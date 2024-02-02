Meet Alex Damian Santos: Everything you need to know about Romeo Santos' son

Romeo Santos's son has generated interest from the public due to his status as a celebrity child. His father is a highly influential figure in the Latin music scene—he rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the group Aventura. As a result, fans are eager to know more about Romeo's children, especially his son, Alex Damian Santos.

Romeo Santos performing onstage at an event held in Ecuador (L). Alex and his father pose for a picture (R). Photo: @RomeoSantosPage, @AgendaVIP15 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Alex Damian Santos has been in the public eye primarily due to his father's fame. He occasionally appears on magazine covers alongside his father. Damian has yet to establish a career for himself, but many hope that he will follow in his father's footsteps.

Alex Damian Santos' profile summary

Full name Alex Damian Santos Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 2002 Age 21 (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Romeo Santos Siblings Three Relationship status Single

Alex Damian Santos' biography

Romeo's first son was born on 1 September 2002 in the United States. What is Alex Damian Santos' age? He is 21 years old as of January 2024, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Alex Damian Santos's parents

Alex's father is renowned American singer, songwriter, and record producer Anthony "Romeo" Santos. He is also known as the lead vocalist and the frontman of the bachata group Aventura. He released several albums with Aventura before the group broke up in 2011.

Five facts about Romeo Santos' son, Alex Damian Santos. Photo: @alexdamiansants on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Based on a 2019 interview, it is evident that Alex's father wasn't ready for a child when he had his firstborn. Speaking during the interview, Anthony Romeo revealed his experience with becoming a first-time dad. He said:

With my first kid, I was a kid having a kid. I was a coward, so I ran. I wasn't in a relationship at the time; it was just something that happened. I didn't want to assume responsibility so i ran.

But I have a great relationship with Alex, and it's been great for over a decade. I came back when he was around four or five. But i don't want to sound like i am the greatest dad in the world, but you have to be there for your kids in every sense of the word.

He added,

I'm so busy with my career, and sometimes, I try to balance both and end up working more. I'm a way better person than I was before.

Who is Alex Damian Santos's mother? A woman named Samantha Medina is alleged to be his mother, but there is no proof to verify this claim.

Alex Damian Santos's siblings

According to People magazine, Alex has three half-siblings. They include Valentino, who was born in March 2019; Solano, born in 2021; and Milano, born in February 2023. Alex is the only child of his father and his unknown mother. The other kids are from his father's longstanding relationship with his girlfriend.

Is Romeo Santos's wife Samantha Medina?

No, she is not. The Latino singer has never revealed the name of his spouse. He, however, shared visuals of his longtime girlfriend and mother of his three kids in his January 2023 music video, Solo Conmigo.

FAQs

Who is Alex Damian Santos? He is a celebrity child known as the firstborn son of American singer and songwriter Romeo Santos. How old is Alex Damian Santos? The celebrity child is 21 years old as of January 2024, having been born on 1 September 2002. Who is Alex Damian Santos's mother? Her name and details are not public. However, a woman named Samantha Medina is alleged to be his mother, but there is no evidence to corroborate the rumour. How many siblings does Alex Santos have? He has three half-siblings: Valentino, Solano, and Milano. How many children does Romeo have? As of 2024, the singer has four children. Does Romeo Santos have a wife? No, he doesn't. However, he is in a longstanding relationship with an unknown lady, who is the mother of his three sons. How old is Romeo Santos right now? As of February 2024, the Latin musician is 42 years old. He was born on 21 July 1981. Who is Romeo Santos's dad? The name of Anthony Romeo's father is private. However, he worked in construction and was of Dominican origin.

Alex Damian Santos is an American celebrity child famous for being the son of renowned singer and songwriter Anthony Romeo Santos. His father is the lead singer of the bachata group Aventura, while his mother is believed to be a woman named Samantha Medina.

