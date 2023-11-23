Who is Mia Robertson? All about Jase and Missy Robertson's daughter

Mia Robertson is the youngest daughter of Duck Dynasty stars Jase and Missy Robertson. Her journey through life has been one of resilience, inspiration, and unwavering faith. Mia was born with a cleft lip and palate, a condition that is associated with difficulty speaking and feeding. Explore her early years and her remarkable story of overcoming this disorder.

Mia Robertson is taking a selfie doing a peace sign (L). She is posing for a photo in a black top (R). Photo: @miarobertson1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mia Robertson is more than just a celebrity kid. She is a cleft lip and palate warrior and an inspiration to many children globally with the same condition. Instead of retreating from the public eye, the Robertson family openly shared Mia's situation, transforming it into a remarkable story of perseverance and triumph over hardship. So, what is Mia Robertson's story?

Profile summary

Full name Mia Robertson Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Louisiana, United States Current residence West Monroe, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Lipscomb University Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Jase Robertson Mother Missy Robertson Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Television personality, author, philanthropist Instagram @miarobertson1

Mia Robertson's biography

Mia was born on 12 September 2003 in Louisiana, United States of America. She is 20 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Mia is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Her parents, Jase and Missy Robertson, are renowned as the lead cast members of the reality TV show Duck Dynasty. Mia is in her sophomore year at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, majoring in Biology.

Who are Mia Robertson's siblings?

She is the youngest in a family of three children. Her eldest brothers are Reed and Cole Robertson. Cole was born on 4 December 1997, making him 25 years old as of writing. On the other hand, Reed was born on 15 May 1995, making 28 years old as of 2023.

Mia Robertson's career

Mia began her career as a television personality on Duck Dynasty, an A&E reality show that aired from 2012 until 2017. She is also a writer who co-wrote the Princess in Camo series with her mother, Missy.

The series has four titles: Dog Show Disaster, Allie’s Bayou Rescue, Finding Cabin Six, and Running from Reality. The books are inspired by her experiences as a young girl dealing with cleft lip and palate growing up in a hunting household.

Mia is also a philanthropist. She founded the Mia Moo Fund to raise awareness and finances for cleft lip and palate treatment. She also travels with her parents worldwide, speaking at various events and telling her story of faith and courage.

What is Mia Robertson's net worth?

Mia Robertson has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She has accumulated wealth from her career as a reality star and author.

What does Jase Robertson's daughter have?

Mia Robertson was diagnosed with a cleft lip and the possibility of a cleft palate while still in the womb. She was born in 2003 with a bilateral cleft lip and palate condition. When she was just 17 days old, her mother took her to the International Craniofacial Institute in Dallas, Texas, where she was fitted with a palatal appliance that provided a fake roof over her mouth.

She had her first corrective surgery when she was only three months old. She underwent palate correction surgery at seven months old, which gave her a natural palate when the scars from her first operation faded.

Mia got a second lip correction operation at the age of five. While still in surgery, the physicians discovered that her nasal passages had begun to collapse due to scar tissue from the first surgery. Mia was then made to wear a nose stint for a few weeks to open and stabilise her nasal passageways after the physicians opted to operate around the nose area.

In 2013, she underwent a successful bone graft surgery, which was required to fill the cleft in her upper jaw. In July 2022, Mia had her fourteenth surgery. This procedure aimed to remove some dental hardware from her mouth. She also got cosmetic surgery on her lips and nasal passages to make them more symmetrical.

FAQs

Who is Mia Robertson? She is the youngest daughter of Jase and Missy Robertson. How old is Mia Robertson now? She is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 12 September 2003. What condition does Mia have? When she was born/diagnosed with the cleft lip and palate condition. Where is Mia Robertson today? She is a student at Lipscomb University. Did Mia Robertson have a baby? No, she is just a young university student. Did Jase and Missy have a baby? The couple are parents to three children, and the youngest is 20 years old as of 2023. Does Phil from the Duck Dynasty have a daughter? Yes. He has a daughter named Mia Robertson. In 2020, Phil, Mia's grandfather, also revealed that he had reconnected with his long-lost daughter from an affair he had back in the 1970s.

Mia Robertson is a reality TV star, author, philanthropist, and motivational speaker. She was born with a cleft lip and palate condition. Mia has had 14 surgeries in total, with multiple minor surgeries in between her fourth and fourteenth surgeries.

