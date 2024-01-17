Who is Elijah Judd? Everything you need to know about Wynonna's son

Elijah Judd is an American celebrity child and up-and-coming country music singer. He is widely recognised as Wynonna Judd's son. His mom, Wynonna, is a country music artist from the United States. She is one of history's most well-known and celebrated female country musicians. Where is Wynonna's son now?

Wynonna Judd and Elijah Judd backstage at the 7th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on 10 September 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Elijah Judd rose to prominence after his grandmother, Naomi Judd, died in 2022. His grandmother Naomi was a country music singer and actress from the United States. She and her child Wynonna established The Judds, a popular country music act, in 1980. Find out if he followed in his family's footsteps.

Elijah Judd's profile summary

Full name Elijah Judd Leonard Fletcher Famous as Wynonna's son Gender Male Date of birth 23 December 1994 Age 29 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Arch Kelley III Mother Wynonna Judd Siblings Grace Pauline Kelley Marital status Married Wife Hailey Williams Profession Musician Net worth $1 million

Elijah Judd's biography

Wynonna's son was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, to his parents, Wynonna Judd and Arch Kelley III. Elijah Judd's father, Arch Kelley III, is an American businessman. His mum is a renowned American country music artist. Some of her known songs include;

Love Can Build A Bridge

No One Else on Earth

Love Is Alive

Things That I Lean On

Turn It Loose

She Is His Only Need

Cry Myself To Sleep

Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem

Girls Night Out

Come Some Rainy Day

Elijah holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Grace Pauline Kelley. His parents divorced in 1998 when he was four years old.

How old is Elijah Judd?

Wynonna Judd and son during Wynonna Judd Arrives at LAX from Nashville - 13 October 1996 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Jim Smeal

Source: Getty Images

Elijah Judd's age is 29 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 23 December 1994. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Elijah Judd's profession?

He is an American up-and-coming musician. Some of his known songs include The Elusive Way Forward, Walk For Miles, and The Hatred Dimension. His mother occasionally shares their videos of them singing together on social media.

What is Elijah Judd's net worth?

Elijah has an alleged net worth of $1 million. He comes from a wealthy family. His mum has an estimated net worth of $12 million. She makes her income through her singing career.

Is Elijah Judd married?

He is married to Hailey Williams. The two dated for seven years before getting engaged. Elijah proposed to Hailey on 22 December 2017. When was Hailey and Elijah Judd Kelley's wedding? They got married on 17 September 2020.

How tall is Elijah Judd?

Wynonna Judd and Son Elijah Kelley during Wynonna Judd, Arch Kelley and Elijah Kelley Sighting at Los Angeles International Airport - 21 June 1995. Photo: Jim Smeal

Source: Getty Images

He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. The celebrity child weighs approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Elijah Judd? He is an American celebrity child and up-and-coming country music singer. He is widely recognised as Wynonna Judd's son. How old is Wynonna's son? He is 29 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 23 December 1994. Where is Elijah Judd from? He is from Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States. Who is the father of Elijah Judd? His dad is known as Arch Kelley III. He is an American businessman. What does Wynonna's son Elijah do for a living? He is an up-and-coming musician. Who is Elijah Judd's wife? He is married to Hailey Williams. They got married on 17 September 2020. Who is Elijah Judd's daughter? He and his wife have yet to welcome any children.

Elijah Judd is an American celebrity child and up-and-coming country music singer. He was born and raised in a musical family. He has even contributed to one of his mother's Christmas records.

Yen.com.gh recently released Kevin Selleck's biography. Kevin Selleck is an actor and musician from the United States, best known as Tom Selleck's adoptive son. Even when his parents separated in 1982, his stepfather, Tom Selleck, gave him unwavering support.

Kevin began his musical career in 1993 when he founded the rock band Tonic. He was a writer and drummer in the band. Lemon Parade, their debut album, was released in July 1996. Due to its enormous success, the record was awarded platinum. Read the article for more of his details.

Source: YEN.com.gh