makes public appearances with his husband during significant charity initiatives.

