Meet Muni Long's husband: Everything we know about Raysean Hairston

Who is Muni Long's partner? Muni's husband, Raysean Hairston, is an American record label executive, music producer, and songwriter. His cooperation with Muni Long has resulted in several outstanding productions, demonstrating their strong musical and personal partnership.

Raysean Hairston's profile summary

Raysean Hairston's biography

Muni Long's husband was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, United States. He holds an American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. Raysean spent the majority of his early years in Fayetteville. He attended EE Smith High School as a Golden Bulls basketball team member.

Educational background

Raysean Hairston was a top college basketball player who primarily played forward. He competed in basketball for Lees-McRae College before shining for the City College of San Francisco team.

He did not, however, finish his academic studies in San Francisco; instead, he transferred to Campbellville, a private university where he competed for the basketball team for only one season. After graduating in 2013, he entered the NBA draft but was not selected.

How old is Raysean Hairston?

He is 35 years old as of February 2024. The American music producer was born on 15 November 1988. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Hairston is an American record label executive, music producer, and songwriter. Raysean's singing career began before he met Muni. While growing up, he was exposed to a rich musical culture, which inspired his interest.

From a young age, he became attracted to the melodies and rhythms that would eventually define his professional life. Hairston began collaborating with various emerging and established artists as he developed his craft.

His distinct music producer and composer style drew prominence, leading to larger projects and collaborations. He has worked with Muni Long on several initiatives, including Public Displays of Affection: The Album, Public Displays of Affection Too, and Public Displays of Affection.

He has collaborated and co-produced several of Muni's songs, including Time Machine, Hrs and Hrs, and Honey (starring John Legend).

What is Raysean Hairston's net worth?

The American producer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. He earns income as a record executive, music producer, and songwriter.

Is Muni Long still married?

Muni is married to Raysean Hairston. Muni and Raysean met in Los Angeles at the beginning of 2010. Their shared interest in music brought them together, rapidly developing a strong emotional and professional bond.

They married in June 2014 after dating for some years and have been together ever since. However, the couple has no children despite being married for almost a decade.

Muni is a famous American artist. Her most famous songs include Hrs & Hrs, Made For Me, Nuttin Like This, No R&B and Butterfly Effect.

What is Muni Long's real name?

Her birth name is Priscilla Renea Hamilton. The American musician had to explain why she chose the stage name Muni Long. According to her,

I knew that I had to sort of reinvent myself," she said. "I've been doing music for ten years behind the scenes. People already thought they knew me. So, in order to break through the gatekeepers, I knew I had to change my name.

Muni stated that she located an ancient sage called Muni while conducting a study and liked the moniker. She said,

It's an affirmation for me: 'Yes, yes, my money is long, thank you.

How tall is Raysean Hairston?

He is 6 feet 7 inches or 201 centimetres tall. Raysean weighs approximately 101 kilograms or 222 pounds.

FAQs

Muni Long's husband, Raysean Hairston, is an American record label executive, music producer, and songwriter. Before entering the entertainment industry, Raysean was interested in basketball. His basketball career ended in 2013 when he entered the NBA draft but was not drafted.

