Why was Renard Spivey convicted? Wife's murder case and latest updates

Renard Spivey's case attracted a lot of attention after he was convicted of the murder of his wife Patricia. He was arrested and charged with the crime in 2019. Here are the details of this high-profile case and the latest updates.

Who is Renard Spivey?

Renard Leon Spivey was born on 20 July 1956 in Texas, USA. He is 67 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. The ex-detention officer is an American citizen of African-American ethnicity.

Career

He began working as a detention officer at the Harris County Sheriff's Department in Houston, Texas, in 1996.

What shows did Renard Spivey play on?

He is also a former American actor. According to his IMDb profile, he has been featured in Married Men and Single Women, Corruption, and Dead of Knight. He was also the bailiff on the famous legal series Christina's Court from 2012 to 2016.

What happened to the bailiff on Christina's Court?

In a , a couple on the program is arguing about their marriage, and Judge Perez asks Spivey how long he's been married.

Spivey responds that he has been married for more than 27 years, and either the defendant or the plaintiff comments that he appears "mad." The courtroom audience chuckles in response to Spivey's apparent surprise.

What is Renard Spivey's net worth?

He has an alleged net worth of $900,000. He has accumulated wealth from various careers as a detention officer, actor, and drill instructor.

What happened to Renard Spivey?

In 2019, Renard Spivey was detained for the alleged murder of his 52-year-old wife. Who is the wife of Renard Spivey? His wife was Patricia Ann Marshall. According to court records, on 28 July 2019, the former actor called 911 at 3 a.m. and requested an ambulance.

He informed authorities that he and his wife had fought over a gun and accidentally shot her. She was discovered in the main bedroom closet when the cops arrived at his house.

Actor Renard Spivey and Pat Marshall attend The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Spivey was also injured by the weapon in the leg and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment. He claimed that the altercation started when one of them attempted to seize the other's gun from the nightstand. Three shots were fired during the operation, two of which hit Patricia, and one struck Renard. The event occurred at their Briscoe Street home in southeast Houston.

Ezra Washington, Patricia's brother, disclosed to detectives that the couple had allegedly argued over Renard's lack of intimacy. According to reports, Patricia suspected Spivey of having an extramarital affair.

Renard Spivey's verdict

According to the autopsy report, Renard Spivey's wife had two gunshot wounds. The autopsy also revealed that the victim's wrist was bruised. The report contradicted Renard's initial claim.

Renard was arrested on 29 July 2019 and taken to the Harris County Jail after investigators discovered inconsistencies in his account of his wife's demise.

Due to his prior interactions with law enforcement, the government requested a substantial bond from him. He was released on a $50,000 bond even after the prosecution argued that he was a flight risk and not good for the community.

Latest updates on Renard Spivey's case

It is unclear whether Renard Spivey was sentenced. He hasn't been in the public's eye since he was released on bond in late 2019. However, according to TV Show Stars, the ex-detention officer was eventually found guilty of murdering his wife and is serving his sentence in the Harris County Jail.

Renard Spivey is an American ex-detention officer, former actor, and drill instructor. He was arraigned in court as the key suspect in his wife's murder. He was released on bond, and we have been out of the public's eye since then.

