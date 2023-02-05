Meet Isha Price: The untold story of Serena and Venus Williams' sister

Isha Price is an American lawyer and producer. She is also a senior strategic advisor and co-founder of Wishbone Consulting Group. Isha is famously known as the half-sibling of the popular tennis icons, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Isha Price rose to prominence after being the executive producer of the film, King Richard. It is based on the story of how his stepfather, Richard, moulded his daughters, Venus and Serena, into some of the greatest tennis players in history. Furthermore, were you aware that one of her biological sisters, Yetunde Price, was murdered?

Full name Isha Price Gender Female Date of birth 18 February 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education Georgetown University Law Center, Howard University Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight in kilograms 95 Weight in pounds 209 Height in centimetres 160 Height in feet and inches 5'3" Father Yusef Rasheed Mother Oracene Price Sexuality Straight Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Felix Fayron Occupation Producer, lawyer Net worth $15 million

Isha Price biography

Isha Price was born in Beverly Hills, California, United States. She holds American citizenship and is of African-American ethnicity. Her father is Yusef Rasheed and her mother is Oracene Price.

Sadly, in 1979, when she was 4 years old, her father succumbed to a heart attack. Following the death of her father, her mother married Richard Williams, a former American tennis player, in 1980. However, in 2002 the couple divorced.

According to Isha, her stepfather Richard was a very strict parent who adhered to a strict schedule for all of his children. Up until they turned 18, they all had a strict 10 p.m. bedtime.

Education

Isha started her education at a local California school. She subsequently enrolled at the Georgetown University Law Center and earned a Juris Doctor degree. In addition, the American producer earned a Master of Business Administration from Howard University.

How old is Isha Price?

Isha Price is 48 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 February 1975 and her star sign is Aquarius.

Who are Isha Price’s biological siblings?

The lawyer has two biological sisters from her mother’s first marriage. Her elder sister Yetunde Price was born on 9 August 1972. She was a professional nurse and Venus and Serena's personal assistant. Yetunde was also a businesswoman who owned a beauty salon.

Unfortunately, she passed away on 14 September 2003 at the age of 31. Yetunde and her boyfriend were in an SUV when a member of the Southside Crips gang opened fire on their vehicle. The perpetrator, Robert Edward Maxfield, apparently confused their vehicle for that of a rival gang member.

Similarly, Isha has a younger biological sister, Lyndrea Price who was born in 1978. She is a web designer and a fashion merchandiser.

Who are Isha’s half-siblings?

Isha has two half-sisters from her mother's second marriage to Richard Williams. Venus Williams, her oldest half-sister, was born on 17 June 1980. On the other hand, her youngest sibling, Serena Williams was born on 26 September 1981. Both Venus and Serena Williams are among the greatest athletes of all time.

What does Isha Price do?

Other than being a celebrity sister to two successful tennis players, Isha Price's work as a documentary producer has also brought her fame. In 2012, she produced a documentary, Venus and Serena, which is about her two half-sisters.

Later, in 2021, she worked on a documentary titled, King Richard. It is an American biographical sports film that demonstrated how Richard and Oracene trained their girls, Venus and Serena to become the successful tennis players they are today. Isha also produced the television show, Red Talk Table in the same year.

Isha Price’s net worth

Isha has an alleged net worth of $15 million. She earns her income from her career as a lawyer and a film producer.

Who is Isha Price’s husband?

Isha is married to Felix Fayron, a lawyer by profession. The couple has been married for more than two decades but they don’t have any children yet.

Quick facts about Isha Price

Who is Serena Williams' sister, Isha Price? She is an American film producer and lawyer. Isha is Serena’s half-sister from their mother’s second marriage. How old is Isha Price? Isha Price is 48 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 February 1975. What does Isha Price do for a living? She is a TV producer and a lawyer. Who is Isha Price’s father? Her father is Yusef Rasheed. Sadly, he died in 1979 from a heart attack. Isha was only four years old at the time of his death. Who is Serena Williams' biological mother? Oracene Price. Was Oracene Price a nurse? Yes, she was working as a nurse before she started training her girls in tennis. Who are Richard Williams' kids? Richard is Isha’s stepfather and the biological dad to Serena and Venus. Richard also has five other kids from his first marriage namely, Richard III, Reneeka, Ronner, Reluss, and Sabrina. Additionally, he has a son from his third marriage named Dylan and another from a relationship outside his marriage named Chavoita.

Isha Price is popularly known for being Serena and Venus William’s half-sister. Other than that, she gained global recognition when she produced two documentaries about the Price-Williams family. Isha is an ardent supporter of her sisters.

