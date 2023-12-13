Who was Margie Willett? 10 facts about Dick Van Dyke’s ex-wife

Margie Willett rose to prominence as the first wife of Dick Van Dyke, an iconic American actor, comedian, and entertainer. Despite living a private life, Margie's life was an intriguing story of love, family, and the challenges of fame. Why did she divorce the actor?

American actor Dick Van Dyke posed with his wife Margie Willett at the 39th Academy Awards show at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Photo: Rolls Press (modified by author)

Margie Willett was a celebrity ex-wife. Her marriage to Dick Van Dyke spanned over three decades, and they had four children. Sadly, she passed away in 2008 at the age of 81 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Margie Willett's profile summary

Full name Marjorie Willett Alias Margie Willett Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1927 Age 81 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth Danville, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Height in feet and inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Dick Van Dyke Children 4 Famous for Being Dick Van Dyke's ex-wife

10 fascinating facts about Margie Willett

Margie Willett was a private person who avoided the public and never revealed details about her life. She kept her life and children away from the paparazzi even after marrying one of Hollywood's most prominent personalities. Here are some intriguing facts about her childhood, marriage, children, and death.

1. She was born in the late 1920s

When is Margie Willett's birthday? Dick Van Dyke's ex-wife was born on 3 November 1927 in Danville, Illinois, United States of America. She was an American citizen of white ethnicity.

2. Willet married Van Dyke in 1948

American actor Dick Van Dyke pictured with his ex-wife Margie Willett in London. Photo: Popperfoto

The couple met in Danville in 1947. After a month of dating, they got engaged and moved to Los Angeles, California, where they tied the knot. They exchanged their vows on 12 February 1948 during a live broadcast show called Bride and Groom on ABC Radio. At the time, they were too broke and had their honeymoon and tickets paid for by the same show.

3. Margie and Van Dyke once lived in a car

Before he rose to fame, Hollywood star Dick struggled financially and couldn't even afford to buy a house. As a result, he and his ex-wife Margie spent several months living in their car.

4. Margie and Van Dyke divorced in 1984

After 36 years of marriage, the couple divorced because of infidelity. Van Dyke had an affair with Michelle Triola, his agent's secretary at the time. After dating Michelle privately, he confessed to his wife in 1974. They were separated for eight years before finalising their divorce on 4 May 1984.

5. Willet never remarried

After her divorce from the actor, Willett never got into another relationship. On the contrary, Van Dyke dated Michelle Triola Marvin, with whom he spent 35 years before she died in 2009. He then married Arlene Silver, a makeup artist 46 years his junior, in 2012.

6. Margie Willett was a mother of four

The ex-couple had four children: two daughters and two sons. Earlier in the marriage, Willett suffered a pregnancy loss in which she lost twins.

Her oldest son, Christian, was born on 13 May 1950. He started his career as an actor on the Van Dyke Show but later transitioned into practising law. He is married to Caroline Heller, and they have two children, a boy and a girl.

Margie's second son, Barry, was born on 31 July 1951. He followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a Hollywood actor. He is best known for his roles in Heavenly Deposit, Diagnosis Murder, and Remington Steele. The actor is married to Mary Carey, and they have four children.

Willet and Van Dyke's third child, Stacy Van Dyke was born in 1955. She is a former actress who has been featured in several films and TV series, including, The New Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder: Town Without Pity. Stacy is married to Mike Breen, and they share two children.

Margie Willett's youngest child, Carrie Beth, was born on 27 August 1972. She is married to Kevin McNally, and they share two kids.

7. Willett was a grandmother

Who are Margie Willett's grandchildren? The celebrity ex-wife has ten grandchildren. Most live private lives away from the limelight.

8. She was a millionaire

What was Margie Willett's net worth? The personality had an alleged net worth of $1 million at the time of her death. On the other hand, her iconic ex-husband has a net worth of $50 million.

9. She was once an addict

In their late 40s, Willet and her ex-husband, Dyke, struggled in their marriage. She became addicted to prescription meds, while Dick struggled with alcoholism. However, the duo sought help and were both admitted to the same rehabilitation facility for treatment.

10. Margie Willett died at 81

How old was Margie Willett when she died? She died at 81 years old in Durham County, North Carolina. But what was Margie Willett's cause of death? She had been battling pancreatic cancer since 2006 and eventually succumbed to it.

Margie Willett is widely recognised as Dick Van Dyke's ex-wife. Although married to a celebrity husband, she preferred keeping her life and kids from the limelight. Unfortunately, she battled cancer and passed away in 2008.

