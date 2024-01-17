Bad Bunny’s net worth: All about the singer’s salary, assets, and income

Bad Bunny is a famous rapper and singer from Puerto Rico. He is popularly referred to as the King of Latin Trap. The singer is the first non-English language performer with the most significant number of streams of the year, reigning supreme from 2020 to 2022. He has also amassed a sizable fortune since the start of his profession. What is Bad Bunny's net worth?

Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bad Bunny is regarded as one of his generation's most impactful and successful performers. He has captured audiences worldwide with his distinctive combination of Latin trap and reggaeton and has become a global legend.

Bad Bunny's profile summary

Full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio Gender Male Date of birth 10 March 1994 Age 29 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico Current residence Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American, Puerto Rican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurements in inches 43-33-35 Body measurements in centimetres 109-83-88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Tito Martínez Mother Lysaurie Ocasio Siblings Bernie Martínez Ocasio, Bysael Martínez Ocasio Relationship status Single Education University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo Profession Actor, rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, wrestler Net worth $40 million Instagram @badbunnypr X(Twitter) @sanbenito

Who is Bad Bunny?

He is a Puerto Rican actor, rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and wrestler. Benito Antonio Martínez was born on 10 March 1994 to his parents, Tito Martínez and Lysaurie Ocasio. His dad, Tito, was a truck driver, and his mom, Lysaurie, was a schoolteacher when he was growing up.

Benito is 29 years old as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Pisces. The Puerto Rican singer grew up alongside his siblings, Bernie Martínez and Bysael Martínez Ocasio. He enrolled at the University of Puerto Rico in Arecibo to study audiovisual communication.

What is Bad Bunny's net worth as of 2023?

How much is Bad Bunny worth now? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $40 million. The Puerto Rican celebrity earns his income through his acting, rapping, singing, songwriting, producing, and wrestling careers.

Bad Bunny attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on 1 August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

What is Bad Bunny's net worth, according to Forbes? Forbes has not provided his net worth. However, according to the platform, he was among the most-paid musicians in 2022. He earned a whopping $88 million through musical tours and endorsements. The following is a breakdown of his sources of income:

Music

Ocasio began to compose and develop his songs at the age of 14. In 2013, he started to release his compositions on SoundCloud, with songs like Just Let Me Know, Get, and Tentación. His most famous songs include Soy Peor, Mayores, Ahora Me Llama, Tu No Metes Cabra, Amorfoda, Krippy Kush and Vuelve.

Acting

According to his IMDb page, the Puerto Rican singer has been featured in movies and TV series such as Bullet Train (2022), F9: The Fast Saga (2021), My Spy (2022), and Cassandro (2023). He is also expected to star in American Sole, El Muerto, and The Come Up.

WWE

Bad Bunny has dabbled in professional wrestling, appearing occasionally in WWE. He was a WWE 24/7 Champion once. He receives an alleged $100,000 per ring appearance. Additionally, he was featured in the WWE 2K23 video game in 2023.

Endorsement deals

Bad Bunny has been featured in several endorsements, including many well-known businesses throughout his professional life. In 2019, he participated in an Apple advertisement to promote their wireless AirPods.

In 2021, Bunny starred in a Super Bowl advertisement for Cheetos to advertise their new Crunch Pop Mix snack, among many other deals.

Merchandise

Benito has a clothing line, which he distributes through his store, Nadie Sabe, and partnerships with retailers such as Foot Locker. He has made substantial money from gear sales and published additional merch collections.

Investments

Ocasio owns Gekkō, a Japanese-inspired steakhouse in Miami's Brickell neighbourhood. He shares ownership with David Grutman. Ocasio also owns the Puerto Rican basketball team Los Cangrejeros de Santurce alongside Jonathan Miranda and Noah Assad.

Concerts

The Puerto Rican celebrity has performed over 65 concerts in Europe, North America, and Latin America, grossing over $400 million in ticket sales in 2022. His World's Hottest Tour brought in $232.5 million, making it a Latin artist's most lucrative historical concert tour.

Aside from his tours and gigs, Bad Bunny has also appeared at prominent music festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Bad Bunny attends the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Cleveland Public Auditorium on 9 October 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Real estate

Antonio spent $8.8 million for a house in the Hollywood Hills in January 2023. The home is 7,300 square feet and contains eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

FAQs

Who is Bad Bunny? He is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer-songwriter, actor, and producer. What is Bad Bunny's real name? His real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. How old is Bad Bunny? He is 29 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 10 March 1994. Where is Bad Bunny from? He is from Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. What is Bad Bunny famous for? He is renowned for his distinctive combination of Latin trap and reggaeton in his music. Is Bad Bunny a billionaire? He is a millionaire. How much is Bad Bunny worth? He has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2024. How tall is Bad Bunny? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Bad Bunny's net worth has an estimated net worth of $40 million. He is a popular and highly regarded Latin American rap singer. His songs have generated a phenomenon among a specific segment of the public who adore him. He is considered to be the finest trap artist of his age.

