Who is Phil Dunster's girlfriend? All his relationships explored

Phil Dunster is a celebrated British actor known for his versatile roles in TV series, particularly as Jamie in the hit show Ted Lasso. Since making his acting career debut, he has received two prestigious awards and five nominations for his outstanding performances on Ted Lasso. Despite his professional achievements, fans have been curious to learn about his romantic life. Who is Phil Dunster's girlfriend?

Ellie Heydon and Phil Dunster attend the GQ Men of the year Awards in association with BOSS at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Celebrities' personal lives often pique their fans' curiosity, and British actor Phil Dunster is no exception. The question of Phil Dunster's girlfriend has been a concern to many of his fans. The award-winning actor is not married but is in a serious relationship.

Phil Dunster's profile summary

Full name Philip James Dunster Gender Male Date of birth 31 March 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Reading, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Girlfriend Eleanor Heydon Profession Actor Net worth $4 million Instagram @phildunster

Who is Phil Dunster?

Phil is a British actor born on 31 March 1992 in Northampton, Reading, England. The majority of his family members served in the military– his father and only brother were both in the military.

Dunster attended Leighton Park School in Reading and served as head boy. Despite playing rugby in his childhood, Dunster realised he was too small for the game after an unsuccessful trial in London.

While initially considering joining the military like his father, he followed his passion for acting instead. Dunster graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He has since been a part of several film projects, some of which have earned him awards.

Phil Dunster's girlfriends' history

The actor has been linked with a few famous female personalities in the entertainment scene. Some turned out to be mere speculations because they were based on his on-screen chemistry with fellow actors.

Juno Temple

There were speculations about his romantic involvement with his co-star Juno Temple, but it turned out to be an assumption—Dunster and Tenple star as Jammie Tarrt and Keely James, respectively, on Ted Lasso. The speculations started about them being an item because of their onscreen chemistry on the popular TV series.

Additionally, Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein are close friends in real life. However, their characters' relationship positively turns in season three, portraying them as genuine buddies. They do not have any romantic ties in real life.

In an interview with Apple TV+, Dunster expressed his admiration for the brilliant idea behind their characters and the pure joy he experienced while filming. He also expressed his fondness for Brett and wished to work with him more.

Eleanor "Ellie" Heydon

Who is Phil Dunster dating now? It has been established that Phil Dunster has been in a relationship with actress Eleanor "Ellie" Heydon for approximately six years. The couple frequently shares pictures of each other on Instagram accompanied by affectionate captions, showcasing their love and admiration for one another.

He recently posted a captivating photo on his Instagram, capturing a tender moment as they gazed lovingly into each other's eyes during a GQ Awards event. Their social media presence offers glimpses into their beautiful relationship, solidifying their status as a couple.

Eleanor "Ellie" Heydon is the only known Phil Dunster's girlfriend. The two have been together for more than five years as of 2023. He has also been linked with some of his co-stars from Ted Lasso due to their onscreen chemistry, but they all turned out to be mere speculations.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Ross Lynch's girlfriend, Jaz Sinclair. Ross Lynch is a multi-talented individual known for his success as a singer, songwriter, and actor, having portrayed notable characters in various films.

Ross Lynch's path crossed with his current girlfriend while filming the TV series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in 2018. While their characters didn't end up together on-screen, they found love off-screen and began a real-life relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh